Wednesday: Hili dialogue

March 2, 2022 • 2:18 am

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn,

Hili: Again the same as always?
A: And that means?
Hili: Planning subsequent steps.

Hili: Znowu to samo co zawsze?
Ja: To znaczy?
Hili: Planowanie kolejnych kroków.

 

Tweets:

 

Some African dogs having fun

 

A duckling

 

A mystery

The duck is in fact between Manchester and Salford, on the River Irwell that marks the boundary between the two cities.

Two examples of autotomy:

And to close, an excellent Jewish joke via Simon:

