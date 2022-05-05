Thursday: Hili dialogue

In Dobrzyn, the cats are dozing:

A: Here you are.

Hili: Yes, and we are not to be disturbed.

Ja: Tu jesteście?

Hili: Tak i nie należy nam przeszkadzać.

A tweet from the Auschwitz account:

5 May 1890 | A Pole, Szymon Podobiński, was born in Grębałów. A butcher. In #Auschwitz from 12 January 1942.

No. 25494

He perished in the camp on 22 February 1942. pic.twitter.com/JmhsbtZWjS — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) May 5, 2022

And for 5 May, the end of the horror for some:

5 May 1945 | @USArmy soldiers liberated the German concentration camp complex #Mauthausen-Gusen. Between 1938-45 over 190,000 people were imprisoned there. At least 90,000 of them were killed, including some 28,000 Poles. https://t.co/9uJfLCKMGS pic.twitter.com/MLYTfbU7no — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) May 5, 2022