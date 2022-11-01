Rick Beato analyzes Karen Carpenter

Reader Norman sent me this informal 37-minute Rick Beato analysis of why Karen Carpenter and her songs were so great. It’s not heavily structured like many of his videos, but worth watching—IF you like the Carpenters. (I’m beyond being ashamed of liking them: they were terrific talents who produced some good music.)

Beato names his favorite Carpenters song (below), and mentions the importance of their backup session musicians, a loose affiliation of players known as “The Wrecking Crew“. Two of them—Leon Russel and Glenn Campbell—later became stars on their own.

Beato proclaims his favorite Carpenter song at 22:25. I disagree, but I’ll let you find it for yourselves.

Here is my second favorite Carpenters song; both this and my favorite, right below it, have what Richard called Karen’s famous “money notes”: her ability to sing low and throaty. This song was written by written by Bonnie Bramlett and Leon Russell with a songwriting credit given to Delaney Bramlett; it was written in 1969 and recorded by the Carpenters in 1971:

And without a doubt, the piece below is my favorite Carpenters song, replete with low notes, especially in the title phrase.. It was written by Fred Karlin, Robb Wilson (Robb Royer),and Arthur James (Jimmy Griffin), and was created for the 1970 movie “Lovers and Other Strangers” (it got the Oscar in 1971 for Best Original Song).

Wikipedia notes that the first studio recording of “For All We Know” by the Carpenters had an intro by another well known musician:

According to Richard, the intro was originally played on guitar. They had run into Jose Feliciano in a restaurant, who was a big fan of theirs and wanted to play on one of their records. They went into the studio and the intro was devised by Feliciano, using his nylon string acoustic guitar. The next day, though, Richard got a phone call from Feliciano’s manager, demanding that he be removed from the recording. Richard essentially did as requested and replaced Feliciano’s guitar intro with that of Earle Dumler’s oboe. The other instruments heard on the song were recorded by session musicians later known as the Wrecking Crew.

The oboe intro is great, but I would love to hear the original Feliciano version.

I never get tired of this song. She had a voice like an angel, always with perfect pitch, both high and low, and a vibrato that could shake you in your shoes.

But Karen herself always claimed that the song below was her own favorite, and it’s certainly in my top five. This one was written by Richard Carpenter, Albert Hammond and John Bettis in 1976.

Karen died in 1983 at only 32, and even in this video you can see the signs of the anorexia that killed her. What a loss! As I’ve always said, Karen Carpenter and Barbra Streisand were the two best pop songstresses of our era.