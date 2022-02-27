The Botany Pond DuckCam is back on YouTube (with an alternative site)

The PondCam has been out of action for some time, but the IT people, with the help of of the building area manager, has had it rebooted. It looks as if they’ve cleaned the lens, too, and everything looks good.
Here’s the livefeed, whose link is “On Botany Pond Live.” Bookmark it, as Honey and the ducklings are on the way!
And there’s a general University site, “On Botany Pond,” which has a subsite “Meet Honey the Duck” (picture of her with newborns!)as well as a link for “Tips and Guidelines for Watching Ducks” that links to my own site. I am hoping that Honey returns this year. If she does, it will be her sixth straight year: in the previous five (and I didn’t know her before that), she’s fledged 30 ducklings.
Be sure to look in on things. If Honey shows up this year, it will be around the beginning of March. In April she mates, feeds up, and scouts out a nest site on a windowsill on the second or third floor of Erman Hall overlooking the pond. She incubates her eggs for about 28 days, and presto!, at the beginning of May there will be ducklings.
There is no predicting who or how many ducks will nest around Botany Pond this year. Ideally we’d have two or three nests, as having more would cause internecine duck wars.
There’s also another version of the cam, which I can’t embed, and I can’t say how long it will be up. Here’s that one:
We (the humans of my area) have a permanent sord of mallards at our beach, some 40 of them. It wasn’t always the case, they moved in after their habitat (sewerage ponds) were decommissioned and dismantled for a modern system and coincided with in part, with a major clean up of the wider harbour environment that we live on.
This year I have seen more seabird life than ever hanging at the beach waiting out the high tide to feed. It is very heartening to see that the harbour is returning to good health, if the birds are here then their food supply must be doing well too.
BTW Prof(E) I have just met my first in the wild live blue penguin. It was resting under some rocks at an open surf beach we were vacationing at.
Nice that it’s up and running. Ducks have gotta appreciate a nice little protected area.