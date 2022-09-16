Don’t expect many meaty posts until I’m over this bout of insomnia which, I hope, will be soon. Try writing on 3 hours of sleep! But I do my best.

There are many great songs by James Brown, nicknamed “The Hardest-Working Man in Show Business,” and that name isn’t far from the truth. This is my favorite of his records: “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World”. It was written by Brown and Jean Newsome, recorded and released in 1966, and went to #1 on the U.S. R&B singles chart and #8 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Yes, it can be seen as a bit sexist, but that’s leavened by his nod to “women and girls”. Regardless, it’s a great song with smoking vocals. I’ll first put up a live performance by Brown in Paris in the year of release. Notice the sweat streaming down his face: he was working hard. But you really want to see the sweat, and the source of his nickname, go here.

You can hear the original and see the official video, which is quite unusual, here. But I put up the live version just so I could put up the performance below, suggested for me on YouTube. It’s Brown and, of all people, Luciano Pavarotti, collaborating on the song. I thought it would be dreadful, but—guess what?—it’s pretty good.

By this time Pavarotti had become too obese to stand, and is sitting on a disguised stool, but he hadn’t lost a lick in his voice. He sings in a classical style, and in Italian, so I have no idea if the words are part of Brown’s song. For some reason the two styles complement each other well, and it’s clear that the men respect each other. What a combination! Watch to the end for some lagniappe.