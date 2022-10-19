Wednesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Hump Day (also known as ημέρα καμπούρας in Greek): Wednesday, October 19, 2022, and National Seafood Bisque Day.

Da Nooz:

*According to the Associated Press, President Biden has vowed that the top priority among his legislation is to be a federal law allowing abortion.

President Joe Biden promised Tuesday that the first bill he sends to Capitol Hill next year will be one that writes abortion protections into law — if Democrats control enough seats in Congress to pass it — as he sought to energize his party’s voters just three weeks ahead of the November midterms. Twice over, Biden urged people to remember how they felt in late June when the Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion, fresh evidence of White House efforts to ensure the issue stays front of mind for Democratic voters this year. “I want to remind us all how we felt when 50 years of constitutional precedent was overturned,” Biden said in remarks at the Howard Theatre, “the anger, the worry, the disbelief.” He repeatedly lambasted Republicans nationwide who have pushed for restrictions on the procedure, often without exceptions, and told Democrats in attendance that “if you care about the right to choose, then you gotta vote.” As he has done all year, Biden emphasized that only Congress can fully restore abortion access to what it was before the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson, which overturned Roe. But he also acknowledged “we’re short a handful of votes” now to reinstate abortion protections at the federal level, urging voters to send more Democrats to Congress.

Aye, and there’s the rub. First of all, can Congress really pass a law that can reinstate Roe versus Wade? Apparently, though I don’t understand how it can given that the Supreme Court declared that ruling unconstitutional. It could pass a Constitutional amendment permitting abortion, but that would require votes of two-thirds of both houses of Congress and ratification by three-quarters of the state, an impossible requirement. (Even the Equal Rights Amendment didn’t meet that standard.) Perhaps a reader can explain this to me.

Even so, here’s why Biden’s legislation is pie in the sky: a prognostication from Five-Thirty-Eight:

Dems need to take both houses of Congress to pass any legislation of consequence, especially one that reinstates the provisions of Roe v. Wade. Not a chance (well, maybe a 30% chance).

*Get ready to roll up your sleeves for your fourth Covid-19 booster. That, at least, is the conclusion you can reach from a Washington Post article reporting the appearances of a spate of new viral mutations that can evade the body’s immune defenses. Which will come to the fore? We don’t know, but it’s certain that new vaccines are in store:

Instead of a single ominous variant lurking on the horizon, experts are nervously eyeing a swarm of viruses — and a new evolutionary phase in the pandemic.

This time, it’s unlikely we will be barraged with a new collection of Greek alphabet variants. Instead, one or more of the multiple versions of the omicron variant that keep popping up could drive the next wave. They are different flavors of omicron, but eerily alike — adorned with a similar combination of mutations. Each new subvariant seems to outdo the last in its ability to dodge immune defenses.

“It is this constant evolutionary arms race we’re having with this virus,” said Jonathan Abraham, an assistant professor of microbiology at Harvard Medical School. The pace of evolution is so fast that many scientists depend on Twitter to keep up. A month ago, scientists were worried about BA.2.75 , a variant that took off in South Asia and spawned a cloud of other concerning sublineages. In the United States, BA.4.6 and BF.7 have been slowly picking up steam . A few weeks ago, BQ.1.1 started to steal the spotlight — and still looks like a contender to take over this fall in Europe and North America. A lineage called XBB looms on the sidelines, and threatens to scramble the forecast.

All of these variants make antibodies less effective by changing the place on the virus’s spike protein that antibodies normally attack. This is a classic case of an evolutionary arms race, but it’s not so much fun to think about:

The coronavirus spike protein is made up of about 1,300 building blocks called amino acids, and mutations that change even a single building block can make it harder for antibodies to block the virus. Instead of a Greek alphabet, scientists are maintaining shortlists of worrisome spots for mutation: 346, 444, 445, 452, 460, 486, 490. Seeing so many lineages of the coronavirus develop similar constellations of genetic changes at these spots is a sign of convergent evolution — when different versions of the virus have slammed into the wall of immune defenses in the human population, and then come up with similar ways to get around them. That happens with influenza but is fairly new to SARS-CoV-2. And in the case of the coronavirus, the more mutations, the bigger advantage a new variant seems to have. It’s not certain that we’ll see a resurgence of a viral pandemic, but the article notes that the new mutations may make monoclonal antibodies, used to prevent and treat covid in those with compromised immune systems, ineffective. And that itself could lead to, well, a scarier scenario. Read the article.

*Until recently one one university in America—mine—holds an offiicial position of institutional neutrality: the principle that (with a few exceptions), no unit of the university can take an official stand on issues of morality, politics, or ideology. This principle, embodied in our Kalven Report, is there to ensure that speech not be chilled by stifling of those opposed to “official” doctrine. So far it’s held up pretty well: we don’t have the administration and departments weighing in on issues like Trump, abortion, or Critical Race Theory.

Now another school has joined us: the University of North Carolina of Chapel Hill. At the Heterdox Blog, Professor Mark McNeilly, with whom I’ve had some contact on this issue, has not only reported that his own school has adopted both Kalven and the Chicago Principles of Free Speech, but explains why, giving five reasons why universities should be politically and ideologically neutral and also answering four common but unsupportable objections to such neutrality. It’s a succinct and well-written piece. I’ll give one reason supporting Kalven and one defending objections to it:

[Institutional neutrality] Increases academic freedom and free-expression protection for faculty and students. Because the institution takes no position on political issues of the day, open inquiry and free expression for faculty and students are not chilled. They can research areas of potentially controversial subjects and take provocative positions without fearing that those subjects and positions run counter to stated university views.

And a refutation of the claim in bold:

The mission of the university should be seeking not only knowledge but also social justice.

Jonathan Haidt does an excellent job discussing this topic. Fundamentally, he makes a strong case that a university must choose. A university can no more pursue both truth and knowledge and social justice than it can pursue truth and knowledge and religion simultaneously. When a university pursues any cause in addition to truth and knowledge, it must limit what can be discussed. A university must pick one and only one.

If you’re an administrator of faculty member reading this, do consider adopting these two principles. If UNC/CH can do it, so can yours. Our embracing of these principles is the reason why FIRE has rated us as the best university in America for upholding freedom of speech.

*Over at Foreign Affairs, Masih Alinejad, our pipeline to the woman (and dissent) in Iran, analyzes the current demonstrations, concluding that it’s “The beginning of the end of the Islamic republic“, with the subtitle “Iranians have had enough of theocracy.” (I can’t resist pointing out that I too predicted that, but we both could be wrong, and she knows more than I, anyway.)

The spark that ignited the current protests was the beating to death of the 22 year old Mahsa Amini, who is the George Floyd of Iran: both were reprehensibly killed by police for minor crimes, and became symbols of a wide disaffection. Alinejad credits the woman and the young with setting off the protests that, we hope, will bring down the mullahs:

Since Iran’s 1978–79 revolution, the Islamic Republic has relegated women to second-class status under sharia and the strictures of the Iranian constitution. But women, especially young women, have had enough, and they are now volubly rejecting the requirement to wear hijabs along with the social order that the Islamic Republic has sought to impose on the country. Some women have burned their headscarves, an act that two months ago was punishable by lashing and a jail sentence but now is not that rare an act in Iranian cities. It is said that revolutions devour their children, but in Iran the grandchildren are devouring the revolution. Iran’s clerics have responded to this existential challenge with brute force, but violence and repression will not snuff out the will of a nation so roused against its government.

If you look at Iran before the 1979 Revolution, it was perhaps the most Westernized of Middle Eastern states, and women had far more opportunity for jobs and schooling. Now more than half of the population is chafing for a return to the old days, even those who weren’t born then. She sees the hijab as a critical prop for the power of the theocrats:

The Islamic Republic rests on three ideological pillars: vehement opposition to the United States, obdurate antagonism toward Israel, and institutional misogyny, especially in the form of compulsory hijab rules requiring women to wear coverings in public spaces. If any of these pillars weakens, the whole edifice of the Islamic Republic falls down. Tehran needs enmity with the United States and Israel to keep the revolutionary flame alive. Anti-Americanism is seared into the Islamic Republic’s identity.The enforcement of the dress code for women is also a redline for the clerical leadership. The compulsory wearing of the hijab is to the Islamic Republic what the Berlin Wall was to communism, a symbol not just of power and endurance but of vulnerability. The Berlin Wall was also an admission of the fragility of the communist system, which depended on exercising great control over people. Similarly, compulsory hijab laws reflect the Islamic Republic’s fear of allowing its citizens personal freedoms and its intent to control society by treating women as if they are pieces of property to be corralled and protected. Once the Berlin Wall fell, communism was doomed. The same fate awaits the Islamic Republic once women can throw off their veils and participate in social life as men do.

And yes, women are starting to throw off their hijabs, so I wonder if Alinejad isn’t perhaps putting too much weight on the power of that piece of cloth. But I don’t think she is: the government is heavily invested in ensuring that women be veiled, and punish transgressions savagely. Brave women are refusing to do so, and the men are following with their own discontent. Will we see the regime fall within a year? And what will replace it? She adds this, and is absolutely right:

The protests in Iran put the West in an awkward position. The Biden administration has tried hard to restore some version of the nuclear deal that the Trump administration jettisoned. But this deal cannot be salvaged. The Islamic Republic is not an honest broker: it has a track record of cheating

*Here’s a heartwarming story in the op-ed section of the NYT: “ Here’s a heartwarming story in the op-ed section of the NYT: “ I did not steal two piglets. I saved them. A jury agreed. ” It’s by two animal-rights people who trespassed onto Smithfield Food’s pig-farming operation in Utah and rescued two small and injured piglets for certain culling (injured babies are usually killed and thrown into a dump. The pair were indicted and tried, as they knew they would be, for felony burglary and misdemeanor theft charges. Despite admitting their guilt, the jury effectively nullified the law and acquitted them for three reasons:

The jury deliberated for about eight hours. Many jurors, according to a juror who spoke to me after the trial, believed at the outset that what we did was unlawful and we needed to be punished. But two issues influenced their decision to acquit, the juror said. First, the jurors concluded that we lacked the intent to steal. We were there to document the conditions, and to rescue an animal only if we found one in need. Second, the jurors felt that the piglets at issue had no value to Smithfield. The jury thus concluded they could not be the objects of a theft. The juror I spoke to also mentioned a third major factor that went beyond the legal issues: our appeal to conscience. During the closing statements in the trial, in which I represented myself, I told jurors that a not-guilty verdict would encourage corporations to treat animals under their care with more compassion and make governments more open to animal cruelty complaints.

This was a stark contrast to the prosecution’s narrative. The prosecutor compared the injured piglets to dented cans. He argued that if you found a “dented can” in the store, the fact that it was damaged did not mean you could “rescue” it and “take it out of the store.” The reality is, every year, we treat tens of billions of animals no better than dented cans.

The two piglets, Lily and Lizzie, have been nursed back to health. I wonder if things would change if Americans were taken to places like Smithfield Farms and made to see how the animals are treated.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili and Andrzej are preparing for verbal battle:

A: I have a bone to pick with you. Hili: We will talk when I sharpened my claws.

In Polish:

Ja: Mam do ciebie pretensję. Hili: Porozmawiamy jak naostrzę pazurki.

And Baby Kulka on the roof. She loves to climb, just like Hili:

From Facebook:

From Merilee, who says this is a cartoon from Barry Blitt in the New Yorker. It’s a Rube Goldbergesque vision of how Trump declassified the White House documents:

From Jesus of the Day:

A bon mot from God:

Injustice is My way of telling you I don't exist. — God (Thee/Thy) (@TheTweetOfGod) October 17, 2022

From Masih: two tweets about Elnaz Rakabi, who didn’t wear her hijab in an international climbing competition. I predicted that if she returned to Iran, she’d be punished. Now she’s gone missing. She posted (was forced to post, I thin), a faux apology that she had dropped her headscarf by mistake. (Iranan female athletes, including chess players, have to wear hijab overseas.) It’s a damn piece of cloth, and for want of it a lot of women have suffered and died.

In an Instagram story, Elnaz Rekabi wrote; the "problem" with her hijab in the Climbing Competition happened "unintentionally".

She apologized that she made the Iranian people worried, and that she's returning to Iran along with the team.

Now Iranians are worried for her safety. pic.twitter.com/iy4kXHHT89 — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) October 18, 2022

From Jeremy, who says, “As a citizen of the UK, I found the video in the attached tweet hysterical – in more than one sense of the word.”

Genius…. The Tory Party Muppet Show……pic.twitter.com/rsWxiFEBP4 — Central Bylines (@CentralBylines) October 16, 2022

From Luana. First, red blood cells don’t have chromosomes at all. And in the white ones, as well as in the rest of the body, the XY chromosomal constitution does NOT become XX. Why do people make such ludicrous claims?

The claims just get wilder and wilder. pic.twitter.com/bDdMqVrvI6 — FeministRoar (@FeministRoar) October 16, 2022

From Malcolm: Coffee that won’t spill:

From the Auschwitz Memorial: a child gassed upon arrival:

19 October 1934 | Dutch Jewish girl Else Hahn was born in Rotterdam. In September 1943 she was deported to #Auschwitz and murdered in a gas chamber after the selection. pic.twitter.com/AQudQpljG6 — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) October 19, 2022

From Matthew, who finds this “Mozartian indeed.” Quite a prodigy!

5-year-old Alberto Cartuccia Cingolani performing some Mozart🎹🎶🎵 pic.twitter.com/Z9XGIBhjHl — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) October 18, 2022

Some British bollard history:

I retweeted this tweet from Matthew with my own story. Do look at the thread for other great stories of French hauteur:

LOL, I love the French. I had a similar experience in California when I was a postdoc and my folks came to Davis to visit me. There was an uber-organic restaurant called the Blue Mango, and my dad ordered sugar with his coffee. Their response, "Oh, we don't have the White Death." https://t.co/ftUmxjOC0o — Jerry Coyne (@Evolutionistrue) October 17, 2022