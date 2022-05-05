The leaked Roe decision: culture war or theocracy?

Jennifer Rubin, a centrist op-ed columnist for the Washington Post, just produced a piece about the leaked Supreme Court abortion decisions. According to reader Steve, the piece is
“One of Rubin’s best, IMO. She brings the key issue front and center, viz. white evangelical Christian supremacy.”
Click the screenshot to read:
Rubin first discards the notion that betokens a “culture war”:
The livid reaction from progressive advocacy groups and Democratic politicians across the country about the potential evisceration of abortion rights — and possibly others protected by the 14th Amendment — should tell the media this is not simply about “culture,” nor is it a “war.” It’s a religious power grab by justices who, according to at least two female Republican senators, dissembled under oath about their intentions regarding Roe. The Senate Judiciary Committee should hold hearings and call GOP Sens. Susan Collins (Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) to testify. If those senators were really duped, they should consider advocating for extreme measures, including impeachment and a filibuster exception to codify Roe.
Well, that’s a distinction without much of a difference, for one could conceive of it as a “culture” war if evangelical religion is a form of “culture” (it is), and a “war” is a “battle for power” (it is). But to think that Collins and Murkowski were duped by justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh assumes that these Senators were sufficiently stupid to believe the assertions of conservative nominees for the Court. Alternatively, one could suggest that those justices—and Barrett—really were keeping an open mind about Roe and could have changed their minds about abortion after they got on the bench.
The latter hypothesis is insane, and the former unbelievable. The most parsimonious hypothesis is that Collins and Murkowski were playing to their audience as “liberal” Republicans, and knew exactly what they were doing.
But put that aside, for Rubin makes a larger point that rings true:
It’s important to identify the nature of the threat to Americans to understand the reaction that would likely follow a ruling along the lines Alito laid out. A Supreme Court decision that would criminalize abortion, eviscerating the ambit of privacy and personal autonomy afforded by the 14th Amendment, would expand governmental power into every nook and cranny of life — from a doctor’s office in Texas treating a transgender child, to intimate relations in a bedroom in Georgia, to a pharmacy counter in Ohio. Will government dictate a set of views that have not had majority support for decades?
The right-wing justices and their supporters appear ready to reject one of the Founders’ core principles: that religion shall not be imposed by government edict.
Other Republicans have given away the scheme. In his 11-point plan, Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), the head of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, declares: “The nuclear family is crucial to civilization, it is God’s design for humanity, and it must be protected and celebrated. To say otherwise is to deny science.” Put aside the utter incoherence (is it God or science?): The senator is explicitly calling for state power to be used in the service of his religious beliefs.
And it’s no slip of the tongue. As would a number of Supreme Court justices, Scott would impose religious views while refusing to admit his views stem from a particular religious perspective. “Abortion kills human children,” Scott pronounces. “To deny that is to deny science.” Actually, he wants to mandate conduct based on the religious view that humanity/personhood starts at conception.
I appreciate that if you think abortion is murder, you can be impelled to make your religious views into law. But there are many religious and secular people alike who see nothing sacred that begins when a sperm unites with an egg. The zygote isn’t sentient, doesn’t feel pain, and so on. The view that zygotes are “human children” is like saying an acorn is an oak tree. The only difference is that zygotes and not acorns are thought to have souls. The Supreme Court’s decision is an implicitly religious one.
Rubin again pronounces that “This is not about ‘culture.’ It is about appropriating state power to enforce theocratically driven positions.” She keeps saying this again and again, as if the folding of the draft decision into the “culture war” narrative is a gross and harmful mischaracterization by the press. But really, Americans aren’t dumb enough—even those who voted for Trump—not to know that, at bottom, this is a religiously based decision.
Rubin:
In sum, the media’s “culture wars” shorthand is an evasion, a refusal to recognize that what is at stake are the rights and lives of those without the resources or power to defend themselves (e.g., travel out of state for an abortion). The Supreme Court is poised to roil the very essence of our constitutional tradition and strike at the heart of a pluralistic democracy. Let’s call it what it really is: state-enforced theocracy, or, if you prefer, religious authoritarianism.
DUHHHH! I can’t say whether this is one of Rubin’s best columns, as I don’t read her often, but she’s belaboring the obvious.
What this decision should do is inject new energy into secularism via organs like the Freedom from Religion Foundation and the ACLU (if the latter has any energy left after its fervent wokeism). The highest law in the land is now mediated by a pack of evangelical Christian conservatives, bent on enforcing their religion on the rest of us.
I am starting to wonder if the Court will eventually overturn the “settled law” that deems it unconstitutional to teach creationism and its gussied-up cousin, Intelligent Design, in the public schools. I used to think that really was settled law, but now I’m not so sure. Next to abortion, the issue of evolution is small potatoes. But overturning the Dover and Epperson v. Arkansas cases, among many others, would be a step back into the dark ages: a repudiation of settled science in the name of religion. (All creationists are, at bottom, motivated by faith.)
I now think it’s only a matter of time before some benighted but devious Southern state passes an “equal time” or “pro-ID” law. Before that happens, let this statement, made 97 years ago by Clarence Darrow during the Scopes trial, be our clarion call:
“If today you can take a thing like evolution and make it a crime to teach it in the public school, tomorrow you can make it a crime to teach it in the private schools, and the next year you can make it a crime to teach it to the hustings or in the church. At the next session you may ban books and the newspapers. Soon you may set Catholic against Protestant and Protestant against Protestant, and try to foist your own religion upon the minds of men. If you can do one you can do the other. Ignorance and fanaticism is ever busy and needs feeding. Always it is feeding and gloating for more. Today it is the public school teachers, tomorrow the private. The next day the preachers and the lectures, the magazines, the books, the newspapers. After a while, your honor, it is the setting of man against man and creed against creed until with flying banners and beating drums we are marching backward to the glorious ages of the sixteenth century when bigots lighted fagots to burn the men who dared to bring any intelligence and enlightenment and culture to the human mind.”
14 thoughts on “The leaked Roe decision: culture war or theocracy?”
The next big decision will be one outlawing affirmative action as unconstitutional (past rulings accepting it were already pretty grudging). Opinion will be divided as to whether that is a good thing.
Overturning the ban on teaching creationism would likely involve ruling that it is not “religion” (in the same way that — we’re told — “In God we Trust” has no religious content, but is purely ceremonial); that would be the easiest way of achieving that goal.
I think the obvious needs to be belaboured.
“Settled law” is settled until it isn’t. This is because the culture changes and the court changes. Unless a position is codified into law via legislation, that position remains at risk. Tying the right to abortion to decisions of the Supreme Court—rather than to legislation—put us where we are today. Abortion-rights advocates struggled to keep the Court on the straight and narrow, while abortion-rights detractors tried to influence the Court to go the other direction. Detractors have apparently gotten their way by convincing politicians to pack the Court with anti-abortionist justices. These same justices may use their power to roll back other rights that liberals hold as “settled law.” Gay marriage is an example, as is the current protection against the teaching of creationism in the public schools.
We need Congress to pass legislation if we want durable laws that apply at the federal level. Even those can be challenged in the courts, but without Comgressional legislation, it’s up states and their legislatures. Unlike Congress, state legislatures seem more than prepared to act.
Seems even Congressional Laws can be overturned if the current Court wants to, e.g., the Voting Rights Act. Alito says the power should be in the hands of the state legislatures. Might as well go back to Plessy, while overturning Loving vs Virginia, etc.
But surely, laws, including Federal Laws, are even more malleable than Supreme Court rulings. When the opposing party just gets a strong enough majority–and these things do tend to swing back and forth–they can revoke any legislation they might wish, especially if they share a party with the President. It’s not always as easily done as said, but changing laws seems to happen quite a BIT more than actually reversing Supreme Court decisions, since the latter are, at least in principle, tied to the Constitution and how it is to be interpreted.
It is obvious to most of us here that religion lies at the core of the right wing political agenda but I am repeatedly dismayed at how widespread the avoidance of this fact is in the general public. Nearly everyone, other than us strident atheist types, glosses over this. It is, for most folk, impolite to point to religion. I say kudos to Rubin for stating the obvious.
I strongly suspect that many politicians on the right could care less about the ensoulment of a fertilized egg. They can, however, sense how handy the idea is as a weapon to win power.
BTW, I wish they could explain how that soul gets there? Not much room in the spermatocyte, yet it shows up as soon as the sperm punctures the oocyte membrane….or is it when it gets to the nucleus and the DNA combine (meaning it’s carried in the ovum?, in which case the Pythons got it wrong in their song)?
Sub
I don’t know if Rubin makes the case but I can see where knocking down Roe goes beyond the usual bounds of the “culture wars”. It goes against the wishes of a majority of Republican voters and seems to be a part of a larger effort on the part of GOP politicians who are trying to split the country by driving larger and larger wedges into it.
I know us atheists consider religion just part of culture but believers obviously place it in its own higher category. The GOP have been using this for decades to rope in believers to vote for them. It is arguable that the natural trend is for religion to moderate its influence on society. Religion plays much less of a role in our daily lives than it did centuries past even for believers. Instead, the GOP is finding it handy to remind believers of their roots. Making people more religious and having religion be more powerful helps in their plans to rope in voters. Overturning Roe is going to be just one of many efforts to take us back to the bad old days.
I’d put the most parsimonious hypothesis slightly differently: Collins and Murkowski were attempting to maintain their ostensible pro-abortion-rights stance while voting to confirm Trump appointees so as not to get on the wrong side of the MAGA-types who control the outcomes of GOP primary elections and whose turnout Republican senatorial candidates depend upon in general elections.
I take a much darker view of this whole subject, which is that any discussion is unlikely to be of any benefit until progressives are actually willing to DO something about it.
In the context of Der Drumpf’s putative “big steal,” so many commentators worried that we “might be on the brink of another Civil War,” or words to that effect. Which has to be one of the more blindly ignorant observations of recent history. That war started a LONG time ago, and the reason that progressives are losing it is precisely that they refuse to see it happening all around them.
FACTS: Mitch McConnell refused to hold hearings on Garland, but rammed through Coney-Barrett. OPINION: THAT was an overt act of war. McConnell knows it; the Trumputos know it; only the progressives refuse to see it.
At the same time, ceding to the forces of darkness not only the lion’s share of the guns, but also the real estate where food is grown and where water comes from. In effect, as I am wont to say, insisting on playing the Eloi to the GOP’s Morlocks.
This “Roe” moment was inevitable the moment that Merrick Garland wasn’t given a hearing. Pretending otherwise is precisely that–pretending. The rest of the “culture war” (using that term instead of “violent theocracy” or “civil war” smacks of describing Ukraine as a “special military operation”), like outlawing the teaching of evolution, will be child’s play.
Yes, the religion of these justices is what’s driving the culture wars, and I’m fine calling it religious tyranny or religious authoritarianism instead of the euphemistic “culture war”. This country is half-asleep at the wheel. If belaboring this point can wake a few people up, then I’m all for it.
Privacy stemming from the 14th Amendment?
That is nothing, compared to the broad implication of “privacy” acknowledged in the 9th Amendment. Paraphrase: “Just because we have listed a few rights intrinsic to a person endowed by birth itself, does not mean each citizen possesses ONLY rights enumerated in the Constitution.”*
If this amendment had ever been taken seriously, the entire Progressive and Democratic project would be void. It is not specifically enumerated that each citizen possesses absolute right to his life, liberty, property, income and wealth. “Left” has taken outrageous advantage of the absence of such a declared right — and created the Leviathan that is the Administrative State which possess absolute conscription power over citizens, and confiscatory power over our personal wealth and regulatory command of companies we own.
In fact, the haughty annihilation of intrinsic rights by LeftProgressiveDems has overthrown the original American Revolution and implanted an ideology of egalitarian-justified statist command and control in its place. It is the greatest disaster in history.
*Note: the 9th amendment could be used by Left against the anti-abortion language in “the memo.” Just because there is no enumerated personhood for a fetus, nor a ‘right to an abortion’ in the Constitution does not mean a woman has no right to contract with a doctor to perform an operation — Government has no enumerated power to ‘ban’ abortion.
However, Left will never even remotely touch the 9th Amendment, no matter how tempting. Left knows it voids their entire project.