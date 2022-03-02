Where we are now?

I see land at 7:20 a.m., which means we’ve threaded our way through the channels of Patagonia and are on the way south. Here’s the first night’s travels, about 11 hours underway. The Roald Amundsen is the red dot, and the green track is our path:

That land, of course, would have been familiar to Darwin, as the Beagle spent many days mapping this area

And what I see from my balcony before breakfast (balconies are great for photos!):

More photos soon. These are all photos taken with my new iPhone. When we get to the serious stuff (the Peninsula, penguins, etc) I’ll break out the Panasonic Lumix.

As reader Jim Batterson posted in a comment, you can see a live webcam from the ship at this site, so you can see exactly what we’re seeing.