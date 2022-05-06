PCC(E) is somewhere back in the USA, so normal service will be resumed over the next day or two. Meanwhile, in Dobrzyn, Hili is giving gardening advice:
Hili: Deep grass is better than deep snow.
A: Time to get out the mower.
Hili: Lepsza głęboka trawa niż głęboki śnieg.
Ja: Pora wyciągnąć kosiarkę.
Two lost lives:
6 May 1890 | A German, Otto Schönherr, was born in Lippehne (today Lipiany in Poland). A saddler.
In #Auschwitz from 27 November 1941
No. 23519
He perished in the camp on 29 March 1942. pic.twitter.com/jTmvN8XEKS
— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) May 6, 2022
6 May 1940 | Betty Vredenburg, a Dutch Jewish girl, was born in Amsterdam to Abracham and Rachel.
She was murdered in a gas chamber of the #Auschwitz camp on 21 May 1944. pic.twitter.com/GdCRCNpyg4
— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) May 6, 2022
Some tweets:
It’s a day for putting your feet up#cats #lazy @DickKingSmith pic.twitter.com/cXKkqrkZU8
— Clare Starling (@Clare_Starling) May 5, 2022
On arrival, KWS rangers were astonished to find out that the ‘alleged lion’ was a lion printed carrier bag.
Despite this being a false alarm, we laud the public for raising an alarm in order to mitigate a possible conflict. pic.twitter.com/spiYlpNNso
— Kenya Wildlife Service (@kwskenya) May 5, 2022
— memes i wish i could tag my cat in (@memesiwish) May 5, 2022
Time for #FoxOfTheDay . Today's is by @Dalmaine . pic.twitter.com/7jM3aGWN9Z
— Chris Packham (@ChrisGPackham) May 6, 2022
Two tweets from Ukraine:
This squirrel has got the post stamp.
You have not.
I don’t have it, too. pic.twitter.com/MnIbUZo4N2
— Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) May 4, 2022
How war impacts scientists in Ukraine: Prof. Fedir Shandor lectures his students directly from the frontline when the situation allows. pic.twitter.com/spY0qe9TCe
— Andrii Tarieiev 🇺🇦️ (@AndriiTarieiev) May 6, 2022
2 thoughts on “Friday: Hili dialogue”
A couple of On This Days drew my attention
1840 – The Penny Black postage stamp becomes valid for use in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland.
provides my Teams backdrop for today.
1949 – EDSAC, the first practical electronic digital stored-program computer, runs its first operation
1998 – Steve Jobs of Apple Inc. unveils the first iMac.
A nice coincidence
Poor Jerry needs his zeds!
At least he was not flying on the Hindenburg!