Wednesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Hump Day (also known as ημέρα καμπούρας in Greek): Wednesday, October 19, 2022, and National Seafood Bisque Day.
Da Nooz:
*According to the Associated Press, President Biden has vowed that the top priority among his legislation is to be a federal law allowing abortion.
President Joe Biden promised Tuesday that the first bill he sends to Capitol Hill next year will be one that writes abortion protections into law — if Democrats control enough seats in Congress to pass it — as he sought to energize his party’s voters just three weeks ahead of the November midterms.
Twice over, Biden urged people to remember how they felt in late June when the Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion, fresh evidence of White House efforts to ensure the issue stays front of mind for Democratic voters this year.
“I want to remind us all how we felt when 50 years of constitutional precedent was overturned,” Biden said in remarks at the Howard Theatre, “the anger, the worry, the disbelief.”
He repeatedly lambasted Republicans nationwide who have pushed for restrictions on the procedure, often without exceptions, and told Democrats in attendance that “if you care about the right to choose, then you gotta vote.”
As he has done all year, Biden emphasized that only Congress can fully restore abortion access to what it was before the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson, which overturned Roe. But he also acknowledged “we’re short a handful of votes” now to reinstate abortion protections at the federal level, urging voters to send more Democrats to Congress.
Aye, and there’s the rub. First of all, can Congress really pass a law that can reinstate Roe versus Wade? Apparently, though I don’t understand how it can given that the Supreme Court declared that ruling unconstitutional. It could pass a Constitutional amendment permitting abortion, but that would require votes of two-thirds of both houses of Congress and ratification by three-quarters of the state, an impossible requirement. (Even the Equal Rights Amendment didn’t meet that standard.) Perhaps a reader can explain this to me.
Even so, here’s why Biden’s legislation is pie in the sky: a prognostication from Five-Thirty-Eight:
Dems need to take both houses of Congress to pass any legislation of consequence, especially one that reinstates the provisions of Roe v. Wade. Not a chance (well, maybe a 30% chance).
*Get ready to roll up your sleeves for your fourth Covid-19 booster. That, at least, is the conclusion you can reach from a Washington Post article reporting the appearances of a spate of new viral mutations that can evade the body’s immune defenses. Which will come to the fore? We don’t know, but it’s certain that new vaccines are in store:
This time, it’s unlikely we will be barraged with a new collection of Greek alphabet variants. Instead, one or more of the multiple versions of the omicron variant that keep popping up could drive the next wave. They are different flavors of omicron, but eerily alike — adorned with a similar combination of mutations. Each new subvariant seems to outdo the last in its ability to dodge immune defenses.
“It is this constant evolutionary arms race we’re having with this virus,” said Jonathan Abraham, an assistant professor of microbiology at Harvard Medical School.The pace of evolution is so fast that many scientists depend on Twitter to keep up. A month ago, scientists were worried about BA.2.75, a variant that took off in South Asia and spawned a cloud of other concerning sublineages. In the United States, BA.4.6 and BF.7 have been slowly picking up steam. A few weeks ago, BQ.1.1 started to steal the spotlight — and still looks like a contender to take over this fall in Europe and North America. A lineage called XBB looms on the sidelines, and threatens to scramble the forecast.
The coronavirus spike protein is made up of about 1,300 building blocks called amino acids, and mutations that change even a single building block can make it harder for antibodies to block the virus. Instead of a Greek alphabet, scientists are maintaining shortlists of worrisome spots for mutation: 346, 444, 445, 452, 460, 486, 490.
Seeing so many lineages of the coronavirus develop similar constellations of genetic changes at these spots is a sign of convergent evolution — when different versions of the virus have slammed into the wall of immune defenses in the human population, and then come up with similar ways to get around them. That happens with influenza but is fairly new to SARS-CoV-2. And in the case of the coronavirus, the more mutations, the bigger advantage a new variant seems to have.
It’s not certain that we’ll see a resurgence of a viral pandemic, but the article notes that the new mutations may make monoclonal antibodies, used to prevent and treat covid in those with compromised immune systems, ineffective. And that itself could lead to, well, a scarier scenario. Read the article.
*Until recently one one university in America—mine—holds an offiicial position of institutional neutrality: the principle that (with a few exceptions), no unit of the university can take an official stand on issues of morality, politics, or ideology. This principle, embodied in our Kalven Report, is there to ensure that speech not be chilled by stifling of those opposed to “official” doctrine. So far it’s held up pretty well: we don’t have the administration and departments weighing in on issues like Trump, abortion, or Critical Race Theory.
Now another school has joined us: the University of North Carolina of Chapel Hill. At the Heterdox Blog, Professor Mark McNeilly, with whom I’ve had some contact on this issue, has not only reported that his own school has adopted both Kalven and the Chicago Principles of Free Speech, but explains why, giving five reasons why universities should be politically and ideologically neutral and also answering four common but unsupportable objections to such neutrality. It’s a succinct and well-written piece. I’ll give one reason supporting Kalven and one defending objections to it:
[Institutional neutrality] Increases academic freedom and free-expression protection for faculty and students. Because the institution takes no position on political issues of the day, open inquiry and free expression for faculty and students are not chilled. They can research areas of potentially controversial subjects and take provocative positions without fearing that those subjects and positions run counter to stated university views.
And a refutation of the claim in bold:
The mission of the university should be seeking not only knowledge but also social justice.
Jonathan Haidt does an excellent job discussing this topic. Fundamentally, he makes a strong case that a university must choose. A university can no more pursue both truth and knowledge and social justice than it can pursue truth and knowledge and religion simultaneously. When a university pursues any cause in addition to truth and knowledge, it must limit what can be discussed. A university must pick one and only one.
If you’re an administrator of faculty member reading this, do consider adopting these two principles. If UNC/CH can do it, so can yours. Our embracing of these principles is the reason why FIRE has rated us as the best university in America for upholding freedom of speech.
*Over at Foreign Affairs, Masih Alinejad, our pipeline to the woman (and dissent) in Iran, analyzes the current demonstrations, concluding that it’s “The beginning of the end of the Islamic republic“, with the subtitle “Iranians have had enough of theocracy.” (I can’t resist pointing out that I too predicted that, but we both could be wrong, and she knows more than I, anyway.)
The spark that ignited the current protests was the beating to death of the 22 year old Mahsa Amini, who is the George Floyd of Iran: both were reprehensibly killed by police for minor crimes, and became symbols of a wide disaffection. Alinejad credits the woman and the young with setting off the protests that, we hope, will bring down the mullahs:
Since Iran’s 1978–79 revolution, the Islamic Republic has relegated women to second-class status under sharia and the strictures of the Iranian constitution. But women, especially young women, have had enough, and they are now volubly rejecting the requirement to wear hijabs along with the social order that the Islamic Republic has sought to impose on the country. Some women have burned their headscarves, an act that two months ago was punishable by lashing and a jail sentence but now is not that rare an act in Iranian cities.
It is said that revolutions devour their children, but in Iran the grandchildren are devouring the revolution. Iran’s clerics have responded to this existential challenge with brute force, but violence and repression will not snuff out the will of a nation so roused against its government.
If you look at Iran before the 1979 Revolution, it was perhaps the most Westernized of Middle Eastern states, and women had far more opportunity for jobs and schooling. Now more than half of the population is chafing for a return to the old days, even those who weren’t born then. She sees the hijab as a critical prop for the power of the theocrats:
The Islamic Republic rests on three ideological pillars: vehement opposition to the United States, obdurate antagonism toward Israel, and institutional misogyny, especially in the form of compulsory hijab rules requiring women to wear coverings in public spaces. If any of these pillars weakens, the whole edifice of the Islamic Republic falls down. Tehran needs enmity with the United States and Israel to keep the revolutionary flame alive. Anti-Americanism is seared into the Islamic Republic’s identity.The enforcement of the dress code for women is also a redline for the clerical leadership. The compulsory wearing of the hijab is to the Islamic Republic what the Berlin Wall was to communism, a symbol not just of power and endurance but of vulnerability. The Berlin Wall was also an admission of the fragility of the communist system, which depended on exercising great control over people. Similarly, compulsory hijab laws reflect the Islamic Republic’s fear of allowing its citizens personal freedoms and its intent to control society by treating women as if they are pieces of property to be corralled and protected. Once the Berlin Wall fell, communism was doomed. The same fate awaits the Islamic Republic once women can throw off their veils and participate in social life as men do.
And yes, women are starting to throw off their hijabs, so I wonder if Alinejad isn’t perhaps putting too much weight on the power of that piece of cloth. But I don’t think she is: the government is heavily invested in ensuring that women be veiled, and punish transgressions savagely. Brave women are refusing to do so, and the men are following with their own discontent. Will we see the regime fall within a year? And what will replace it? She adds this, and is absolutely right:
The protests in Iran put the West in an awkward position. The Biden administration has tried hard to restore some version of the nuclear deal that the Trump administration jettisoned. But this deal cannot be salvaged. The Islamic Republic is not an honest broker: it has a track record of cheating
The jury deliberated for about eight hours. Many jurors, according to a juror who spoke to me after the trial, believed at the outset that what we did was unlawful and we needed to be punished. But two issues influenced their decision to acquit, the juror said. First, the jurors concluded that we lacked the intent to steal. We were there to document the conditions, and to rescue an animal only if we found one in need. Second, the jurors felt that the piglets at issue had no value to Smithfield. The jury thus concluded they could not be the objects of a theft.
The juror I spoke to also mentioned a third major factor that went beyond the legal issues: our appeal to conscience. During the closing statements in the trial, in which I represented myself, I told jurors that a not-guilty verdict would encourage corporations to treat animals under their care with more compassion and make governments more open to animal cruelty complaints.
This was a stark contrast to the prosecution’s narrative. The prosecutor compared the injured piglets to dented cans. He argued that if you found a “dented can” in the store, the fact that it was damaged did not mean you could “rescue” it and “take it out of the store.” The reality is, every year, we treat tens of billions of animals no better than dented cans.
The two piglets, Lily and Lizzie, have been nursed back to health. I wonder if things would change if Americans were taken to places like Smithfield Farms and made to see how the animals are treated.
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili and Andrzej are preparing for verbal battle:
A: I have a bone to pick with you.Hili: We will talk when I sharpened my claws.
Ja: Mam do ciebie pretensję.Hili: Porozmawiamy jak naostrzę pazurki.
From Facebook:
From Merilee, who says this is a cartoon from Barry Blitt in the New Yorker. It’s a Rube Goldbergesque vision of how Trump declassified the White House documents:
From Jesus of the Day:
A bon mot from God:
Injustice is My way of telling you I don't exist.
From Masih: two tweets about Elnaz Rakabi, who didn’t wear her hijab in an international climbing competition. I predicted that if she returned to Iran, she’d be punished. Now she’s gone missing. She posted (was forced to post, I thin), a faux apology that she had dropped her headscarf by mistake. (Iranan female athletes, including chess players, have to wear hijab overseas.) It’s a damn piece of cloth, and for want of it a lot of women have suffered and died.
In an Instagram story, Elnaz Rekabi wrote; the "problem" with her hijab in the Climbing Competition happened "unintentionally".
She apologized that she made the Iranian people worried, and that she's returning to Iran along with the team.
From Jeremy, who says, “As a citizen of the UK, I found the video in the attached tweet hysterical – in more than one sense of the word.”
Genius….
From Luana. First, red blood cells don’t have chromosomes at all. And in the white ones, as well as in the rest of the body, the XY chromosomal constitution does NOT become XX. Why do people make such ludicrous claims?
From Malcolm: Coffee that won’t spill:
From the Auschwitz Memorial: a child gassed upon arrival:
19 October 1934 | Dutch Jewish girl Else Hahn was born in Rotterdam.
From Matthew, who finds this “Mozartian indeed.” Quite a prodigy!
Some British bollard history:
Some wonderful bollard history here from @history_alice #WorldBollardAssociation
I retweeted this tweet from Matthew with my own story. Do look at the thread for other great stories of French hauteur:
LOL, I love the French. I had a similar experience in California when I was a postdoc and my folks came to Davis to visit me. There was an uber-organic restaurant called the Blue Mango, and my dad ordered sugar with his coffee. Their response, "Oh, we don't have the White Death." https://t.co/ftUmxjOC0o
Obviously I’m not a lawyer, but: The Dobbs ruling said that the constitution said nothing about abortion either way. Thus the whole logic of the Dobbs ruling is that this is a matter for the legislatures. Hence the legislatures can indeed pass laws either permitting or banning abortion, as they see fit.
It is fully consistent to hold that women do not have a constitutional right to an abortion, but still favour giving them a legal right to an abortion.
Yes. What I don’t get, though, is the nature of a law that would allow something, as opposed to prohibiting something or providing money/services for something. Technically, Federal law allows abortion now, in that it doesn’t restrict it. What would be the interplay between a Federal law “allowing” abortion and a State law that doesn’t?
The “Supremacy Clause” in the second paragraph of Article VI of the US constitution provides as follows:
(Emphasis added) Under this clause, state statutes that contradict federal statutes are void and unenforceable. (This is the same basis on which the Civil Rights Act of 1964 voided the Jim Crow laws across the South.)
Thanks Ken. Very helpful.
RealClearPolitic’s election tracker has Republicans with a lock on 221 House seats, which is already a majority, so that would be 100% chance of them gaining control of the House.
Yes, it appears inevitable at this point that the Republicans will at least take control of the House of Representatives. Here’s what we can expect.
1. Attempts to cut off aid to Ukraine.
2. A multitude of investigations that will be endless and lead nowhere.
3. The impeachment of Joe Biden that has no chance of success in the Senate.
4. Attempts to cut social programs such as Medicare and Social Security.
5. An attempt to extort Joe Biden to do their bidding by refusing to raise the national debt and having no qualms in shutting down the government.
5. The placement of loons such as Marjorie Taylor Greene to positions of power on various House committees.
6. An attempt to codify a national abortion ban.
7. The use of the House as a megaphone to cater to white Christian grievances.
8. Anything else that Trump orders them to do.
As a result the federal government will become more dysfunctional, which is what the Republicans want. Their propaganda machine will blame Biden for the nation’s descent into hell, and the Democrats, as usual, inept in their political messaging, will be unable to effectively rebut the attacks. Of course, the Republican aim is to enhance their chances of winning the presidency in 2024.
Of course, the masses that voted for the Republicans will be oblivious to what the House will be doing or couldn’t care less. This is what the Republicans are banking on – catering to their base while blaming Democrats for the messes they will have created.
Yes, and it will mean that that clear plastic trash can liner full of lukewarm unflavored gelatin named Kevin McCarthy will likely become the next Speaker of the House, though I expect he’ll have even less luck than was had by his two Republican predecessors — Paul Ryan and John Boehner — in riding heard on his (even more) truculent hard-right members. Ryan and Boehner, better men than he (admittedly, a low bar), were both driven from office by this far-right caucus.
It’s not certain at this point that McCarthy will be able to muster the votes in January to become House Speaker. (I believe Donald Trump continues to withhold his endorsement of McCarthy for the job so as to keep him in rein.) But even if McCarthy succeeds, I doubt that he’ll last long in the job. Election-denying right-wing wackos like Elise Stefanik and Marjorie Taylor Greene will be looking to stick a shiv in his back, and to take his place, first chance they get.
“Here’s what we can expect [if Republicans take control of the House]:
. . .
2. A multitude of investigations that will be endless and lead nowhere.”
No big deal: we already have that. 😊
Aye, and there’s the rub.
Yes, that is the Democrats’ choice — to sleep or, perchance, to dream. To suffer the slings and arrows of the outrageous fortune of the current reactionary Court, or to take up arms against this sea of troubles by getting their butts to the voting booth.
“…getting their butts to the voting booth”. Yes Ken, and bringing a friend or two with them.
Seafood bisque day: Make mine shrimp or lobster please. My favorite winter lunch is a bowl (not a cup, thank you) of creamy seafood bisque, served with a hunk of crusty bread on the side.
In Dobbs, SCOTUS ruled that a woman’s right to an early term abortion (as set forth in Roe v. Wade and its progeny, such as Planned Parenthood v. Cases) is not guaranteed by the US constitution. Nothing in the Dobbs decision prevents congress from guaranteeing that right by statute (although, of course, doing so must be within congress’s Article I powers, such as the power enumerated in Section 8, Clause 3 to regulate interstate commerce).
Ken, you seem to me to have contradicted yourself. Above in your reply at #1 you wrote that federal law is supreme over all state law, e.g., with the Civil Rights Act. Yet here you say that Congress’s power over the states is limited by Article I, e.g., but not limited to the power to regulate interstate commerce.
If Congress writes a law stating that all state statutes mentioning abortion are hereafter null and void, then Congress will have decriminalized abortion nationally, so fine, case closed. Until the court challenge by the states. But what if, in order to secure passage, Congress has to place some restrictions to placate those uncomfortable with abortion at any time for any reason. So let’s say abortion after 24 weeks is prohibited. What happens in states where abortion after 24 weeks is allowed now? Will Congress’s supremacy clause be invoked to nullify those states’ abortion laws, too? Will the FBI now become the abortion police to enforce the federal law in all the states?
Even writing the law so that a state law would survive as long at was more liberal than the federal standard doesn’t solve this. Is a state law allowing abortion on demand up to 24 weeks but then only for physical health endangerment after that more or less “liberal” than one that allows it up to 13 weeks on demand but allows it after that any time up to birth for rape, incest, non-medical sex selection, physical health, and mental anguish?
In my unsophisticated view, I don’t think Congress can by statue render a provision in a state’s criminal code fully in that state’s jurisdiction to be without enforceable effect. Here’s what I believe would happen if Congress passed such a law. The state medical regulators and attorneys-general would advise their doctor-members that anyone who did an abortion would still be prosecuted by the state under the state law and would have to take her chances at the Supreme Court where she would probably lose 6-3 and go to jail. I admit I don’t understand how the federal Civil Rights Act of 1964 was able to undo Jim Crow. But then why has Congress not used that power to set aside other state laws it doesn’t like? (The national 55 mph speed limit of the 1970s doesn’t count: Congress threatened to withhold federal highway money from states that didn’t co-operate by reducing their own limits under state law.)
The Dem seem to have bet everything about the midterm on the Roe v. Wade battle and it certainly is a sacrosanct fight, but Biden’s promise sounds pretty lame
On university neutrality – “The mission of the university should be seeking not only knowledge but also social justice.
Jonathan Haidt does an excellent job discussing this topic. Fundamentally, he makes a strong case that a university must choose. A university can no more pursue both truth and knowledge and social justice than it can pursue truth and knowledge and religion simultaneously. When a university pursues any cause in addition to truth and knowledge, it must limit what can be discussed. A university must pick one and only one.”
Unfortunately, here in Virginia, the wind seems to be blowing back toward the pre-17th century and the churches’ (both Rome and Reformation) dominance over the developing enlightenment methods of science seen in work from Galileo, Newton, Bacon, Descartes, and others – that is that the revealed religion of the church IS the truth and any deviation from those truths is punishable heresy. Social Justice (with capital S and J) seems to get unquestioning support, as we have read on this site before, of an almost religious acceptance by the Woke. So we have both the extreme left and extreme right supporting revealed truths among their starting assumptions.
Congrats to UNC – I would love to see Jerry’s (and my) undergraduate institution, College of William and Mary which received its royal charter in Newton’s time, take a similar step as it develops its updated mission statement over the coming year.
Here in Oxfordshire the celebration of Oxfordshire Day hasn’t got started yet as far as I can tell.
Famous birthdays today:
1862 Auguste Lumière
1910 Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar
1929 Lewis Wolpert, who’s book, Malignant Sadness, I read thanks to comments made by our host. Recommend reading for anyone who suffers from melancholy.
I’d also add that dressing like a dork is something I do unintentionally every day. Nice to get some recognition though. 🤓
Um, does “dressing like a dork” imply one is not a dork?
Good question…I assume one can identify as a dork, or have a fluid identity these days. Or maybe that would be cultural appropriation? Either way, I’m a dork, nerd, dweeb, whatever the PC term is these days, I’m a dork through and through, and nobody can take that or my Casio CA53W-1 calculator watch or my Bic 4-color pen collection away from me!
And David Cornwell, known to some people as John le Carré.
The next best thing, I think, would be to read the longform piece published by Ted Conover in Harper’s magazine, “The Way of All Flesh,” about the year he spent undercover working as a USDA meat inspector at an industrial slaughterhouse. (Conover is one the immersion-style New New Journalists, whose earlier book Newjack chronicled the year he spent working undercover as a correctional officer at New York’s Sing Sing prison.)
Like Upton Sinclair’s novel The Jungle, Conover’s Harper’s piece is a work best approached with a strong stomach.
I feel for the little piggies, but there is a huge problem with nullifying criminal trespass: accident liability. If a piggie savior goes into a slaughterhouse to rescue little piggies, slips, falls, and hurts himself on machinery, as long as the trespass is considered criminal, the slaughterhouse is not responsible for the perpetrator’s injuries. As we start loosening up policies on when the general public can enter an industrial site unsupervised, we’re opening up a huge can of worms. What about people wanting to save wild animals in a testing lab? What about people wanting to save the earth from nuclear power? Allowing untrained unsupervised non-specialists into industrial processing plants is dangerous for everyone involved.
I’ll go as far as to support allowing criminal trespass to save a human life directly (burning house, etc.), but not to save a non-human life.
Update on Elnaz Rekabi: “Crowd greet Iranian climber who broke hijab rule on return – BBC News”
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-63309101
HRT, red blood cells, Volet Bloom. Same as yesterday, said to be a Poe.
https://mobile.twitter.com/realVioletBloom/status/1582110192426065920
SARS-CoV-2 nomenclature: I have asked the virologists who I follow why we went straight from BA to BQ, without any answer so far. The CDC page on this was last updated in April, but didn’t shed any light on what determines each new numerical suffix anyway.
Anyone here have any clue?
Otherwise, I’ll just default to what (IIRC) the enzyme kineticist WW Cleland once said, “A taxon is whatever a taxonomist says it is.” I think he also noted that “All taxa look the same after they’ve been thru a Waring blender.”
Re: Covid evolution,
Between the never ending threat of new COVID variants and the current threat of nuclear war hanging over our heads, this is a bad time for the mental health of scaredy cats like me. Feels dystopian. 🙁
The bollard story was really interesting, and that these continue to be replicated in the form of confiscated French cannons is an example of an architectural palimpsest.
Sort of.
Hang on – I thought the French had no hauteur milk?
In regard to the principle that Universities shall not decree official ideological positions: once upon a time, the US Supreme affirmed a closely related principle. The majority opinion, written by justice Jackson, in the case of West Virginia State Board of Education vs. Barnette (1943) includes the following:
“If there is any fixed star in our constitutional constellation, it is that no official, high or petty, can prescribe what shall be orthodox in politics, nationalism, religion, or other matters of opinion, or force citizens to confess by word or act their faith therein. If there are any circumstances which permit an exception, they do not now occur to us.”
This ruling might be relevant to other matters at universities, such as mandatory Diversity Statements, officially dictated wording of “Land Acknowledgements”, etc. etc.