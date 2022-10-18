Here Bill Maher talks about Herschel Walker, and why such an unfit candidate remains a viable candidate. James Carville would say that Republicans are going to shoot themselves in the foot with people like Walker because “they have really stupid people who vote in their primaries”, and thus “they tend to elect really stupid leaders.” But Herschel’s candidacy, claims Maher, has more import than that.
Maher’s explanation starts at 4:11, and involves a strong rejection of “what Democrats are selling”. I’m not sure I agree with Maher’s analysis of how Republicans nominated Walker to “make a point”. And it should be clear that Maher is criticizing woke Democrats, not all Democrats. I just hope like hell that Walker doesn’t wind up as a Senator. That would shame America, but we already have lots of Republicans in Congress whose presence shames America.
One thought on “Bill Maher on why Herschel Walker is a viable candidate”
I’m watching the episode right now. This is off topic, but particularly frustrating. Maher said that some of the places with the lowest vaccination rates had the best results. This is comically misleading and has everything to do with his anti-vaxx ideology. He was also arguing with Neil about how badly the pandemic was handled without realizing he had the rather profound benefit of hindsight bias. I could have been a multi-millionaire last Thursday if I knew the the market would sharply rebound. Certainly decisions should be criticized in the hope of doing better, but he can’t even understand the vaccines were effective after the fact! He’s better than most, but sometimes he could be a bit more humble.