The Golden Steve Awards for 2021’s best achievements in film

On April 1, I announced my nephew’s nominations for the “Golden Steve” awards: those awards that he modestly names after himself and which he presents as an alternative to the Ac*demy Aw*ards, awards he despises. Steven is a big film buff and knows his onions, and I’ve found it wise to pay attention to his choices.

Now he has announced the winners, which he’s put in bold under nine of the ten categories. (The tenth, best original song, went to “No Time to Die,” No Time to Die, by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell).

I have to admit that I’ve seen only one of the nominated pictures and performances: the Japanese movie “Drive My Car“, which I saw on the plane flying back from Lisbon yesterday. Even on the small seatback screen it was a superb and powerful movie, which of course the critics liked better than the public (below are the Rotten Tomato reviews; click to read). It’s a film that’s slow-paced (like many of Steven and my favorites), and will appeal to those who want windows onto life and don’t require chase scenes and shoot-’em-ups.

The tale, in short, is of two characters who experience great loss but come to epiphanies after one of them, a theater director, stages Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya. See it! It’s not an all-time masterpiece like Tokyo Story, Ikiru, or The Last Picture Show (note that two of these three are Japanese), but it is certainly one of the best movies I’ve seen in the last few years. The film “became the first non-English-language film to win Best Picture from all three major U.S. critics groups (the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, the New York Film Critics Circle, and the National Society of Film Critics).”

Now the nominees, with the winners given in bold.

Best Picture Drive My Car

The Lost Daughter

Pig

The Power of the Dog

Red Rocket

The Worst Person in the World Best Director Sean Baker, Red Rocket

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Michael Sarnoski, Pig

Joachim Trier, The Worst Person in the World Best Actor Nicolas Cage, Pig

Clifton Collins Jr., Jockey

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Winston Duke, Nine Days

Hidetoshi Nishijima, Drive My Car

Simon Rex, Red Rocket Best Actress Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Isabelle Fuhrman, The Novice

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Brittany S. Hall, Test Pattern

Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World Best Supporting Actor Richard Ayoade, The Souvenir Part II

Anders Danielsen Lie, The Worst Person in the World

Mike Faist, West Side Story

Vincent Lindon, Titane

Will Patton, Sweet Thing

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog Best Supporting Actress Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ann Dowd, Mass

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Toko Miura, Drive My Car

Ruth Negga, Passing

Suzanna Son, Red Rocket Best Screenplay–Adapted Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe)

The Green Knight (David Lowery)

The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)

Passing (Rebecca Hall)

The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)

Zola (Janicza Bravo, Jeremy O. Harris) Best Non-Fiction Film Attica (Traci Curry, Stanley Nelson)

Faya Dayi (Jessica Beshir)

In the Same Breath (Nanfu Wang)

Procession (Robert Greene)

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson)

The Velvet Underground (Todd Haynes) Best Foreign Language Film Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi)

A Hero (Asghar Farhadi)

Memoria (Apichatpong Weerasethakul)

Parallel Mothers (Pedro Almodovar)

Petite Maman (Celine Sciamma)

The Worst Person in the World (Joachim Trier)

And here’s the winning song, from the eponymous James Bond film (why don’t they stop making them now that they’ve run through Ian Fleming’s books?):