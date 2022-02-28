I have landed!

It was a long haul from Chicago to Santiago, Chile, especially because the plane to Chile was delayed by over two hours, which gave me a six-hour layover in Houston. (The airport food there isn’t that great, either).

Then a nine-hour overnight flight to Santiago; I decided to stay up and watch movies, but got through only the new documentary on Anthony Bourdain (“Roadrunner,” not very good as it doesn’t hang together well, and of course couldn’t unravel the mystery of his suicide) and a re-watch of “Good Will Hunting” to see if it stood up over the years (it’s still pretty good), and then I fell asleep.

It’s warm and sunny in Santiago (78°F, 26°C), and so I was sweating as I walked from the terminal to the nearby Holiday Inn. We’re staying here for one night, which includes another PCR covid test, before catching an early-morning flight to Punta Arenas (about 2.5 hours). And there, in that southern port town, we board the ship (the Roald Amundsen again).

The only interesting thing to report is that the Santiago Airport opened its new International Terminal today, which is huge, and we were one of the first flights to use it. Unfortunately, they haven’t gotten things working very smoothly, and despite my trying to enter as “crew”, as I was told, they entered me as a “tourist” instead. That meant that I had to go back to the terminal from the hotel and change my status back to “crew”, which took an hour of sitting and waiting on the terminal floor.

But so what? We have a lot more cold to come, and this time it comes with ice, snow, and PENGUINS. Stay tuned for adventure.

I just remember the war in Ukraine. I’d forgotten about it completely and now must check the news.