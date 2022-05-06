A new and tendentious “scientific” field: Critical Ecology

A reader sent me this announcement of a talk given at Cornell University by a scientist from the California Academy of Science. I reproduce the announcement in full, complete with italicization and bolding, though I’ve removed Zoom links and email addresses. (I can’t find the talk online, though she does have a short talk on “Ecology as a Locus for Social Change.) I won’t belabor it at length, as I find its content simply flabbergasting, but I want to point out five things:
- It is “critical ecology” in that it infuses real science (ecology) with “critical theory”, itself containing a big dollop of postmodernism.
- It is written in the obscurantist style of postmodernism fused with modern wokeist strains (e.g., use of preferred pronouns)
- It is tendentious: there is no way that this style of science can be objective. Its aim, as suggested below, is simply to confirm preconceptions of the writer and to push her ideology into ecology. Note especially this sentence: “Pierre aims to offer systemically oppressed populations a praxis for redress beyond environmental justice.” This is social engineering, not science.
- This is also an example of the invasion of wokeism into science, as instantiated by Steve Pinker’s recent statement on climate change in the journal Science. But at least the Science stuff, however wrongheaded, was explicitly about policy. Here we have what purports to be a form of science that involves hypothesis testing, but the answers must only come out in a preferred direction.
- Note the criticism of “objectivity,” as in this sentence: “critical ecology also provides a space to address the tension present in defining what is ‘objective’, a practice that has neglected the phenomena experienced by racialized communities.” Note that “objective” is in scare quotes, and is opposed to the lived experience of those in racialized communities. It is this redefinition of “objectivity” as “the master’s (e.g. white supremacist’s) tools” that poses the biggest danger of science. Science then merely becomes a matter of one’s preferred opinion or “lived experience”: things not checkable by scientific methods.
The Research Fellows group at Cornell Atkinson Center for Sustainability will host Dr. Suzanne Pierre of the Critical Ecology Lab for a visiting lecture at 4:00 pm on May 5th in Weill Hall 226. We hope you will attend; feel free to forward this invitation to colleagues.
Guest Lecture by Dr. Suzanne Pierre, California Academy of Sciences
Location: Weill Hall 226
Date: May 5
Time: 4:00-5:00 pm
Critical Ecology: Testing Hypotheses in Service of Liberation
Dr. Suzanne Pierre (she; Cornell Ecology and Evolutionary Biology ’18), will introduce critical ecology as an emerging approach to global environmental change research. Pierre’s work in critical ecology provides a framework for integrating social critiques of imperialism, enslavement, and modern racial capitalism into the quantitative analysis of human oppression as a process organizing the biophysical drivers of global environmental change. Pierre’s goal is to couple theory from decolonial studies, Black feminist studies, and other schools of liberatory thought to inform testable ecological hypotheses. Her work aims to document patterns in relationships between societal oppression/extraction and resultant ecosystem perturbations, currently focusing on her expertise in soil microbial ecology and forest biogeochemistry.
As Audre Lorde said, “the master’s tools will never dismantle the master’s house”. In keeping with this wisdom, critical ecology also provides a space to address the tension present in defining what is “objective”, a practice that has neglected the phenomena experienced by racialized communities. Through the practice of theory and basic research, Pierre aims to offer systemically oppressed populations a praxis for redress beyond environmental justice. Pierre will also introduce her nonprofit research organization, the Critical Ecology Lab, as a locus for reflexive critique, methods development, and liberation work by interdisciplinary scientists and students.
Dr. Suzanne Pierre is the founder and lead investigator of the Critical Ecology Lab, where transdisciplinary scholars seek to reframe the objectives and methods of academic research in support of equity and decolonial futures. The Critical Ecology Lab is a space to investigate and explain how the natural world, from soils to atmosphere, has been shaped by racial and cultural supremacy, natural resource exploitation, and social exclusion. Before building the CEL community, Dr. Pierre completed her doctoral research in the Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology here at Cornell University. Her experience within traditional academic structures encouraged her to act for greater inclusiveness in academic research spaces, so she co-founded and organized the first Diversity Preview Weekend. The impact of Dr. Pierre’s research and organizing is felt across Cornell today, and we are honored to host her as she continues to lead through intellectual contributions and direct action.
I’ll leave it to readers to tender comments.
Note also the phrase “racialized” communities, where “racialized” is a done-to-them word (cf “marginalized”). This comes from the idea that race is merely a social construction, the invention of white Europeans, who assigned “race” to non-whites as a weapon of “white supremacy”.
Before those bad, bad, wicked white Europeans came along, no-one had any conception of race and everyone lived in blissful harmony. There was no rape, no murder, no warfare, no private property, everyone just shared and helped each other. And if anyone, such as Napoleon Chagnon, says any different, then they must be denounced as a heretic and expelled from decent society.
Yes. The fad with using passive-verbs turned adjectives is by design and feeds into the so-called victimhood of identity groups and the intersectional grievance hierarchy. I will never use it personally.
Yes, “critical” is one of those adjectives, like revolutionary, that detracts from its object. One would think that any serious intellectual activity had critical built in, so clearly when they say this here, they mean something else.
‘Critical tasseography’ as a method for transdisciplinary scholars seeking to reframe the objectives and methods of academic research.
Sound so much more worthy than reading tea leaves.
I have no “tender” comments. Just outright disgust at this sort of thinking. It’s almost as if somewhere there was a decision made that we never got a chance to vote on. I’d love to know what makes academics like Dr. Pierre choose this path. Does she really think she’s doing her part to cure racism? Or is it simply her gravitating toward a discipline that will employ her?
It’s evolution in action. All the academic niches are already filled so you must find (or create) a new niche if you wish to flourish. One day the opportunities of the ‘Critical’ niche will be exhausted and a new niche will be found.
Random association : I saw John Oliver (Last Week Tonight) has a piece titled “Environmental Racism”. I haven’t watched it. Maybe it is related – I’ll have to find out later.
She seems to have as many as four peer-reviewed publications, three of which have some connection to her avowed speciality of soil science: https://www.suzannepierre.com/peer-reviewed-papers.html
Maybe she finds that soil science doesn’t afford sufficient opportunity to showcase her preferred version of the English language. Most of the stuff highlighted above is certainly a good candidate for Private Eye’s ‘Pseuds Corner’.
“The Critical Ecology Lab is a space to investigate and explain how the natural world, from soils to atmosphere, has been shaped by racial and cultural supremacy, natural resource exploitation, and social exclusion” – WTAF?! This is science?
Well, we already have Critical Biology, which is not only transdisciplinary but transgender and will soon be transspecies. An earlier screed in this genre—a Sci Am article on how white supremacy had always been embedded in the science of Human Genetics—called explicitly for reform of the subject with notions from Critical Gender Studies, Critical Race Theory, and so on. This new example of decolonialized liberatory thought sure puts Titania McGrath out of a job.
Two can play at this game.
Reproducibility is the people’s tool, for it puts the power of the master in every hand.
There. SVck it, postmodernists. 🙂
Informing hypotheses is fine by me. As I’ve said before, hypothesis development is the wild west of science; you can get’em from any source you want. Dreams, indigestion, sitting in the bathtub… those sorts of stories are all aprocryphal, but they are told by scientists to young scientists to make a point: it doesn’t matter where or how you come up with your hypothesis. Just that after you do, you test it right.
So if she wants to develop new hypotheses by drawing on Black feminist studies, etc., I say have at it. The key between whether she does good science or bad science will be how she tests it. If a Black feminist study inspired hypothesis is supported by the data, keep working it. See what else you can learn using it. But if it is not supported by the data, reject it.
Word salad masquerading as science—or is it “science?”
Exactly, ‘wordsalad’ is the operative term.
You were ahead of me.
If the obscurantist jargon could be filtered out, what is left is phenomenon that does exist, although it is confusing to think of it as an area of ecology. Natural resources (and the ecosystems that hold them) are most definitely utilized according to differences in power and privilege. Valuable land that returns economic wealth to its owners tend to go to those who already have wealth, while less valuable land (and land that receives the most pollution) goes to those who have less wealth. Meanwhile differences in wealth most definitely fall into racialized patterns.
Sure but doesn’t that amount to the simple, and obvious, set of observations that (a) people that have money also have power, (b) those with money also have an easier time making more money, (c) money is not spread evenly across races, and (d) the white race has the most money. Is Critical Ecology just the study of how that plays out in the field of Ecology? Are the issues they study the result of racism or the cause? My guess is the latter.
The title of Dr. Pierre’s talk, “Ecology As a Locus for Social Change”, is just too meta to really tell us anything. I would not think of ecology as a locus for social change. I suspect that’s true for others. My guess is that she only wants to talk about social change rather than do much to actually change anything. I’ll grant she probably would like to be an agent for social change but just doesn’t really have anything substantial to contribute. Her concluding big point is that how scientists look (white) and act (white) doesn’t provide the right kind of role model for POC entering the field. Ok but how many times does this chicken-and-egg situation need to be observed?
I just checked out the Critical Ecology Lab website. It’s Woke Buzzword Bingo.
When was this lab built (or assigned room in existing facilities), and who signed off on it’s budget line?
How did that film put it? “Follow the money!”