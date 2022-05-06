Friday: Hili dialogue

PCC(E) is somewhere back in the USA, so normal service will be resumed over the next day or two. Meanwhile, in Dobrzyn, Hili is giving gardening advice:

Hili: Deep grass is better than deep snow.

A: Time to get out the mower.

Hili: Lepsza głęboka trawa niż głęboki śnieg.

Ja: Pora wyciągnąć kosiarkę.

Two lost lives:

6 May 1890 | A German, Otto Schönherr, was born in Lippehne (today Lipiany in Poland). A saddler. In #Auschwitz from 27 November 1941

No. 23519

He perished in the camp on 29 March 1942.

6 May 1940 | Betty Vredenburg, a Dutch Jewish girl, was born in Amsterdam to Abracham and Rachel. She was murdered in a gas chamber of the #Auschwitz camp on 21 May 1944.

Some tweets:

On arrival, KWS rangers were astonished to find out that the 'alleged lion' was a lion printed carrier bag. Despite this being a false alarm, we laud the public for raising an alarm in order to mitigate a possible conflict.

pic.twitter.com/SRjZEZt7Qj — memes i wish i could tag my cat in (@memesiwish) May 5, 2022

Two tweets from Ukraine:

This squirrel has got the post stamp.

You have not.

This squirrel has got the post stamp.

You have not.

I don't have it, too.

How war impacts scientists in Ukraine: Prof. Fedir Shandor lectures his students directly from the frontline when the situation allows.