Where we are now?

I see land at 7:20 a.m., which means we’ve threaded our way through the channels of Patagonia and are on the way south. Here’s the first night’s travels, about 11 hours underway. The Roald Amundsen is the red dot, and the green track is our path:
That land, of course, would have been familiar to Darwin, as the Beagle spent many days mapping this area
And what I see from my balcony before breakfast (balconies are great for photos!):
More photos soon. These are all photos taken with my new iPhone. When we get to the serious stuff (the Peninsula, penguins, etc) I’ll break out the Panasonic Lumix.
As reader Jim Batterson posted in a comment, you can see a live webcam from the ship at this site, so you can see exactly what we’re seeing.
I’m feeling a bit envious of you Jerry!
Lucky b! 😎👍 gorgeous sunrise – start of southern hemisphere meteorological autumn yesterday…
Envious!
Yes – what an exciting part of the world to visit!
Great photo!
The Real Antarctica!- not the whiteout icy fluff image that usually would come to my mind in the past. Thank you!
That’s still South America at present.
Yes, clearly. But PCC(E) is going _to_ Antarctica. We are drawn forward, there is great anticipation, Deserving of Extra Capitalization, and the photo looks forward to that land, perhaps merely a pixel of it’s atmosphere visible at most, … perhaps the bearing would be interesting on that point.
But I appreciate the reminder.
I am curious as to why the ship threads among the islets instead of taking to the open sea, especially since it was dark and you can’t see anything. Sparing the passengers rougher water for their first night? I’m sure there’s some excellent nautical reason beyond my ken as a landlubber.
Best wishes to you at the bottom of the world!
I am sure its for calmer waters. It can get very stormy down there. And a modern ship has all manner of gizmos and gadgets to navigate accurately, even at night. I think they practically drive themselves.
I’m no landlubber, though I’ve never negotiated the Southern Ocean. But I’ve read quite a bit about it, and the less time spent in open water there, the better.
Thanks for the book link, Ken. University of Chicago Press, too. A good update from Moby Dick, I expect.
Another excellent book on the subject, Leslie, is Godforsaken Sea, the story of the 1996-97 Vendée Globe single-handed, round-the-world sailboat race (much of which traverses the Southern Ocean), in which several boats capsized or lost their masts.
Not for no reason are the southern latitudes between 40 and 50 degrees known among sailors as “The Roaring Forties.”
That is a very cool picture. The dark streak is a shadow from a mountain peak at or just over the horizon.
What a way to wake up! That is quite a sunrise.