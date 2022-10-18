Bill Maher on why Herschel Walker is a viable candidate

Here Bill Maher talks about Herschel Walker, and why such an unfit candidate remains a viable candidate. James Carville would say that Republicans are going to shoot themselves in the foot with people like Walker because “they have really stupid people who vote in their primaries”, and thus “they tend to elect really stupid leaders.” But Herschel’s candidacy, claims Maher, has more import than that.

Maher’s explanation starts at 4:11, and involves a strong rejection of “what Democrats are selling”. I’m not sure I agree with Maher’s analysis of how Republicans nominated Walker to “make a point”. And it should be clear that Maher is criticizing woke Democrats, not all Democrats. I just hope like hell that Walker doesn’t wind up as a Senator. That would shame America, but we already have lots of Republicans in Congress whose presence shames America.