The new Jesus and Mo strip, called "dignity"
This is the first time they’ve got one over on the barmaid.
Yes, they claim that the bar is not a “safe space” for them.
My take:
She should have twigged to the Duo’s joke,
For Jesus and Mo are not that woke.
2 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ safe space”
Sometimes while reading J & M (when they’re at the bar), my subconscious seems to play “background sounds” of glasses clinking, ice cubes scooping, and inaudible banter in the room. This time I hear lambs bleating, camels shuffling, and pigs snorting.
“You can believe whatever you want”
“You’ll find out the truth on judgment day anyway”
I WISH. The whole problem with religion is that these nutjobs DON’T leave it up to God to judge and punish the heathens for not believing in him or obeying his rules on “Judgment Day,” but do it themselves.