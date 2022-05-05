Well, I would have gotten home today at a reasonable time (about 8 pm) until I got an email message from United Airlines that our flight to IAD (where I was supposed to change for Chicago) was delayed for 2.5 hours. (It involved something about giving the crew proper rest time.) This means I’ll miss my scheduled connection and have been rebooked to arrive in Chicago at midnight. And then I have to decide whether to try making it home at that late hour (it’s a long way) or waiting at the airport till the trains from O’Hare start running at about 5 a.m.
At any rate, I was relieved to pass my covid test (a rapid test) when we left the ship, as I didn’t want to quarantine in Lisbon until I tested negative. (We had was no covid on our small ship, though two prospective passengers tested positive in Tenerife and couldn’t go on the trip.)
So, in honor of Portugal and its thriving sardine canneries, producing a product I can’t abide, here’s a store at the Lisbon airport that sells only duty free sardines. It’s a pity I can’t abide this malodorous fish.
12 thoughts on “On the way home”
Wouldn’t your feline friends enjoy a gift of sardines? 😀
I had to look up IAD to find out what airport it is. The result was somewhat surprising (to me).
Edit: and now I’ve looked up the reason for why it is IAD. It’s to stop you from accidentally going to the other airport in DC.
Amazing, for me that would be like visiting heaven; I love sardines packed in olive oil,, skin and bones included, very healthy as well. I have had sardines weekly since my college days in Cambridge. Had to switch to herring the years I lived in Germany. I may have to arrange a trip to Portugal.
Here’s the earworm I invariably get when I’m on my way home from a trip:
Such a great song…of course! I hadn’t ever realized before just now that George played bass on that song! He did a good job…also of course.
Other than as an ingredient in the dressing for a Caesar salad I can not abide them.
I can eat sardines, though they aren’t my favorite. But sardine paste (or, alternatively, smooched up sardines) are an excellent ingredient in some recipes. I make a perciatelli with broccoli with it (from a recipe I got from an old girlfriend who got it from the Italian grandmother of a previous boyfriend) that is stone-cold outta sight.
“smooshed” — I crush them, not kiss them.
Give me my edit button back … please.
Yes, that’s right, sardine paste is an excellent ingredient. Same for anchovy paste.
Can of sardines + salad greens = great quick meal.
Eat Sardines. Or as cats call them, “nature’s breath mints.”
Looking forward to more posts on the trip!