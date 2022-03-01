Science journal punishes Russian authors by refusing to review their papers

The other day I heard from Anna Krylov, a Professor of Chemistry at the University of Southern California who specializes in quantum chemistry. Lately she’s also written or collaborated on several articles decrying the politicization and “woke-izing” of science (see here, for example). Anna was born in Donetsk, Ukraine, and got a master’s degree in Moscow. which makes her particularly well situated to comment on how one scientific journal (and likely others) is responding to Russia’s attack on Ukraine.
Anna told me she got an email from one of her collaborators, who was reviewing for a journal a paper written by Russian scientists. (“Reviewing,” as you probably know, is when anonymous scientists determines whether a submitted manuscript in their field merits publication in the journal. Here’s the email that Anna’s collaborator got from the journal named below.
“Thank you for reviewing this manuscript. I have to inform you that the editors of the Journal of Molecular Structure made a decision to ban the manuscripts submitted from Russian institutions. You must know that it is a ban on Russian institutions and not a judgment on scientists. Therefore I cannot accept the manuscript.
Therefore, the reviewer had to send the Russian authors this rejection letter:
I regret to inform you that your manuscript cannot be considered for publication in the Journal of Molecular Structure. The editors of this journal, in the full assumption of their responsibilities as scientists and academics, decided not to consider any manuscript authored by scientists working at Russian Federation institutions as a result of the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation. Such invasion violates international law, jeopardizes world peace as well as the human rights of innocent citizens, and does not conform to the civilizational ideals of the 21st century. This decision will be in force until international legality is restored, and is extended to the institutions of the Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia.”
Anna was incensed, and sent me the following comments which I quote with her permission:
This is a full-blown academic boycott — chemistry journals refusing to publish papers authored by Russian scientists.
I am in favor of the strictest sanctions against Russia, up to the boots on the ground in Ukraine, but terminating scientific interactions and boycotting the scientists is the wrong thing to do. Having lived on both sides of the Iron Curtain, I consider such acts to be meaningless for the cause (Putin cannot care less about chemistry publishing), deeply unfair to the scientists who happened to live under the regime many of them do not support, and damaging to science and humanity.
She later sent me added this, since the journal is run by Elsevier:
The person who got this email posted the update today that [he/she] was contacted by Elsevier and they said it was not an official decision of Elsevier but of the editor or editorial board of JMS. The representative [of Elsevier] said they do not support this decision.
So the question is — do we allow individual editorial boards to make decisions about imposing sanctions? Definitely not!
This decision will certainly accomplish nothing towards changing the minds of Putin and his thugs for making war on Ukraine. It is the scientific equivalent of a boycott—the kind of boycott that is promoted by BDS, by many organizations during South Africa’s apartheid regime, and is also now being put into place in sports, with many competitions and federations refusing to include Russian athletes.
The question is, as Anna put it, do we punish individuals merely because they live under a regime that did something other countries don’t like, even if they didn’t take part in those actions and often even oppose them? This seems unfair. I do understand the rationale for boycotts: after all, what is our intervention in Russia’s finances but a big step that will badly affect the well being of many normal, non-wealthy Russians? The only way to stop this war without actually shooting at Russians ourselves is to impose some kind of sanctions, which perforce can hurt the innocent.
But are all sanctions equal? Should Russian scientists be forbidden from publishing what they’ve found because their country invaded Ukraine? That hurts them, too, but in a different way from hurting a Russian whose life savings have just been drastically slashed? One could, I suppose, argue that the dissemination of scientific information is more important than hurting innocent people in other ways, but that sounds self-serving I just had these thoughts when reporting what happened above, and now I don’t have such strong feelings about this journal’s actions, though I see scientific boycotts as less likely to be effective than economic ones.
Weigh in below, please. Do you favor boycotts? If so, which ones? And can there even be effective boycotts that don’t hurt innocent people?
There will be innocent people hurt whenever conflicts occur. It is unfortunate but inevitable. Russia is being isolated in all manner of ways in the hopes that it, as a society of suffering people, will shed the leadership that has led to this catastrophe.
It’s not just journal papers – the launch of the ExoMars rover “Rosalind Franklin” later this year is looking doubtful after years of work and investment: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-60566000
Oops, I neglected to address the boycott issue.
Personally, where a boycott has the potential to attract significant attention – within Russia and the wider world – such as FIFA’s decision to exclude the Russian national team from the (soccer) World Cup then the opportunity to apply pressure should be used. Similarly, I’m happy to see those with links to Putin shunned (such as the Munich Philharmonic’s decision to sack conductor Valery Gergiev).
However, the refusal to publish a journal paper will go unnoticed by all but a few and I’m not sure the damage caused to the authors – and the potential loss to scientific understanding – are proportionate. Certainly a piecemeal journal-by-journal approach, which seems to be the case here, will attract little attention. Now, if Elsevier (or whoever) was to make a big public statement then that could tip the balance somewhat I suppose.
I haven’t thought through your question about boycotts hurting innocent people, but I am damned sure that wars do. On a far-from-scientific relative scale of hurt, she needs to get over herself. The paper can be re-submitted at a later date. Death is kind of final.
Another Doug agrees. Certainly boycotts can hurt people, but Russia is killing people. Russian should be boycotted on every front available, from economic to sport to science. Not reviewing papers pales in comparison to the images of children dying in emergency rooms.
I completely agree with the two Dougs. Russia’s scientists can take out their anger on Putin.
Yes. They’re trying to shift public opinion against Putin, and that makes sense. Putin is killing innocent civilians. In return sanctions are making life difficult for Russian civilians — who will get frustrated with Putin.
The problem is that among these sanctions are those that create collateral damage outside of Russia, and into everyones’ pockets. Rising gas prices being a major example. Then it becomes politically unpopular, and dammit, the enthusiasm for such sanctions may not last.
Totally agree, but I view paying more for gas and food is something I am willing to do. But most people likely don’t think like I do.
Agreed. The research doesn’t disappear because it isn’t published. They can publish when Putin is out of Ukraine, and hopefully dead or deposed.
It’s tempting to see this as similar to the South Africa boycott in the 1980s, and the JMS editors would no doubt approve of the analogy. One major point of difference is that the SA boycotts (cultural, academic, sporting) were called for by an established, indigenous, anti-apartheid organisation, when decades of sporadic economic boycotts had failed to make much impact. You could maybe make the case that the ultimate success of the cultural boycotts on top of the economic boycotts in SA argue in favour of quickly going straight to complete boycott of pariah states, as the JMS has done. On the other hand, the economic sanctions against Russia today seem much more serious than those against apartheid SA then. Maybe we should let them bite before we unilaterally call for boycotts of Russia intellectuals.
I do not know how you separate one area from another. Finance, science, trade, soccer, other sports, you name it. Because of what Russia has done everyone pays. No more flights to or from Russia, no more deals. The people of Russia must all pay for what their leader is doing. There is nothing woke about that. People of all skills have left Russia for many years because they cannot work freely in a Dictatorship. What your science folks should have been doing is getting out and going where they can operate and work as they choose. Russia as a country will not change until the pain is great enough to get rid of Putin. That is their only way out as a country.
+1. Unfortunately a lot of regular people are going to hurt, but if we can squeeze the oligarchs hard enough, Putin will find himself short of the support he needs to stay in power.
I can’t get too worked up over this. As Doug said above, the paper can be resubmitted. I’m for squeezing Russia in every way possible, even if it’s meaningless. Pile on world!
This seems unnecessary at this point. More virtue signaling. At some point one must distinguish between the civilians in a country and the government.
At what point is that, exactly? How do you encourage the civilians to oust the government without affecting civilians?
Distinguish between the civilians and the government. That is an impossible idea. Do you think Russia is distinguishing who to kill in Ukraine? If we had voted in Trump or let him steal his way in we might be in the same position as Russia. That is how sorry we were looking.
The use of boycotts in South Africa is reported to have had over time, a significant impact on the country and contributed to the decision of the government to release Mandela and begin negotiations. The citizens of South Africa were definitely harmed by the impact of all the sanctions and boycotts. The intention of international widespread sanctions and boycotts is to put pressure on the citizens and influential players and lead to undermining the stability of the government and contribute to an internal push for regime change.
The international character of science has been customary since the Elzevir print-shop (no relation to
the present Elsevier) published Galileo. This means that the geographic location of research is not
relevant to its publication in an international scientific journal. If the journal’s editor considers the actions of the Russian government inimical to international science (I think a plausible view), he can argue that point in an editorial, but not through arbitrary refusal to review and publish work from Russia.
It is a little surprising that woke self-righteousness has taken this particular form. Since The Nation magazine and the Stop The West Coalition have proclaimed that Russia and NATO are both equally at fault for the Russian invasion of Ukraine, I might have expected editors displaying the performative Left mentality to reject papers from both Russia and from all members of NATO. [That would mean rejecting essentially all scientific papers, but perhaps that would enable the journal to concentrate on Other Ways of Knowing.]
Talk about overuse of a word! Attributing sanctions, of whatever sort, to “wokeness” strikes me as just a bit ludicrous.
I think I’m misunderstanding this, so I apologize in advance. How can NATO and Russia both be equally responsible for the RUSSAIN invasion of Ukraine? (Maybe that’s part of the point you’re making, that the statement is rather contradictory, but I’m not certain).
This is awful. The target is Putin and the oligarchs and their official spokespeople.
It should not be an individual scientist, which is what this comes down to. What a horrible decision not to publish, or even consider, this person.
And yet, it is individuals who are dying in Ukraine. The hope is that Russia’s scientists can be amongst those Russian civilians who, having been damaged because of this war, finally speak up and act out against Putin.
Amen Janet
I could see not accepting new submissions during time of war. I’m personally ambivalent about it but it is conceptually similar to other boycotts. However review processes typically occur months after that initial first contact, so the papers they are reviewing now were written and sent in before Russia attacked Ukraine. Such ‘voices from the past’ cannot be meaningfully accused of supporting or event tacitly going along with Putin’s war. So IMO journals should honor all submission currently in their queue (probably 1-2 years’ worth for Science and Nature!), and then treat the question of new submissions as a separate matter.
I have to say however that I really don’t get her argument about journal editorial boards not making these decisions (and big publishing houses like Elsevier doing it instead). I think that’s exactly the wrong position and I suspect she’s only adopting it because Elsevier is on the ‘right’ side. Had Elsevier made a boycott rule and the editorial board stood against it, I suspect she’d be arguing for putting the decision in the hands of each individual journal.
To my mind, organizations such as Elsevier are run by business-people while journal editorial boards are going to be run by scientists, so if we want scientists making the decision about the ethics of scientific collaboration during a conflict, then we should leave it to the editorial boards of each Journal to do that. Yep, this is going to create an inconsistent patchwork of answers – some pro-boycott, some con – but IMO that differing-answers-by-the-right-people is better than a more consistent science policy dictated by nonscientists.
Financial sanctions are the best possible response. The apartheid regime in South Africa was battered into submission after facing the slings and arrows of financial sanctions. The first and only time that South Africa defaulted on sovereign debt followed PW Botha’s Rubicon speech. No turning back after Chase Manhattan Bank called in its loan. Isolate and freeze all the oligarchs who look after Putin’s purported $200 billion stolen from the Russian people. The end will be swift but sadly the poor will be suffer too.
Update:
Today Elsevier sent out these emails clarifying their official position. I believe they are taking the correct course here.
“Dear Professor XXX,
In view of the current conflict in Ukraine, we understand you may have questions about whether you as editors are expected to take any action.
At Elsevier, our role is to help researchers advance science and improve outcomes for the benefit of society, and for that we need the free flow of ideas and quality, peer reviewed research from researchers globally. Given the international and collaborative nature of research, any restrictions on scientific publishing not only harm individual researchers – who may themselves have different political views from their governments – but also authors from other countries entirely.
As of the time of writing, no government sanctions are in place which impact the handling of papers that include Russian authors, and we ask editors to follow usual practice on “Fair Play”: “The editor should evaluate manuscripts for their intellectual content without regard to race, gender, sexual orientation, religious belief, ethnic origin, citizenship, or political philosophy of the authors.”
This is an evolving crisis and we will keep you updated on any developments that may impact your work. We stand by our belief that restrictions on publishing are inappropriate, and any exceptions should be narrowly crafted. We will work with the STM publishing industry associations, other companies, and research communities, to analyze any future changes in trade sanction policies with respect to Russia.
Elsevier wishes to express its support for all civilians caught up in conflict worldwide, and our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine at this difficult time.
All the best,
Laura Hassink
Managing Director, STM Journals”
Thanks, Anna. Sounds fine to me, as per my comment at #2 above.
I don’t agree with this, but I understand it. Every decent person in the world feels the wish to do something.
I think the more effective financial and travel sanctions, and the expelling of diplomats, etc., will cause some difficulty for Putin and his closer associates. But the trick is to keep those going despite the financial harm it does to ourselves and others in the world. Gas prices are increasing (and they will go up higher, I’d bet). Thats where sanctions start to get politically unpopular and Putin knows it.
Science is our best hope of knowing what must know to have a future worth living in. Scientists depend on communication between each other, something that should be encouraged, especially in times like this.
Hopefully there will be lots of communications between scientists, telling their Russian compatriots that there are plenty of good positions and work to be done outside the regime.
It seems that international sport in Russia is in fact an extension of government more so than in other countries. Might it not be the case in academia as well, albeit perhaps less so in science (no more Lysenkos there?) than other fields. Are historians, political scientists, and the like publishing articles that debunk Putin’s presumably false worldview or ones that support it?
If we start to monitor content, It all gets quite fuzzy … keep out the garbage (e.g., ethnocentric ways of knowing from science, false histories about Ukraine being Russian), but don’t allow inappropriate censorship (e.g., studies of gender or ethnic differences that focus on biological differences or other research that challenges the dominant narrative). Who gets to decide what is political and what is valid science?
Perhaps best to leave the channels of scientific communication open and ensure that reviews and editorial decisions work to filter out the garbage? Increasingly problematic given so many journals operate to serve certain political views … not too hard to figure out what is acceptable at the Journal of Islamophobia?
Another bit of Russian military is being exposed in this invasion. Every news organization alone with photos is talking about the 40 mile long trail of military vehicle, bumper to bumper, lined up on the road to the capital. I do not know what kind of military strategy this is suppose to be but it looks like Russia is having great difficulty with this invasion. If Ukraine was a modern military opponent Russia would be in terrible shape.
Speaking as a (retired) physician, I would be worried that a boycott of publication of medical scientific research could harm patients. Even basic research in the physical sciences can lead in unpredictable directions that medicine can harvest or build on. So I think I am obligated on ethical grounds to oppose such a boycott of any Russian research. If the research is ethically done and is not politically tainted (à la Lysenko or Nazi pseudo-science) it should be accepted for publication.
Economic sanctions do hurt ordinary Russians without much control over Putin’s decisions. But they hurt particularly the oligarchs and kleptocrats his power rests on and who may well bring him down…or draw him out of Ukraine. Knowledge sanctions have no such concentrated punch that could in extremis justify their use.
Speaking as a (retired) scientist, I will disagree. The accepted time from between the publication of basic scientific research to clinical practice is 17 years. PubMed also notes that “Physicians reported that when making clinical decisions, they more often rely on clinical experience, the opinions of colleagues and EBM summarizing electronic clinical resources rather than refer directly to EBM literature.” I don’t think that delaying Russian evidence based medicine research will have much effect on the practice of medicine in this country.
It’s an interesting situation. I completely oppose what Russia is doing in Ukraine and I do think there should be international action to discourage the war. If that will not be through military action then sanctions will have to play a part. And sanctions will hurt the innocent. Soccer players who are banned from games are just as innocent as scientists who are banned from publishing. But I think there is something different about science. For-profit companies seek to enrich their owners, sports should entertain but science should be for the betterment of all humanity. While I have personally not participated in a scientific conference because it was hosted by the Chinese government (similar to Russia), I don’t think we should prevent Chinese or Russian scientists from sharing their work.
It is complicated though. I could support not providing grant money to Russian scientists as part of the sanctions. And science is not the only thing that should be for all humanity; Russian literature should also be available to those outside. If these measures are for a short time, specifically to send a message to the Russian government, then perhaps they can be tolerated for the duration of the war. Although, I would hate to have to suffer because of what my government did, especially if it was doing something that was against my own values. I guess I’m lucky that I don’t have to make all those decisions.
As long as these standards are applied consistently, including against the United States if it attacks anybody… Of course, they won’t be, so it’s hard to take them seriously.
If this was about imposing a food embargo that would cause pain to the extent of starvation on Russia I’d be against it. Otherwise, esp with images on the Washington Post site yesterday of spent rockets embedded in the ground beside playgrounds, ordinary Russians can feel the pain too.
As bkg to the food comment, this was what Herbert Hoover worked tirelessly on in both WWI and WWI. In WWI, the British imposed food embargoes on food getting into Germany which hit esp on the BeNeLux countries countries very hard. He managed to travel between the combatants to secure agreements that food would reach the people and not be siphoned off to the troops which he somehow miraculously was able to accomplish. Then after the German capitulation but before all was formally wrapped up, there were the same problems and he & his food administration were able to still get food into Europe. Finland suffered particularly also. Hoover was a great hero in those small European countries.
Then again after WWII, he worked tirelessly in Europe at the behest of Harry Truman, getting food into Germany because the agreements on the partition was that the proceeds from all sectors should be shared equally among them, but the Russian sector, East Germany, was the breadbasket, and the Russians took the harvest for themselves, so a massive influx of food from the west was orchestrated to prevent starvation.
The best account of both efforts that I’ve come across is Herbert Hoover and Germany (Louis Lochner, 1960), altho the account of the WWI efforts is better in HH’s 1951 autobiography.
Meanwhile, my hope is that the oligarchs soon feel the pain to the point that they come to regard Putin as Rasputin and act accordingly.
It’s a shame if you’re a Russian scientist affected by such a boycott but if it helps even a little to convince Putin to pull back, it’s probably worth it. Of course, Putin doesn’t care about scientific publishing but it’s a trickle up and collective thing. The West is hitting him from all angles. Putin is probably crazy but he still depends on the rest of his country to go along with this.
I follow space exploration fairly closely. The space industry has a lot of dependencies on Russian companies and Russian technology. They still use Russian rocket engines and employ Russian spacecraft to make deliveries and ferry personnel to/from the ISS. These organizations are all working to divest themselves of these dependencies. It’s inconvenient for them to be sure but Putin has to be stopped or he’ll annex the rest of the old Soviet empire before long.
Finally, dismaying a bunch of scientists is still far better than war. I’m hoping that the economic and social pressure the world is placing on Putin can be a model for how to deal with such monsters in the future, an alternative to war. I’m not saying it will work but it’s worth a try.
Bravo for Dr. Krylov and a pat on the back for Elseviers and STM Journals. When can we expect the
U. of Chicago Music Department to issue an official demand for the defunding of Mussorgsky, Rimsky-Korsakov, Tchaikovsky, Borodin, Rachmaninoff, Stravinsky, Shostakovich, and Prokofiev?
“They still use Russian rocket engines and employ Russian spacecraft to make deliveries and ferry personnel to/from the ISS. These organizations are all working to divest themselves of these dependencies. It’s inconvenient for them to be sure but Putin has to be stopped or he’ll annex the rest of the old Soviet empire before long.”
This is the one bright spot of this terrible conflict. Countries and institutions that previously felt it necessary to cozy up to Putin are now finally severing those ties and dependencies. Very long overdue, but better late than never.