Meanwhile in Dobrzyn,
Hili: The world has gone crazy.
A: Not the first time.
Hili: Świat zwariował.
A: Nie pierwszy raz.
A cat/wine meme from Divy:
— why you should have a duck 🦆 (@shouldhaveaduck) March 1, 2022
Ukrainian vs. Russian leadership pic.twitter.com/lOAVQKgtMi
— Gennady Rudkevich (@grudkev) February 28, 2022
Moscow underground. Sometimes the act of resistance doesn’t have to be loud or bold, it just has to be. #Ucrania #Ukraine #Kyiv #Kiev #SlavaUkraini pic.twitter.com/6A90JsnsDH
— The Panda Fama (@ThePandaFama1) February 27, 2022
3 thoughts on “Tuesday: Hili dialogue”
Thank you for the early Hili post this morning Matthew(?), Jerry (?).
Ditto – great tweets in the post, too!
Thanks for that reminder Hili. Let us all hope that Putin is having a very bad day and for however many he has left, they are all bad.