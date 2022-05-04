Why should nonbelievers pray and go to church?

Reader Simon called my attention to an op-ed in the New York Times by a secular Jewish (i.e., atheist) philosophy professor who “believes” in prayer, but not in God. This is one of an apparently continuing series of articles in the NYT about how you can be religious and secular at the same time.
Click on the screenshot to see how one accomplishes this feat.
Much of the article deals with how the “problem of evil” has not been tackled successfully by religion. He’s absolutely right. Hershovitz offers the usual explanations—free will (he doesn’t mention physical evil, like childhood cancer or natural disasters, which elude that explanation), one can’t have good without evil, and so on. But he concludes:
I’m with Rex. I think the problem of evil poses a serious barrier to religious belief.
(Rex is Hershovitz’s son, who despite also being an atheist is nevertheless studying for his bar mitzvah.)
Nevertheless, Hershovitz sees value in praying. The reason is—wait for it—to accept fictionalism. That is, you pretend God is real, even though you’re pretty sure that He/She/It is not:
Philosophers have a name for this sort of view. They call it “fictionalism.” Suppose I say, “Dumbledore teaches at Hogwarts.” If that was a claim about this world, it would be false. Hogwarts doesn’t exist here, and neither does Dumbledore, so he can hardly teach there. But they do exist in a different world — the fictional world that Harry Potter lives in. The sentence “Dumbledore teaches at Hogwarts” is true in that fiction.
Some philosophers are fictionalists about morality; they think rights aren’t real except in stories that we tell. Others are fictionalists about numbers; they think that math is made up. I think both views are mistaken; I believe in morality and math.
But I think Rex was right — and onto something important: For real, God is pretend, and for pretend, God is real. I am a fictionalist about God.
How does this work? Apparently it’s the old saw that you don’t have to accept religion but somehow the rituals of religion—the songs, the chants, the incense, the cantor, the reading from the Torah, make the world a better place:
Still, I pretend. And I don’t plan to stop. Because pretending makes the world a better place. I learned that from my kids too — Rex and his younger brother, Hank.
Pretending blurs the boundaries between this world and the ones we imagine. It breathes life into stories, letting them shape the world we live in. Just think of the delight kids take in Santa Claus, even those who know, deep down, that he’s not real. Or the way they lose themselves in play. Pretending makes the world more magical and meaningful. And it’s not just for kids.
When it feels like the world is falling apart, I seek refuge in religious rituals — but not because I believe my prayers will be answered. The prayers we say in synagogue remind me that evil has always been with us but that people persevere, survive and even thrive. I take my kids so that they feel connected to that tradition, so that they know the world has been falling apart from the start — and that there’s beauty in trying to put it back together.
In other words, God is Santa Claus for adults. The difference, though, is that adults enact the ritual of Santa only for their children: a grown human without kids does not put out milk and cookies on Christmas Eve nor expect magical presents. Why? Because such a ritual does not create any meaning or beauty for a grown person.
Now I concede that there’s a certain virtue to tribalism—to the set of rituals, songs, and prayers that make people feel they belong. And with that tribalism comes a ready-made community that will often help you in times of trouble (this is true of many Muslims, Orthodox Jews, the Amish, and so on).
But with the upside of tribalism comes two downsides: the fractionation of humanity along religious fault lines, and the valorization of “faith”, for not all people who go to church are atheists. Most of the people going to church each week are not fictionalists. I’ve met and talked to many religious people on this trip, and take my word for it, they are not pretending to believe.
In other words, by touting religion (even though for him, it’s all a big story), Hershovitz is also valorizing the great majority of churchgoers who really do believe things that aren’t true. And, to be sure, there’s something embarrassing about a grown adult acting out a fiction similar to that of Santa Claus, whether their fiction involves either a series of stories about captivity in Egypt, a man on a cross, or a message from Allah. There’s something even more embarrassing about a grown man writing this stuff in an op-ed in the Paper of Record.
I’ll finish this Wednesday sermon with a quote from H. L. Mencken:
“Religion is fundamentally opposed to everything I hold in veneration—courage, clear thinking, honesty, fairness, and, above all, love of the truth.”
Fictionalism is opposed to all of these, save perhaps fairness. As the example of thriving atheist countries—like those in Scandinavia—tells us, society doesn’t need fictionalism to thrive. Adults can do just fine without pretending there’s a god to pray to. The trick is to prevent them from religious indoctrination in the first place
Where does one start, with a piece like that …
I guess mindfulness meditation, or go sing in a group in a good amphitheater, go to a concert, sing in the shower, find new friends – its all sitting in front of our noses, we just need to pay attention, but we still need to work at it, it doesn’t get handed out on silver platters…
does “praying” imply we don’t need to work at it? We sit back and let god do his goddy thang?
And here’s a great book :
A Treasury of Jewish Folklore
Edited by Nathan Ausubel
And a kids’ book with references to the originals :
Stories to Solve
George Shannon
… there’s tons of such literature out there, with great tales, lore, wit, and wisdom.
Connection to this post :
I do not understand the weird insistence on “belief” in “fiction” as asserted by Prof. Hershovitz. Fiction might be based on a true event, but why push past that into non-fictionalization of fiction? Bizarre.
Probably not the way Hershovitz sees it. He does not believe in god. So he has to at least entertain the possibility of there not being a god to do his goddy thing 🙂
I am reminded that Daniel Dennett enjoys the music of the church. He sings in the Choir. I think there can be a minimal indulgence in such things without committing to myth and superstition. Perhaps in time all the rituals and practices of the church, where they have any value, will be taken over by secular institutions.
“Perhaps in time all the rituals and practices of the church, where they have any value, will be taken over by secular institutions.”
I think of all the land, claimed centuries ago by religion, with well maintained buildings, lawns, landscaping, probably plumbing, heat, cooling, insurance…
And its got great acoustics!
It was around 40 years ago when I asked (in the coffee room at work) “What do you call an atheist who regularly attends church?”
One of my colleagues immediately responded “The organist”. (Need I mention that my colleague was an organist).
Yes, there can be reasons for a non-believer to go to church.
On a different point, I am a mathematical fictionalist. Saying that numbers are fictions does not imply that they are useless.
But are the real numbers less fictional than the complex numbers??
Apparently Hershovitz doesn’t follow sports. If he did, he wouldn’t need to pray to a god he doesn’t believe in. Sports offer all of the make-believe a person needs.
And like religion sports offers tribalism as well.
One of the things that struck me in that piece was that Hershovitz likes to pray in Hebrew (which he doesn’t speak) versus English, because understanding the words (rather than memorizing the sound and sequence) calls his attention to his lack of belief in the content. At one level I appreciate the call of tradition and community and see how that could appeal. At another I just don’t understand it.
As Neil Rickert notes above, just because something is fiction doesn’t make it useless. Although the price we pay for maths (or rather it’s benefits – in his example) far outweigh the huge cost of religion.
“Although the price we pay for maths (or rather it’s benefits – in his example) far outweigh the huge cost of religion.”
For some, perhaps, atheism leaves a god shaped wound that can get infected with ideology, etc. One must tend to this wound. It might be that the proposed scheme of disingenuous prayer can occlude other things infecting the host, but on a temporary basis only.
Now my smoking analogy comes into play : the disingenuous prayer scheme, like smoking cigarettes, will not kill a person, and it might help in some local, particular way.
But smoking cigarettes strongly predicts cancer.
At best, the disingenuous prayer might be the equivalent of a nicotine patch.
If prayers work then why not? The placebo effect is also an effect. And God likes a good joke ;).
Philosophers have a name for this sort of view. They call it “fictionalism.”
I’d call it delusional.
But I’m not a philosopher.
A philosopher might call you a delusionalist.
Maybe in his next op-ed the sweating professor can share his recipe for kosher ham.
Sheesh.
LOL!
You order an apple, and look what you get!
I’m okay if someone is saying ritualistic practices are like morals and math. I.e. have subjective value. But to make sense those rituals need to be grounded in something. All my buddies and I singing a song when the Oakland Raiders score is a ritual of understandable social bonding. All my buddies cheering when I tell them that in my head the imaginary team the Pellucidar Raiders scored a goal in an imaginary game, not so much. It’s not sufficiently grounded to serve as a good ritual. Praying to God is like cheering on the Pellucidar Raiders.
So having a ritual meal together? Check. Fasting or lighting a candle or doing something else to remember some historical hardship? Check. Teaching your kids to remember some important lesson using a ritual? Check.
But praying to god? The only “grounded” value I can see for it is loyalty. The old ‘taming of the shrew’ exercise. Are you willing to pray to God? Are you willing to say that the sun is the moon? No? Then you’re not sufficiently loyal to me or my cause.
Hershovitz forgets that there’s two parts to this fictionalism. There’s the pretense that “God is real.” And there’s also the pretense that “I am someone who believes in God.” That second one isn’t really negated by informing people “I don’t believe in God.” If there’s a conflict, what someone does is usually considered more important than what they say.
Thank you! I’ve engaged in discussions about the concept of fictionalism before, but never had the right words to discuss it! I never even knew the term. There are points where fictionalism is totally valuable. In political science discussions about fundamental rights, it’s a pragmatic scaffold for people who do not want to embrace the slippery slope that is utilitarianism; Nozick’s Utility Monster is too scary for utilitarianism to be a consistent argument.
Many of us atheists socially engage in some pseudo-supernaturalist fictionalism, drinking to late friends, and such.
From Wikipedia: The major political theme of the era was that of revolt against materialism, rationalism, positivism, bourgeois society, and liberal democracy. The fin-de-siècle generation supported emotionalism, irrationalism, subjectivism, and vitalism, while the mindset of the age saw civilization as being in a crisis that required a massive and total solution.
In this latest version of fin-de-siècle people prefer comforting stories and narratives – because it’s easy to be emotional and rather more effort is required to be rational.
One man’s fin-de-siècle is another man’s Belle Époque is another’s Gilded Age.
So it goes.
I know this wasn’t the main point of the post and I know that Hershovitz acknowledges that the problem of evil really is a problem for believers; nevertheless I want to point out that the ‘free will defence’ really doesn’t work.
Briefly, the free will defence goes like this this: evil (at least human-caused evil) is supposed to be justified because it is a result of free will. God (supposing him to exist) could not get rid of evil without restricting free will. But free will is such a valuable thing that restricting it would be worse than allowing evil to continue. The universe (even with no evil in it) would be a worse place with less free will.
The problem is that this defence considers only the free will of the perpetrators of evil. It ignores the free will of the victims. But acts of evil (such as murder, torture, rape, enslavement, genocide etc) typically diminish or destroy the free will of the victims. Therefore the argument should run the other way: if God cares about free will, that gives him more reason to intervene to prevent acts of evil, not less.
What amuses me about the free will argument is that it implies that God does not know what humans will do. They are free to choose their actions. Somehow, which I do not understand, free will can be squared with God being omniscient. But, if God really gives human the ability to choose then for God humans are nothing more than a lab experiment where he sits back and observes what humans do. Like rats in a maze. And, if they makes choices he doesn’t like, he punishes them. Yet, this deity is supposed to be loving and benevolent.
I think the whole invention as described very well directly above was never meant to be understood, but used to keep the religion working in the victims’ heads, not unlike the way music works. A music of thought – why does it sound that way? Where is it going? Why is it here? What is it doing? One must keep listening to it to find out, but there’s never an “answer”, if not an understanding.
An invention that is peculiar in that the first iteration is the final product. It has no leaks, contradictions, or inefficiencies of any kind worth improving upon because it serves to keep the religion working. It is perfect – perfect for keeping the religion working.
I think that’s from an L. Ron Hubbard idea about Scientology. Keep Scientology Working. Not sure of the quote.
” A music of thought – why does it sound that way? Where is it going? Why is it here? What is it doing?” There is an answer, Thyroid, which my developmentally disabled son taught me when he was small. Music is a simulacrum of movement. Hence, of course, the historic
association of music with dance, and clichés like “a foot-tapping” tune. Hence also the key
system, in which there are analogues of “going” somewhere, and of “coming back”.
Thanks for sharing that personal note.
I love that concise description – simulacrum of movement. It definitely seems like any sound sequence called music is going from here to some other place – traveling – and ends in silence.
What is that silence?
The music begins.
And on and on it goes.
Same thing – maybe? – but with thoughts – free will? Whose free will? But if god is omniscient, etc.
And on and on.
Is thought being lead somewhere with this? Is there some miraculous, breath taking arrival at a new place of thought, emotion, or other, materializing spontaneously (like music sounding “sad” or “happy”)?.. or at least “new” in that it is experiential?
Seems there’s no way out of its repeating patterns.
Probably nothing to novel to readers here, but… The problem of evil is only a problem for certain religions. If you just assume that God is an asshole, or that there are a pantheon of fickle, imperfect gods (e.g. the Greeks and Romans), then there is no contradiction.
But regarding the free will defense for those certain religions where it does create a problem, a lot of them also have the concept of heaven, where everything is perfect and there is no evil. So, if evil is a necessary consequence of free will, wouldn’t that also imply that there was evil in heaven as well? Or do people lose their free will in the afterlife?
Snonnet
Arnie is humankind’s only god,
whose personal pronoun is Shit, or that
which happens. Arnie may not be sought,
supplicated, prayed to or otherwise
bought off, lest to you more Shit happen.
All this you must infer from nothing:
no revelation, holy book nor priesthood.
Not even a storefront church downtown.
The act of worship is anathema.
What Arnie teaches through cosmic silence
is to be ready for anything, always,
while on your way to nothing, nowhere,
knowing ‘you cannot petition the Lord
with prayer’ on that road to terminus.
Christmas is my favorite time of the year! Love the music, decorated tree, presents, a couple of feasts, eggnog, mince pies and the general hoopla. If I played the organ I would be the “Christmas organist.” The kids are long gone but when they visit we have their stockings stuffed with treats and gadgets (Terry’s dark chocolate oranges and phone chargers). Yes, I put out a glass of eggnog and a mince pie for old Saint Nick.
Even Kink the Cat enjoys chasing wads of wrapping paper. Of course our annual Christmas tradition is watching “Die Hard.” Yippie kai yay!
Maybe the fictions of a father/dictator God and a moral/compassionate order of things somewhere in the sky are the least complicated ways to inject moral choices into the psychology of an otherwise degraded social order. Imagine a society in which everyone is inundated from infancy on by dishonest practice (see: advertising “industry”); in which greed is explicitly made the basis for life fulfillment (see “consumerism”, and any book with the word “success” in its title); and in which governance is tied inextricably to dishonesty and greed (see: campaign financing). During my periods of residence in Sweden (with a halting knowledge of the language) I got the impression that the first and third factors, at least, were less frantically evident than in the US. And, as our host points out, the Nordic societies
manage to thrive without the pervasive elevation of “faith” characteristic, so far, of the US. Come to think of it, I wonder whether the dysfunctions summarized above and semi-official religionism don’t maintain a reciprocal or a circular relationship,
I go ’round and round with this one.
There at first seems no harm to or from an atheist who goes to church and go through the motions. They meet family, friends, and feel connected to their community. It’s all so … nice.
But that is a contribution to a great collective organization with tremendous social and political power that hobbles human rights and has played no small part in interfering with education and management of our population and fragile planet.
“They meet family, friends, and feel connected to their community. It’s all so … nice.”
Oh yeah – one might completely forget the reason they are all there – and then the priest says they all have to do some thing, like pray, or give money, knock on doors, cut the foreskins off of penises, mutilate clitorises, conceal womens’ bodies in cloth, sell things,… I get a tad ill writing that, but I think those things are known to be the consequence if religion!
Praying doesn’t require a god. It can be a technique for silencing the yammering internal voices and opening a door into a separate mental space. Just like Tai Chi. Or certain musical experiences. Or a walk in the woods. Or meditation, I understand. I’ve experienced the first four and ended up in the same mental state. Almost always a state of peace, centeredness and openness. Probably a gift from some set of brain chemicals. With gift being the operative word.
Abstract. Reify. Repeat.
Why should nonbelievers pray? For this nonsense to stop, presumably…!