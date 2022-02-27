A greeting card from a friend. My journey has started.
Goodbye till Chile and the Antarctic
February 27, 2022 • 12:00 pm
6 thoughts on “Goodbye till Chile and the Antarctic”
Up, up and away….and a safe and joyful return. Bon voyage indeed!
+1
What a great card!
May your travel be safe. May you be well.
All my best wishes for a great adventure, Jerry!
South Atlantic? Probably not a bad place to be right now 🙂
Godspeed Dr. Coyne!