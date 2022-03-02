Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn,



Hili: Again the same as always?

A: And that means?

Hili: Planning subsequent steps.



Hili: Znowu to samo co zawsze?

Ja: To znaczy?

Hili: Planowanie kolejnych kroków.

Tweets:

Good morning from Ukraine 🇺🇦

We’re still standing! — Illia Ponomarenko (@IAPonomarenko) March 2, 2022

Some African dogs having fun

Special escort down to the gate on my way to the airport 😭.



(These young guys burst out of the bush and onto the road already running as we were driving by and could have re-entered the bush at any time.)#TIA pic.twitter.com/kqF1X4Agor — Chris Manatee🌿🐘🌱🐀🇺🇸 (@Sea__Cow) March 1, 2022

A duckling

no words just look pic.twitter.com/NfRe5pdqKu — Roxy (@RoxyTall) March 2, 2022

A mystery

Did u know?The overly-long & elegant antennae on this moth are a mystery 2 me. 1 of my students told me that males wiggle them 2 attract females. My books haven’t revealed their function. In the meantime,let’s just enjoy this beautiful creature 4 its mysterious grace. #MHHSBD pic.twitter.com/LrwG3Z49ik — Cath HODSMAN, Insect Art (@CathHodsman) March 2, 2022

The duck is in fact between Manchester and Salford, on the River Irwell that marks the boundary between the two cities.

Two examples of autotomy:

Here’s one I found in Italy pic.twitter.com/U3IWnuJalc — Mr C (@timeislife100) March 1, 2022

And to close, an excellent Jewish joke via Simon:

Press interviews #Ukraine President Zelensky’s mother.



Press: Mrs. Zelensky, the whole world admires your son Volodymyr for his bravery and leadership. You must be very proud.



Mrs. Zelensky: My other son is a doctor. — Barry Tigay, Ph.D. (@TigayBarry) February 27, 2022