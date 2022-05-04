Animals I saw today

We are at harbor in Portimão, Portugal, near the southwestern tip of the country (red circle). Tomorrow I fly home around noon:

We had a fine day up in the mountains, consuming a lovely lunch in a country restaurant, touring a museum that used to be a sardine canning factory (the sardine story is fascinating!), and seeing some wildlife. I’m in a rush for our Final Dinner, but here’s some of the wildlife I saw.

Matthew will identify this: I can’t, but he’s a fan of swifts and swallows. Or, readers can tell us:

OMG. Stork City! I have never seen white storks (Ciconia ciconia) so close, or so close to the ground:

Triplets!

Cork oak (Quercus suber). The “6” means it was stripped in 2016; they leave 9-12 years between successive peeling of bark. A cork tree first yields cork at about 25 years of age, but the first two harvests after that yield inferior cork. You don’t plant cork for yourself, or even your children1

The cork bark:

And our own favorite mammal, Felis catus tuxedosis: