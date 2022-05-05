The new Jesus and Mo strip, called “proved”, came with the email note, “Maybe god is theologically impossible, too.” Below the strip itself appears this: “God plays a similarly convincing trick.”
There’s some deep theology here (lol). But the “problem of evil” also shows that God is theologically impossible in Abrahamic religious frameworks.
6 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Sopisticated Theology”
In the first panel, Mo is sampling Verbal Klint/Keyser Söze from The Usual Suspects (who was, in turn, sampling Charles Baudelaire).
And then, like that…[blows across empty hand]…he’s gone.
Wasn’t there something about a fist when you open your hand?
Spoiler alert!
As usual, the duo is oblivious to their hypocrisy. On a totally unrelated note, Richard Dawkins mentions PCC by name during Sean Carroll’s most recent podcast on his website at about the 70 minute mark. Praise Him!
It’s an interesting interview:
Richard Dawkins on Flight and Other Evolutionary Achievements
https://www.preposterousuniverse.com/podcast/2022/05/02/195-richard-dawkins-on-flight-and-other-evolutionary-achievements/