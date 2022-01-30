It’s Sunday, and we have a themed batch of bird photos from John Avise. John’s IDs and commentary is indented, and you can enlarge the pictures by clicking on them:

Derisible Bird Names

Birders are often ridiculed as nincompoops who go to great lengths to spot Bristle-thighed Curlews, Great Tits, or Yellow-bellied Sapsuckers. Such derision is not entirely without merit, as many birders are indeed quite fanatical and many avian species do have rather laughable names. Several such birds comprise this Sunday’s wildlife theme. So, chuckle along as I picture about a dozen birds with particularly odd English names. The Tits were photographed in Europe, the Kookaburra in Australia, the Boobies in Ecuador, the Curlews in Hawaii, the Bananaquit in Brazil, and the other species in North America. If you don’t find these official Common Names to be amusing, don’t blame me—I’m just the messenger. And, no doubt some of you can think of several other examples of odd or funny avian monikers.

Yellow-bellied Sapsucker (Sphyrapicus varius):