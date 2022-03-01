Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn,

Hili: The world has gone crazy.

A: Not the first time.

Hili: Świat zwariował.

A: Nie pierwszy raz.

A cat/wine meme from Divy:

Some tweets:

pic.twitter.com/sHTpWMqiQ6 — why you should have a duck 🦆 (@shouldhaveaduck) March 1, 2022

Ukrainian vs. Russian leadership pic.twitter.com/lOAVQKgtMi — Gennady Rudkevich (@grudkev) February 28, 2022