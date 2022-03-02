Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn,
Hili: Again the same as always?
A: And that means?
Hili: Planning subsequent steps.
Hili: Znowu to samo co zawsze?
Ja: To znaczy?
Hili: Planowanie kolejnych kroków.
Tweets:
Good morning from Ukraine 🇺🇦— Illia Ponomarenko (@IAPonomarenko) March 2, 2022
We’re still standing!
Some African dogs having fun
Special escort down to the gate on my way to the airport 😭.— Chris Manatee🌿🐘🌱🐀🇺🇸 (@Sea__Cow) March 1, 2022
(These young guys burst out of the bush and onto the road already running as we were driving by and could have re-entered the bush at any time.)#TIA pic.twitter.com/kqF1X4Agor
A duckling
no words just look pic.twitter.com/NfRe5pdqKu— Roxy (@RoxyTall) March 2, 2022
A mystery
Did u know?The overly-long & elegant antennae on this moth are a mystery 2 me. 1 of my students told me that males wiggle them 2 attract females. My books haven’t revealed their function. In the meantime,let’s just enjoy this beautiful creature 4 its mysterious grace. #MHHSBD pic.twitter.com/LrwG3Z49ik— Cath HODSMAN, Insect Art (@CathHodsman) March 2, 2022
The duck is in fact between Manchester and Salford, on the River Irwell that marks the boundary between the two cities.
Mancunian Duck. pic.twitter.com/eahKS5Yadv— Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) March 1, 2022
Two examples of autotomy:
Here’s one I found in Italy pic.twitter.com/U3IWnuJalc— Mr C (@timeislife100) March 1, 2022
And to close, an excellent Jewish joke via Simon:
Press interviews #Ukraine President Zelensky’s mother.— Barry Tigay, Ph.D. (@TigayBarry) February 27, 2022
Press: Mrs. Zelensky, the whole world admires your son Volodymyr for his bravery and leadership. You must be very proud.
Mrs. Zelensky: My other son is a doctor.