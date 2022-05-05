Thursday: Hili dialogue

May 5, 2022 • 5:13 am

In Dobrzyn, the cats are dozing:

A: Here you are.
Hili: Yes, and we are not to be disturbed.

Ja: Tu jesteście?
Hili: Tak i nie należy nam przeszkadzać.

A tweet from the Auschwitz account:

And for 5 May, the end of the horror for some:

  1. On this day:
    1215 – Rebel barons renounce their allegiance to King John of England — part of a chain of events leading to the signing of the Magna Carta.

    1809 – Mary Kies becomes the first woman awarded a U.S. patent, for a technique of weaving straw with silk and thread.

    1821 – Emperor Napoleon dies in exile on the island of Saint Helena in the South Atlantic Ocean.

    1821 – The first edition of The Manchester Guardian, now The Guardian, is published.

    1886 – Workers marching for the Eight-hour day in Milwaukee, Wisconsin were shot at by Wisconsin National Guardsmen in what became known as the Bay View Massacre.

    1905 – The trial in the Stratton Brothers case begins in London, England; it marks the first time that fingerprint evidence is used to gain a conviction for murder.

    1961 – Alan Shepard becomes the first American to travel into outer space, on a sub-orbital flight.

    Births:
    1813 – Søren Kierkegaard, Danish philosopher and author (d. 1855)

    1818 – Karl Marx, German philosopher, sociologist, and journalist (d. 1883)

    1882 – Sylvia Pankhurst, English women’s suffrage movement leader and socialist activist (d. 1960)

    1883 – Anna Johnson Pell Wheeler, American mathematician (d. 1966)

    1898 – Blind Willie McTell, American Piedmont blues singer and guitar player (d. 1959)

    1942 – Tammy Wynette, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1998)

    1943 – Michael Palin, English actor and screenwriter

    1948 – Bill Ward, English drummer and songwriter

    1957 – Richard E. Grant, Swazi-English actor, director, and screenwriter

    1988 – Adele, English singer-songwriter

    Those who are no more:
    1859 – Peter Gustav Lejeune Dirichlet, German mathematician and academic (b. 1805)

    1965 – John Waters, American director and screenwriter (b. 1893)

    2003 – Walter Sisulu, South African activist and politician (b. 1912)

      Not to be confused with John Waters (b. 1946), the American auteur of exquisite bad taste.

