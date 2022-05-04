Wednesday: Hili dialogue

In Dobrzyn, Hili is pensive



Hili: Are you sure you have the right priorities?

A: No, but such criticism from the other side of the window is not helpful.

Hili: Czy jesteś pewien, że masz właściwe priorytety?

Ja: Nie, ale taka krytyka zza okna nie pomaga.





Here’s another illusion you won’t believe, with proof:







Twitter is useful, if you are a mite:

Did you know that there is a mite named 'twitter'?

'The specific name ‘twitter’ refers to the social media platform Twitter on which this species was spotted for the first time ever.' https://t.co/NKg8y56j0h — Nick Porch (@InvertoPhiles) May 4, 2022





And of course, never forget, never forgive:

4 May 1939 | A Dutch Jewish girl, Suzanna Cohen, was born in Amsterdam. In July 1942 she was deported to #Auschwitz. She was murdered in a gas chamber right after selection. pic.twitter.com/M6zLWGeGNO — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) May 4, 2022