In which I go to In-N-Out Burger

Yesterday I discovered that Davis has an In-N-Out Burger, a chain highly extolled by food experts like Anthony Bourdain and Gordon Ramsey (see below). It’s not found anywhere outside of California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas and Oregon, so I haven’t had one in many a moon.
After this discovery there was nothing else for me but to take my host to this joint for a late lunchl. There were two of us and this our visit.
First, the location, right off the freeway (I-80). It’s a pleasant sunny spot, and the restaurant is bright and spotless. If you’re driving from San Francisco east, hop off at the Davis exit and get yourself a burger.
Click photos to enlarge them. The exterior:
A pano of the inside.
The menu below looks limited, but there’s a whole slew of stuff not on it—the so-called “secret menu” (see it here). You can get root beer floats, grilled cheese sandwiches, get your fries or burgers “animal style”, and have that burger prepared a gazillion ways.
Below: our order. My friend Phil’s is on the right side: a hamburger served animal style and fries cooked animal style (fries prepared this way on the secret menu).
Mine on the left: the famous “double-double”, animal style, medium well (they don’t do medium rare) with lettuce, tomato, and grilled onion, and regular fries. Phil had lemonade on the side, and I had a root beer float (from the secret menu).
A double-double, animal style. As Bourdain argues below, this is a work of culinary art. Look at that thing: veggies on the bottom, where they should be, and fresh (the potatoes are also cut from fresh spuds and fried on site), two patties of proper size with American cheese, and a schmear of “animal sauce” (sort of like Russian dressing) on the bottom. The regular animal style burger has raw onion, but I like mine grilled.
My first bite: a cheeseburger in paradise!
And my root beer float, half root beer, half soft-serve ice cream. It was a better accompaniment than a milk shake (they do those, too), as it was lighter: a hybrid between a milkshake and a soft drink.
It was a great meal. Price for two people: $19.
The experts weigh in:
I put this short video up the other day; it’s Anthony Bourdain extolling the virtues of In-N-Out burgers (he’s eating a double-double, animal style). Note his claim that this is his favorite restaurant in Los Angeles.
And here’s Gordon Ramsay, who names this the chain as purveyors of favorite fast food, and also praises the double-double, animal style.
10 thoughts on “In which I go to In-N-Out Burger”
In-N-Out! Being able to eat there is one of the many benefits to living in Arizona. When I was (much) younger and living in California my standard order was a 4 x 3, four patties and three slices of cheese, but nothing else except tomato; I am not a fan of the spread. Now, I order a Double-Double, but still with nothing except tomato. They are easily the best fast-food burgers anywhere.
Now I’m going to have to try one, in Texas.
Add Colorado to your list. There are now a couple here and a distribution center.
Last time I ate at one, in Gilroy CA, it was disappointing. Burger overcooked, fries limp. But usually it’s pretty good, although there are lots of competitors these days that are on par.
You do realize that they’re religious nutcases in line with Chick-fil-a. There are biblical references on some of the packaging.
As a newly diagnosed diabetic, these treats are out. Strictly Banting now: no starches. But I’d happily eat what’s between the burger-bread halves, looks succulent.
I am amazed at the reasonable prices especially for California
Once, while visiting L.A. many years ago, I went into an In-N-Out burger high on acid. It was too much to handle and I left, laughing hysterically. Sadly, I’ve never eaten there, even though I ended up living in L.A. for a year or so.
I lived in Cheyenne for a number of years, and near my work was a small shack of a restaurant called In-N-Out burger. I ate there a lot as they made great chili, fries and burgers. I asked if they knew about the chain In-N-Out burger and they acknowledged it, but added they didn’t know about the chain when they started. About two years later they changed their name (I forget the name, but something generic). I asked them why the change; they were warned by the “real” In-N-Out burger to cease and desist, or be sued. I thought it extremely petty as there was no competition for hundreds of miles, and the joint was really just a hole in the wall and would never have been confused with the original chain.
Corporate lawyers never have a sense of humor
I have never had an In-N-Out burger, although I lived in California for 3 years. Now I need to get there and give it a try. Here in New Mexico, we have a local fast food chain called Blake’s Lottaburger that makes a pretty good green chile cheeseburger. They are spread around the state and also have places in Tucson and El Paso. I won’t go to any other fast food joints.
Another plus: they will provide, on request, a plain beef patty without seasoning for your d*g. Sheldon loves it.