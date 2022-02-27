The Botany Pond DuckCam is back on YouTube (with an alternative site)

The PondCam has been out of action for some time, but the IT people, with the help of of the building area manager, has had it rebooted. It looks as if they’ve cleaned the lens, too, and everything looks good.

Here’s the livefeed, whose link is “On Botany Pond Live.” Bookmark it, as Honey and the ducklings are on the way!

And there’s a general University site, “On Botany Pond,” which has a subsite “Meet Honey the Duck” (picture of her with newborns!)as well as a link for “Tips and Guidelines for Watching Ducks” that links to my own site. I am hoping that Honey returns this year. If she does, it will be her sixth straight year: in the previous five (and I didn’t know her before that), she’s fledged 30 ducklings.

Be sure to look in on things. If Honey shows up this year, it will be around the beginning of March. In April she mates, feeds up, and scouts out a nest site on a windowsill on the second or third floor of Erman Hall overlooking the pond. She incubates her eggs for about 28 days, and presto!, at the beginning of May there will be ducklings.

There is no predicting who or how many ducks will nest around Botany Pond this year. Ideally we’d have two or three nests, as having more would cause internecine duck wars.

There’s also another version of the cam, which I can’t embed, and I can’t say how long it will be up. Here’s that one:

https://duckcam.uchicago.edu/#view