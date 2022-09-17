Saturday: Hili dialogue

Shalom on the full day of cat shabbos (until sundown): it’s Saturday, September 17, 2022: National Apple Dumplng Day. They’re okay, but best served warm with whipped cream or ice cream.

I am still pretty sleepless, so I’ll try to avoid weighty topics today that require me to think. Perhaps I should importune a reader to knock me unconscious so I can get some sleep.

It's also National Monte Cristo Day (a fried sandwich usually made with ham and Swiss cheese), International Eat An Apple Day, International Red Panda Day (Ailurus fulgans), World Cleanup Day, and Constitution Day (see below under 1787), and the beginning of the Constitution Week (United States).

In honor of Red Panda Day, here are two of them romping in the snow in the Cincinnati Zoo:

Stuff that happened on September 17 include:

She died at 24, on a solo horseback ride (but pregnant). The horse tripped, fell on top of her, inducing labor, and then both she and her her newborn son died. Sad story.

1787 – The United States Constitution is signed in Philadelphia.

This document, consisting of 7 Articles (main body) and 27 Amendments, is the highest law in the U.S. You can see it (and the Declaration of Independence) for free in the National Archives in Washington D.C. Living in Arlington as a kid, I used to go all the time to see it and other famous documents. Here’s the first page of the Constitution: the original signed in 1787:

1859 – Joshua A. Norton declares himself “Norton I, Emperor of the United States.”

Norton was, well, an “eccentric” who dubbed himself Emperor of the U.S. and “Protector of Mexico”. He lived in the Bay Area of California and her are his emperor-ly acts from Wikipedia:

Norton spent most of his daylight hours inspecting the streets; spending time in parks and libraries; and paying visits to newspaper offices and old friends in San Francisco, Oakland and Berkeley. In the evenings, he often was seen at political gatherings or at theatrical or musical performances. He wore an elaborate blue uniform with gold-plated epaulettes, at some time given to him secondhand by officers of the United States Army post at the Presidio of San Francisco. He embellished this with a variety of accoutrements, including a beaver hat decorated with a peacock or ostrich feathers and a rosette, a walking stick and an umbrella. In the course of his rounds, he took note of the condition of the sidewalks and cable cars, the state of repair of public property, and the appearance of police officers. He also often had conversations on the issues of the day with those he encountered.

A picture of Norton in his regalia, about 1875:

1862 – American Civil War: George B. McClellan halts the northward drive of Robert E. Lee’s Confederate Army in the single-day Battle of Antietam, the bloodiest day in American military history.

The toll: ‘a combined tally of 22,717 dead, wounded, or missing.’ No day has seen more casualties in American warfare. Union casualties on the left, Confederate on the right:

1862 – American Civil War: The Allegheny Arsenal explosion results in the single largest civilian disaster during the war.

The toll: 78 workers, mostly young women. The cause is strange: “The most commonly held view of the cause of the explosion was that the metal shoe of a horse had struck a spark which touched off loose powder in the roadway near the lab, which then traveled up onto the porch where it set off several barrels of gunpowder.:

Lagniappe: Darwin never left England, either, after he returned in 1836 on the Beagle:

17-Sep: On this day in 1842, Charles Darwin moved into Down House in Downe, Kent. It was to remain his home for the rest of his life… https://t.co/QKq49oqVWH #histsci — 𝙵𝚛𝚒𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚜 𝚘𝚏 𝙳𝚊𝚛𝚠𝚒𝚗 🐵🇺🇦 (@friendsofdarwin) September 17, 2022

Self aggrandizement (no, the content is not at all sensitive!)

Everyone should visit Down House if you like Darwin at all. It's fascinating and retains many of the original rooms including the study where he wrote The Origin. Here's my 2008 visit, including seeing the famous Wormstone, described in his last book. pic.twitter.com/UQeccLr7py — Jerry Coyne (@Evolutionistrue) September 17, 2022

1908 – The Wright Flyer flown by Orville Wright, with Lieutenant Thomas Selfridge as passenger, crashes, killing Selfridge, who becomes the first airplane fatality.

The first photo shows the pair right before the fatal flight (neither wearing protective headgear), and the second shows the plane after the crash:

1916 – World War I: Manfred von Richthofen (“The Red Baron”), a flying ace of the German Luftstreitkräfte, wins his first aerial combat near Cambrai, France.

Richthofen shot down 80 planes before he was shot down and killed himself at age 25. Here’s the “red baron”:

This was Hitler’s plan to invade the British Isles. Though preparations were made, Hitler was wary of the possible toll and the likelihood of success, and abandoned it. But here’s a reconstruction of the planned invasion:. Click to enlarge:

1976 – The Space Shuttle Enterprise is unveiled by NASA.

It was an orbiter without either engines or a heat shield, and flew only five times before it was retired in 1977. Here it is:

1980 – After weeks of strikes at the Lenin Shipyard in Gdańsk, Poland, the nationwide independent trade union Solidarity is established.

Here is the entrance to the shipyard (now called the Gdanks Shipyard and the nearby headquarters of Solidarity, photographed when I visited Gdansk in September, 2017:

1983 – Vanessa Williams becomes the first black Miss America.

Here she is, Miss America! You may recall that she had to give up her crown when it was revealed that nude photos of her had been published in Penthouse, but she weathered the scandal and went on to become a successful singer and actress.

2011 – Occupy Wall Street movement begins in Zuccotti Park, New York City.

2013 – Grand Theft Auto V earns more than half a billion dollars on its first day of release.

Da Nooz:

*The Florida judge dealing with the seizure of documents at Mar-a-Lago has appointed a “special master” (why is there objection to that word?) and also declined to allow the Department of Justice to use some of those documents to continue its criminal investigation. This isn’t good news for the government’s case, especially because the “special master” was the one suggested by Trump’s team—although agreed to by the government. The NYT reports:

The judge, Aileen M. Cannon [JAC: also appointed by Trump], declined to lift any part of an order she issued last week that barred the department from using the documents, including about 100 marked classified, in its investigation until the arbiter, known as a special master, had completed a review.

In her 10-page decision, Judge Cannon appointed a special master suggested by the Trump legal team and agreed upon by the government: Raymond J. Dearie, a semiretired judge from the Federal District Court for the Eastern District of New York. Judge Dearie will now have the authority to sift through more than 11,000 records the F.B.I. carted away from Mr. Trump’s estate, Mar-a-Lago, on Aug. 8. The move was a blow to the Justice Department, almost certain to significantly delay its investigation into whether the former president unlawfully retained national defense records or obstructed repeated attempts by federal officials to retrieve them. The department had asked Judge Cannon to lift restrictions on its use of documents with classification markings and set a Thursday deadline for her to respond before it said it would ask an appeals court to intervene. The department is now planning to appeal the decision, and top officials were meeting to discuss the timing of their filing, according to a senior law enforcement official.

Trump and his team are, of course, trying to stall things as long as possible, which is their right, but I’m not so sure that the appeal will fail. What do you think?

*The Ukrainians have found, in the recaptured city of Izium, another mass burial containing about 440 bodies of their countrymen, all put to death by Russians. Many are civilians.

The country’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that some of the bodies found in Izium showed “signs of torture,” blaming Russia for what he called “cruelty and terrorism.” Izium was subject to intense Russian artillery attacks in April. The city, which sits near the border between the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, became an important hub for the invading military during five months of occupation. Ukrainian forces took back control of the city on Saturday, delivering a strategic blow to Russia’s military assault in the east. When CNN arrived to the mass burial site on Friday afternoon, officials were transporting body bags, including one that appeared to be holding something very small, into a refrigerated truck Here are civilian bodies and military ones further along,” Igor Garmash, an investigator at the scene said of the specific part of the site he was examining, pointing to a location nearby. “Over 20 bodies have been examined and sent for further investigation,” he told CNN. Ukraine’s Center for Strategic Communications said on Thursday that some of the graves discovered at Izium were “fresh,” and that the corpses buried there were “mostly civilians.”

This is clearly one of Russia’s many war crimes, like those described in the L. A. Times‘s new article, “‘Torment of hell:’ Ukraine medic describes Russians routinely torturing her and other prisoners.” (h/t: Malcolm)

A volunteer Ukrainian medic [Yuliia Paievska] detained in Ukraine’s besieged port city of Mariupol told U.S. lawmakers Thursday of comforting fellow detainees as many died during her three months of captivity, cradling and consoling them as best she could, as male, female and child prisoners succumbed to Russian torture and untreated wounds. . . .Torture sessions usually launched with their captors forcing the Ukrainian prisoners to remove their clothes, before the Russians set to bloodying and tormenting the detainees, she said. The result was some “prisoners in cells screaming for weeks, and then dying from the torture without any medical help,” she said. “Then in this torment of hell, the only things they feel before death is abuse and additional beating.” She continued, recounting the toll among the imprisoned Ukrainians. “My friend whose eyes I closed before his body cooled down. Another friend. And another. Another.” The Geneva Conventions single out medics, both military and civilian, for protection “in all circumstance.” Sen. Benjamin L. Cardin, a Maryland Democrat and co-chair of the Helsinki Commission underscored that the conditions she described for civilian and military detainees violated international law.

*In his latest NYT piece, “Trying to prove you’re not racist,” John McWhorter recounts the hundreds of requests he’s gotten from white people who have been tarred as racists, begging McWhorter to somehow absolve them of the charge. McWhorter is under no allusion that he can do that, even as a black person, because he’s never been the “right kind of black person” for the woke who throw around those charges of racism. Nevertheless, he simply produces a list of what he thinks about issues that get people called “racist”. A brief excerpt:

I do not support calling something “racist” because outcomes for it differ for the (Black) race. For example, I take issue with the idea that there is something “racist” or “biased” about the questions on the SAT. I do not condemn white authors writing Black fictional characters who speak Black English so long as it’s a respectful and realistic rendition. I think the idea that it is cultural appropriation when whites take on Black cultural traits is ahistoric — human groups sharing space have always shared culture — and also pointless, given that Black American culture has always, and will continue to, infuse mainstream America. I also do not think arguments about power relations somehow invalidate my position. I think that it is in vain to decree that culture cannot be borrowed by people in power from those who are not. . . . I think reparations are important — and happened already, decades ago with the Great Society, affirmative action, the expansion of welfare benefits in the late 1960s and the Community Reinvestment Act of 1977, which encouraged banks to extend credit in low-income neighborhoods. I would not stand implacably opposed to new reparations today in the form of various kinds or even cash payments but am highly skeptical that a critical mass of Black commentators would accept them as true compensation. I can’t help thinking the race debate would stay where it is now.

I think the idea that only Black people should depict Black people in art and fiction is less antiracist than anti-human, in forbidding the empathy and even admiration that can motivate respectful attempts to create a literary character.

I revile any concept of equity that allows for appointing Black people to positions over more highly qualified non-Black ones.

*A new survey of academic freedom in Canada finds it imperiled. The MacDonald-Laurier Institute (MLI), a think tank in Ottawa, reports the results of its survey, which are really no surprise given Canada’s wokeness (h/t Luana):

In a new, first-of-its-kind study for MLI, titled The viewpoint diversity crisis at Canadian universities: Political homogeneity, self-censorship, and threats to academic freedom, Professors Christopher Dummitt and Zachary Patterson corroborate the findings of studies performed in the US, UK, and elsewhere: there is crisis in higher education in Canada. The study, based on a survey of professors and members of the public, reveals that Canadian universities are political monoliths whose lack of viewpoint diversity contributes to serious problems on campus. Professors, especially the 9 percent of conservative professors whose views differ from the overwhelmingly dominant left-leaning views held by 88 percent of professors, are increasingly self-censoring for fear of reprisal. Some of the key findings include:

Forty-four percent of right-leaning professors are worried about facing negative consequences if colleagues, students, or others on campus learned of their political opinions.

Forty percent of right-leaning professors feel like they face a hostile work environment.

Fear of negative consequences has led to self-censorship being exercised by 57 percent of right-leaning professors and 34 percent of left-leaning professors.

Over 30 percent of professors are prepared to limit academic freedom and “cancel” their colleagues out of a commitment to their political views on social justice.

Well, I haven’t read the 54-page study but the sample size is okay: 1492 members of the public and 945 professors. But I suspect the data from the U.S. is pretty much in line with this, at least for right-wing professors. As in the US, there are nearly ten times as many “left wing” professors than “right wing” professors, so the sample of those, used for the statistics above, is not large. As expected, professors on the Left have much less fear of repercussions if their political views on matters like DEI, gender, and social justice were known. I think Canada needs the equivalnet of the Foundation for Individuals Rights in Education (FIRE)—if it doesn’t already have one.

*This Friday’s “TGIF” news summary at Bari Weiss’s site is by Shawn McCreesh, a features writer at New York Magazine. (Nellie Bowles, please come back!) Here are three of his news items:

→ Royalmania in America reaches peak cringe: . . .

It’s all become quite clownish by now. Which reminds me of one of my favorite ledes ever, by Patrick Freyne in the Irish Times last year: “Having a monarchy next door is a little like having a neighbour who’s really into clowns and has daubed their house with clown murals, displays clown dolls in each window and has an insatiable desire to hear about and discuss clown-related news stories. More specifically, for the Irish, it’s like having a neighbour who’s really into clowns and, also, your grandfather was murdered by a clown.” If there’s one place you can go to escape around the clock coverage of this never-ending funeral procession, it’s an Irish bar. In the words of Seamus Heaney: “Be advised, my passport’s green/No glass of ours was ever raised/To toast the Queen.” → Speaking of energy cutbacks…what about all those dead oligarchs? So far, in 2022, 12 Russian oligarchs have mysteriously—and violently–met their ends. Most appear to have committed “suicide.” Some were murdered along with their wives and children. Alexander Subbotin was discovered in a shaman’s basement, outside Moscow, having reportedly died from a drug-induced heart attack (which may have included the typical toad poison) that was part of “an anti-hangover session.” The same phenomenon has been reported in China. Maybe the lesson here is: There is no such thing as independent wealth in authoritarian regimes. Just wealth that is dependent on the good graces of the powers that be. → SF Crime won’t quit. It’s hard to decide which part of this big new San Francisco Chronicle poll is more shocking. Is it that “nearly half of respondents said they were victims of theft in the last five years”? Or is it that “roughly a quarter were physically attacked or threatened”? Midtown Manhattan is starting to seem a whole lot nicer.

From Iran, naturally. Yesterday the BBC reported that she died. The cause: “a sudden heart problem.” In reality, she was beaten senseless in a police van.

Mahsa Amini, 22, is in a coma after being tortured by Iranian authorities. This would be unacceptable no matter what, but the fact that she was arrested for improper wearing of the hijab makes it even more horrifying. Please join me in sharing her name and story.#مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/FEB6BYfIZO — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) September 15, 2022

From the Auschwitz Memorial. A girl gassed at age 12:

17 September 1931 | A French Jewish girl, Colette Rosen, was born in Saint Dizier. In February 1944 she was deported to #Auschwitz and murdered in a gas chamber. pic.twitter.com/NuuMccE4FO — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) September 17, 2022

Speaking of the Holocaust, Ken Burns has a new three-part, six hour documentary on America’s indifference to the slaughter of Jews (and Roma and many others) by the Germans:

Review: This three-part Ken Burns documentary looks at America’s failure to recognize the full reality of the Holocaust and help save more lives https://t.co/co1ooBoy0k via @WSJ — Joy Gammon (@JoyGammon2) September 16, 2022

The more I hear about the coppers in Scotland and England, the more I dislike their authoritarianism (and suppression of speech). Look at the smirks on their faces!

I saw this online but cropped so as not to share the poster’s username. Two Police Scotland officers follow a lone young woman from a protest and say “tell us where you live and we will let you go…” The police aren’t fit for purpose if this is the response to a democratic right pic.twitter.com/gMcnKyuYAZ — Leil Nennon (@ChampersChuck) September 14, 2022

