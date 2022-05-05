Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Sopisticated Theology

May 5, 2022 • 9:00 am

The new Jesus and Mo strip, called “proved”, came with the email note, “Maybe god is theologically impossible, too.” Below the strip itself appears this: “God plays a similarly convincing trick.”

There’s some deep theology here (lol). But the “problem of evil” also shows that God is theologically impossible in Abrahamic religious frameworks.

6 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Sopisticated Theology

  2. As usual, the duo is oblivious to their hypocrisy. On a totally unrelated note, Richard Dawkins mentions PCC by name during Sean Carroll’s most recent podcast on his website at about the 70 minute mark. Praise Him!

