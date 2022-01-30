Sunday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to Sunday, January 30, 2022: National Croissant Day, a tasty form of cultural appropriation. Here’s the best croissant I ever had in Paris (and it won a prize). It’s from the bakery Maison d’Isabelle in the Sixth, only a five-minute walk from my hotel. No butter or jam needed, and you get them hot from the oven!

*Book-banning has been on this site fairly regularly, and I oppose all of it, though I do think that certain material should best be given to children when they are older. But under NO circumstances should books be removed from school libraries. In a stirring op-ed in the NYT, Pulitzer-Prize-winning author

. . . Those seeking to ban books argue that these stories and ideas can be dangerous to young minds — like mine, I suppose, when I picked up Mr. Heinemann’s novel.

But those who seek to ban books are wrong no matter how dangerous books can be. Books are inseparable from ideas, and this is really what is at stake: the struggle over what a child, a reader and a society are allowed to think, to know and to question. A book can open doors and show the possibility of new experiences, even new identities and futures. Book banning doesn’t fit neatly into the rubrics of left and right politics. Mark Twain’s “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” has been banned at various points because of Twain’s prolific use of a racial slur, among other things. Toni Morrison’s “Beloved” has been banned before and is being threatened again — in one case after a mother complained that the book gave her son nightmares. To be sure, “Beloved” is an upsetting novel. It depicts infanticide, rape, bestiality, torture and lynching. But coming amid a movement to oppose critical race theory — or rather a caricature of critical race theory — it seems clear that the latest attempts to suppress this masterpiece of American literature are less about its graphic depictions of atrocity than about the book’s insistence that we confront the brutality of slavery. Here’s the thing: If we oppose banning some books, we should oppose banning any book. If our society isn’t strong enough to withstand the weight of difficult or challenging — and even hateful or problematic — ideas, then something must be fixed in our society. Banning books is a shortcut that sends us to the wrong destination. . . . Banning is an act of fear — the fear of dangerous and contagious ideas. The best, and perhaps most dangerous, books deliver these ideas in something just as troubling and infectious: a good story.

*Last week Neil Young, objecting to Joe Rogan’s anti-vax stand, said that the music platform Spotify had to choose between carrying Rogan’s podcast or Young’s songs. They chose Rogan. Now Joni Mitchell has announced the same thing. According to the BBC, (h/t Mal)

Singer Joni Mitchell has joined Neil Young in asking for her music to be removed from Spotify over Covid misinformation concerns.

“Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives,” the Canadian singer said in a post on her official website. On Monday, Young said the streaming platform must choose either him, or the podcaster Joe Rogan. Rogan has been accused of spreading false information about Covid. In her message on Friday, Mitchell, whose hits include Big Yellow Taxi, said she stands in solidarity with the Canadian-American singer, Neil Young, and with the “global scientific and medical communities”.

Neil Young and Joni Mitchell have been friends for many years, and are both survivors of polio. They both contracted the disease in the early 1950s, not long before a vaccine became available.

Unlike Young, Mitchell did not specifically name Mr Rogan in her post. Is this “censoring”? In some ways, yes, but in some ways no. One could see it as just refusal to participate on a platform that promotes medically dangerous advice, but then Young could have just quite like Joni did, and not give Spotify a choice. *You can do this! A new report in the JAMA Internal Medicine, covered by the New York Times, shows that people in general can derive a substantial benefit from even ten minutes of extra activity a day, including brisk walking. Suppose, the researchers asked, everyone who was capable of exercising began exercising moderately, such as by walking briskly, for an extra 10 minutes per day, on top of how much or little they currently worked out? How many deaths might not happen? The researchers made adjustments to account statistically for those people who were too frail or otherwise unable to walk or easily move around. They also considered age, education, smoking status, diet, body mass index and other health factors in their calculations. Then, the researchers ran the same statistical scenario with everyone working out for an extra 20 minutes a day and, finally, for an extra 30 minutes a day and checked the mortality outcomes. Quite a few people would live longer in any of those scenarios, they found. According to the modeling, if every capable adult walked briskly or otherwise exercised for an additional 10 minutes a day, 111,174 deaths annually across the country — or about 7 percent of all deaths in a typical year — might be avoided. When they doubled the imagined exercise time to an extra 20 minutes a day, the number of potentially averted deaths rose to 209,459. Tripling the exercise to 30 extra minutes a day averted 272,297 deaths, or almost 17 percent of typical annual totals. (The data was gathered before the pandemic, which has skewed mortality numbers.) My own regimen includes 30 minutes of brisk walking per day, though I sometimes miss a day or two a week. If you break exercise down into these smallish segments, it doesn’t seem as daunting. But I long for the days when I could do a complete circuit around Hyde Park on the run (6.5 miles).

*From his latest show, here’s Bill Maher on how the Democratic Party has shifted a lot farther Left:

And good news from Darwin’s birthplace, Shrewsbury. He’s not canceled everywhere (h/t Malcolm):

*Finally, today’s reported Covid-19 death toll in the U.S. is 882,964, an increase of 2,572 deaths over yesterday’s figure. The reported world death toll is now 5,677,260, an increase of about 7,700 over yesterday’s total.

Stuff that happened on January 30 include:

A rather gory drawing, a “contemporary German print of Charles I’s beheading outside the Banqueting House, Whitehall”

A rare postmortem execution!

1703 – The Forty-seven rōnin, under the command of Ōishi Kuranosuke, avenge the death of their master, by killing Kira Yoshinaka.

They then all committed seppuku. Here’s a print on their journey home after the attack, with the caption: “The rōnin, on their way back to Sengaku-ji, are halted in the street, and invited in for rest and refreshment.” That invitations doesn’t look friendly!

1835 – In the first assassination attempt against a President of the United States, Richard Lawrence attempts to shoot president Andrew Jackson, but fails and is subdued by a crowd, including several congressmen as well as Jackson himself.

1847 – Yerba Buena, California is renamed San Francisco, California.

1908 – Indian pacifist and leader Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi is released from prison by Jan C. Smuts after being tried and sentenced to two months in jail earlier in the month.

1933 – Adolf Hitler’s rise to power: Hitler takes office as the Chancellor of Germany.

1948 – Following the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi in his home compound, India‘s prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, broadcasts to the nation, saying “The light has gone out of our lives“.[10][11] The date of the assassination becomes observed as “Martyrs’ Day” in India.

Here’s a newsreel reporting Gandhi’s assassination and a photo of his followers around his body:

1969 – The Beatles‘ last public performance, on the roof of Apple Records in London. The impromptu concert is broken up by the police.

Here’s one minute of video from that performance from Peter Jackson’s new documentary, “Get Back”, which I haven’t yet seen.

1982 – Richard Skrenta writes the first PC virus code, which is 400 lines long and disguised as an Apple boot program called “Elk Cloner”.

Notables born on this day include:

1882 – Franklin D. Roosevelt, American lawyer and statesman, 32nd President of the United States (d. 1945)

Here are the braces Roosevelt had to wear in public to hide the fact that his legs were largely paralyzed from polio. Photographed in Warm Springs, Georgia, January, 2013:

1911 – Roy Eldridge, American jazz trumpet player (d. 1989)

One of my favorite jazz solos of all time. Eldridge’s nickname was “Little Jazz” (he was altitudinally challenged), and as you’ll hear he was a fantastic trumpeter. The song is “Rockin’ Chair” by Hoagy Carmichael, played by Eldridge with Gene Krupa’s band. Don’t pass this song over if you like jazz.

1912 – Barbara W. Tuchman, American historian and author (d. 1989)

1930 – Gene Hackman, American actor and author

1937 – Vanessa Redgrave, English actress

Redgrave won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. Can you name the film?

1937 – Boris Spassky, Russian chess player and theoretician

1941 – Dick Cheney, American businessman and politician, 46th Vice President of the United States, 17th US Secretary of Defense

1951 – Phil Collins, English drummer, singer-songwriter, producer, and actor

My favorite Phil Collins song. He was a drummer, and I always wondered how hard it would be to drum and sing at the same time. Well, he apparently didn’t drum on this single. But Levon Helm did it all the time for The Band!

Those who took their leave of Earth January 30 include:

1836 – Betsy Ross, American seamstress, said to have designed the American Flag (b. 1752)

1948 – Mahatma Gandhi, leader of the Indian independence movement against British rule (b. 1869)

1948 – Orville Wright, American pilot and engineer, co-founded the Wright Company (b. 1871)

Orville Wright died on the same day as Gandhi.

1982 – Lightnin’ Hopkins, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (b. 1912)

Lightnin’ plays “Baby, Please Don’t Go” (you can hear a 1964 version by Van Morrison here).

1991 – John Bardeen, American physicist and engineer, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1908)

2006 – Coretta Scott King, American author and activist (b. 1927)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, the cats are in precarious positions as Andrzej sleeps:

Hili: Do not purr so loudly or he’ll roll over on this side. Szaron: I will try.

In Polish:

Hili: Nie mrucz tak głośno, bo przewróci się na drugi bok. Szaron: Spróbuję.

From Jesus of the Day:

From Ginger K, sent last Thanksgiving:

From Only Duck Memes:

A tweet from Dom:. Is anybody on the other end of that “conversation”?

Amazing how they mimic parents so accurately. pic.twitter.com/1NT2MRUGrO — cluedont (@cluedont) January 27, 2022

From Barry: a Dalmatian deer. I’m not sure what the mutation/condition responsible for this coloration is, but it’s not normal leucism:

And. . . curling for ducks. This drake wins!

Curling for ducks … 🦆 pic.twitter.com/WlrKPiDMfh — Laurel Coons 🧬🧬🧬 (@LaurelCoons) January 29, 2022

From Elizabeth. Can you spot the cat?

hot new twitter game: find the cat pic.twitter.com/kv9KbPyDE3 — Paige Byerly, PhD (@paigebyerly) January 26, 2022

From Ginger K., a guy who’s having a horrible day:

Candidate with 12 voters in family breaks down after getting only 1 vote in Gujarat gram panchayat elections https://t.co/ci7GNm0gZ2 — former fetus 4 choice is tired, so very tired. (@godfree_kd) January 21, 2022

Tweets from Matthew. I wonder how the guy finds these people. See more of his photos here.

Canadian photographer Francois Brunell searches and photographs similar people, but who are not related to each other. He has currently photographed about 200 doppelgangers! pic.twitter.com/OBcNnvnyIr — Giles Paley-Phillips (@eliistender10) January 24, 2022

Here’s a cartoon that makes you think:

Weird sexual dimorphisms. But the weirdest one is the second photo, featuring scale insects (“true bugs” in the order Hemiptera), which have males that are completely different from females. You may have females on your house plants. Males have wings and often can fly, while females remain larval-like:

From Wikipedia:

Adult females typically have soft bodies and no limbs, and are concealed underneath domed scales, extruding quantities of wax for protection. Some species are hermaphroditic, with a combined ovotestis instead of separate ovaries and testes. Males, in the species where they occur, have legs and sometimes wings, and resemble small flies.