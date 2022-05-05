In Dobrzyn, the cats are dozing:
A: Here you are.
Hili: Yes, and we are not to be disturbed.
Ja: Tu jesteście?
Hili: Tak i nie należy nam przeszkadzać.
A tweet from the Auschwitz account:
5 May 1890 | A Pole, Szymon Podobiński, was born in Grębałów. A butcher.
In #Auschwitz from 12 January 1942.
No. 25494
He perished in the camp on 22 February 1942. pic.twitter.com/JmhsbtZWjS
— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) May 5, 2022
And for 5 May, the end of the horror for some:
5 May 1945 | @USArmy soldiers liberated the German concentration camp complex #Mauthausen-Gusen. Between 1938-45 over 190,000 people were imprisoned there. At least 90,000 of them were killed, including some 28,000 Poles. https://t.co/9uJfLCKMGS pic.twitter.com/MLYTfbU7no
— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) May 5, 2022
6 thoughts on “Thursday: Hili dialogue”
On this day:
1215 – Rebel barons renounce their allegiance to King John of England — part of a chain of events leading to the signing of the Magna Carta.
1809 – Mary Kies becomes the first woman awarded a U.S. patent, for a technique of weaving straw with silk and thread.
1821 – Emperor Napoleon dies in exile on the island of Saint Helena in the South Atlantic Ocean.
1821 – The first edition of The Manchester Guardian, now The Guardian, is published.
1886 – Workers marching for the Eight-hour day in Milwaukee, Wisconsin were shot at by Wisconsin National Guardsmen in what became known as the Bay View Massacre.
1905 – The trial in the Stratton Brothers case begins in London, England; it marks the first time that fingerprint evidence is used to gain a conviction for murder.
1961 – Alan Shepard becomes the first American to travel into outer space, on a sub-orbital flight.
Births:
1813 – Søren Kierkegaard, Danish philosopher and author (d. 1855)
1818 – Karl Marx, German philosopher, sociologist, and journalist (d. 1883)
1882 – Sylvia Pankhurst, English women’s suffrage movement leader and socialist activist (d. 1960)
1883 – Anna Johnson Pell Wheeler, American mathematician (d. 1966)
1898 – Blind Willie McTell, American Piedmont blues singer and guitar player (d. 1959)
1942 – Tammy Wynette, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1998)
1943 – Michael Palin, English actor and screenwriter
1948 – Bill Ward, English drummer and songwriter
1957 – Richard E. Grant, Swazi-English actor, director, and screenwriter
1988 – Adele, English singer-songwriter
Those who are no more:
1859 – Peter Gustav Lejeune Dirichlet, German mathematician and academic (b. 1805)
1965 – John Waters, American director and screenwriter (b. 1893)
2003 – Walter Sisulu, South African activist and politician (b. 1912)
