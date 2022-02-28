Monday: Hili dialogue

Something got screwed up, as I thought Matthew was going to post the official Hili Dialogue (sans les accoutrements) this morning, but I haven’t seen it. So, ripped right from Listy’s website, here are Hili and Szaron discussing politics. But haven’t they got the directions mixed up?
Hili: From the west there is darkness.Sharon: Light will come from the east.Hili: I’m not sure.
In Polish:
Hili: Z zachodu idzie ciemność.Szaron: Światło przyjdzie ze wschodu.Hili: Nie jestem pewna.
But this did remind me of the ending of the Sherlock Holmes story “His Last Bow,” the very last of Conan Doyle’s tales of Holmes, which I read avidly as a boy. Here Holmes muses on war coming from the east (the story was published in 1917), while the clueless foil Watson thinks it’s about the weather.
As they turned to the car Holmes pointed back to the moonlit sea and shook a thoughtful head.
“There’s an east wind coming, Watson.”
“I think not, Holmes. It is very warm.”
“Good old Watson! You are the one fixed point in a changing age. There’s an east wind coming all the same, such a wind as never blew on England yet. It will be cold and bitter, Watson, and a good many of us may wither before its blast. But it’s God’s own wind none the less, and a cleaner, better, stronger land will lie in the sunshine when the storm has cleared.”
“His Last Bow” can be called “the very last of Conan Doyle’s tales of Holmes” because none of Doyle’s later Holmes stories were set after 1917. But Doyle did continue writing Holmes stories after publishing “The Last Bow.”
These were set in the early 1900s and collected as “The Casebook of Sherlock Holmes” in 1927. They tend to be looked down upon by fans, but several of the stories are excellent (“The Illustrious Client,” “The Sussex Vampire,” “The Three Garridebs,” “The Problem of Thor Bridge,” “Shoscombe Old Place”) and some are interesting experiments that depart from formula (“The Lion’s Mane,” “The Veiled Lodger,” “The Retired Colourman”).
