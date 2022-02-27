I’m cooling my heels at the Houston airport during a 3.5-hour layover until the flight leaves for Santiago, and testing the internet and my computer. Everything seem to be “nominal”.
The United flight from O’Hare was full as a tick, and, unfortunately, some of the passengers weren’t wearing their masks properly, some of them holding them under their chin so that their nose and mouth were open. Comme ça (not my photo):
I asked the guy across the aisle from me to pull up his mask, which he did for about ten seconds and then pulled it down again. At that point I gave up. Otherwise the majority of the passengers were compliant, but it was an uncomfortable flight: the seats seem to have shrunk in width still further. They did, however, serve soft drinks.
In contrast, the airline gates in Houston are a thing of joy. Plugs all over the place, comfortable seats, and you can even order food delivered to your personal table. Here’s a photo:
There’s a nine-hour flight to go, and I’m told that it may take several hours to clear Chilean customs. It’ll all be worth it when we’re out on the open sea, passing icebergs on the way to the first of many landings.
As the Germans say, “Bis bald!”
6 thoughts on “In Houston”
Have a safe trip, looking forward to your reports from the Very Deep South. Bis bald!
“Say, Mister Deejay, do we have a tune we can dedicate to our host?”
Here ya go:
I see these poor mask wearing techniques on the rare occasion I’m in a grocery store on a weekend. This is why I wear an N95 secured over the head (despite the hair style issues). I should wear my winter cycling goggles too.
Gute Reise!
Glad to hear that your condition in Houston is nominal. You mentioned the sloppy mask wearing. My wife and I were on a flight to Kauai last December. On that flight we had the pleasure of enduring three idiots in first class who were drinking the entire time, not wearing their masks, roaming up and down the aisle, and disrupting the flight. The poor flight attendants had to treat them like babies in an effort to prevent worse behavior from erupting. I was hoping that TSA security would be waiting at the airport to escort them to a secure location for a severe beating by authorities but, alas, they were allowed off the plane without issue. At this point, it seems that flight attendants declare a flight a success when morons like this go away without causing rioting on the plane. It’s a low bar.
Good to hear from you!
“I asked the guy across the aisle from me to pull up his mask, which he did for about ten seconds and then pulled it down again.”
Another self-regarding and self-absorbed narcissist and citizen of the “Indispensable Nation,” refulgent with “American Exceptionalism.” Are such a majority or a minority in the U.S.?
Some months ago I read such a human primate talk about Asians being (overly?) “compliant” about such matters. I’d rather say that they are most reasonably cooperative. Whatever the truth of the actual Covid death rates in China and the U.S., I suspect the rate is significantly less in China.