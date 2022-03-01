Professional as they are, Hurtigruten whisked us from the airport in Santiago to the local chartered flight to Punta Arenas, then to the boat for a PCR rest, and, after a 3.25-hour flight , I and most passengers are at the tip of Chile, leaving tonight at 8 or 9 p.m.

I have been given a very spiffy passenger cabin, and I’ll try to attach photos. This will see if I have to spend tons of time downsizing pictures to post.

View from the desk:

View from the bed:

And. . . my BALCONY! I can watch whales and porpoises without leaving my room!

I didn’t downsize the photos much, and I’m using the crew internet, which is faster than the one for passengers (it’s unlimited internet, too). Looks like photos are coming through fine, which means I can show you some stuff I see along the way.

However, we’re still in port, and things may get a bit more dicey as we head across the Drake Passage to Antarctica.