A brief comment on the leaked Supreme Court “decision”

The fur is flying everywhere after the leaked draft of a Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. You can find any number of takes in the mainstream media: the NYT, for example, has the majority of its front-e-page editorials decrying the court’s decision. As a strong advocate of women’s choice, I too am appalled, but not all that surprised, as I’ve thought for a while that Roe was toast.
What is surprising are the number of people who are surprised. Here is one example from the NYT’s ongoing coverage:
Senator Susan Collins of Maine, one of the few Republican supporters of abortion rights in Congress, expressed anger at Justices Neil M. Gorsuch and Brett M. Kavanaugh, saying their reported support for the draft ruling “would be completely inconsistent” with what they had told her about their views of Roe as settled law.
Have people not realized that nominees for the Supreme Court always dissimulate in hearings when asked about rulings that go against their own political leanings? “I will remain objective,” they all say. This is largely independent on whether they’ve been nominated by a liberal or conservative President.
That answer is a joke, yet we all pretend to believe is. Did anybody really think that Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, much less Barrett, would vote to uphold Roe v. Wade? I mean, seriously? Are prospective Justices supposed to tell the truth in these hearings and say what they really think? No—they’re seeking a seat on the Court, and will say what is necessary. to achieve one.
Is it possible that a justice could be objective and still come to the conclusion that Roe should be overturned?
Yes, but the problems is that these justices lied about their opinions.
Senator Collins also pledged to limit herself to 2 terms in Senate and said she voted to acquit Trump on his first impeachment as he’d “learned his lesson.” Why should anyone trust her comments now?
Moscow Mitch wants to change the narrative to the leak rather than the decision, saying the leak threatens the “independence” of the Supreme Court, after he blocked Garland’s appointment and turned about and rushed Barrett’s.
What a bunch of hypocrites.
So who leaked? One opinion out there, and it does make sense to me, is that it came from judicial staff with pro-choice views — so presumably from the staff of justices on the left. This to get the word out early to galvanize people on the left to get out and vote.
Another possibility was that it was a clerk for a conservative judge, who wanted to tie Roberts’ hands in trying to convince either Barrett or Kavanaugh to agree to something less that outright repeal of Roe v. Wade. Regardless, it is a sad day for the idea that SCOTUS is an impartial nonpolitical body.
This would be my guess. And if we’re right, it’s just another sign of how chaotic and wreckless the Right has become.
I thought about the fact that it might be a conservative “trial balloon” – leaked to gauge public opinion, before they do something that might horribly damage the GOP.
However, the fact that this was drafted in February and is just coming to light now seems to indicate this was probably someone upset about it. The delay was probably the press ensuring it was real, and that would’ve been much quicker and easier to do if the authors of the opinion were behind the leak.
Honestly I don’t think any of the SCOTUS justices actually did the leak. I bet if they find the person, it’s a clerk or intern.
It’s just as likely that it was leaked by a forced-birther staffer–as directed by his or her Justice. The American memory is short, the news cycle shorter. We might still be talking about this by the midterm elections if the decision came out in June (unlikely, but possible), but releasing it 6 months before the midterms virtually ensures that only the really cranky feminists will still be talking about it /s.
Well, Kavanaugh did say that Roe was “settled law” (whatever that means).
Statements like “Roe is settled law” shouldn’t give anyone comfort. It is settled law until SCOTUS unsettles it. Nominees to the court will always beg off answering questions about how they’d rule in the future. Promising never to overrule Roe would not be judicially sound either as we would want them to judge each case on its merits. The only way to guess which way a nominee will rule once elevated to the bench is to look at their past work and ask them about it.
Here’s Marina Hyde’s take in The Guardian: “Through the Trumpian looking glass, forcing women to die from illegal abortions is ‘pro-life’ ” https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/may/03/abortions-us-supreme-court-leak-women-die-pro-life
This is just the way humans behave, with rare exceptions. I’m not a fan.
After living through the last couple of years (the irrational response to the pandemic, the storming of the Capitol, the touting of alternative facts, and Putin’s invasion of Ukraine including the wanton destruction and deaths while we watch in HiDef), I am sorry to say that I have to agree with you or my head would explode. I thought we were heading in a different direction, but apparently not. So much for Michael Shermer’s The Moral Arc and Steven Pinker’s The Better Angels of Our Nature.
Yes, it had already occurred to me that Pinker will need to rewrite his book based on recent evidence, and maybe change the title.
This bit of bad news could have a silver lining. Perhaps it’s upsetting enough to push Dems to the poles, midterms and 2024.
Susan Collins is so naïve she shouldn’t be allowed to go to a DC subway station without adult supervision. Every time I see her on tv I can’t help but think of Aunt Clara from Bewitched.
Collins is the one, you may recall, who said she was voting to acquit Trump at his first impeachment trial because she was sure he had learned his lesson merely by being forced to undergo the ordeal of impeachment.
Sheesh, somebody should pin her family’s phone number to her coat in case she wanders off alone.
hahahah. Killer, Ken. She is so Aunt Clara. I’ll think of that every time I see her. 🙂
I don’t think she’s naive, she’s just acting. Maine is a conservative state but which is solidly pro-choice. To win her seat, Collins touted herself as a pro-choice conservative. What she’s doing is playing both sides here. When it comes time for her reelection, she can point to her solidly republican voting record to appease the right, and say “golly gee willikers, those justices lied to me! I had no idea they would overturn Roe” to her moderate constituents.
She’s pro-choice the way Manchin is a democrat: whenever and wherever it doesn’t count.
Stupid Linda Sasour is commenting (Al Jazeera) at a rally downtown here in Manhattan. That individual sells herself as an advocate for Islam and feminism AT THE SAME TIME. How does that even work, from a logic perspective? She’s mouthing off a bunch of woke-isms, naturally.
My article on campus Palestinian “allies” to be posted here soon. Should have mentioned her.
