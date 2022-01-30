A reader’s Claptonesque vaccine rant

The politically charged topics I get the most pushback about, whether it be in personal emails or comments (not all of which I post) are two: transsexual issues and criticism of bogus remedies for Covid. I can’t tell you the rancor I’ve seen about my view that we should be very wary of letting biological men who have assumed the gender of women compete in women’s sports. For that I have of course been called a “transphobe”, but I brush off that invective for I have no fear or hatred of transsexuals; sports is an issue of fairness towards women, and you can’t ignore the evidence. And yes, there is evidence about the performance, physiology, and morphology of men who transition (with or without medical treatment), and it’s not favorable towards the idea that they should take part in in women’s sports.
And of course when I went after ivermectin, people tried to trounce me, even though there was no evidence that it worked to prevent or cure Covid-19 (and there still isn’t).(I got a long email, for example, from Heather Heying, who very politely tried to convince me of the error of my ways.) But most of the ivermectin-pushers have no sense of the scientific reality: even if ivermectin did work, it wouldn’t work nearly as well as vaccinations, for the latter have been tested thoroughly and if Ivermectin had equally profound effects, we’d know it already. Taking all the side effects into account, you’re way, way better getting the jab than taking ivermectin, a drug used in humans for non-covid purposes like parasitic lice and worms.
I just realized that one of the reasons I write here, and what gets me most fired up, is when people misuse science to promote their ideological ends. Both ivermectin and transsexual issues have involved that kind of misuse, as does the current flap in New Zealand, where a tsunami of Wokeness is getting the government and universities to promote Mātauranga Māori, or Māori “ways of knowing”, as a form of science that should be taught as coequal to science in the classroom. While MM contains kernels of empirical truth, the whole movement is little more than an ideology of valorizing the oppressed being turned into science. (This is also happening in the U.S. with nonsense like “sex in humans is not binary” being promulgated as sacred truths.)
Others can believe such nonsense if they want, but when they try to force it on others, or teach it as “science” or “fact” to others, it becomes something I can’t abide. As Hitchens said, more or less, “you can have your toys if you want, but you can’t make me play with them.” Nor can you make my children play with them—in this case “my children” being those who haven’t been exposed to (or who don’t know how to assess) scientific data.
But I digress. It was just a passing epiphany. At any rate, speaking of Covid-19, I got this rather unhinged comment trying to force its way onto my website this morning. I don’t know why reader “Alex” (this would have been his screen name) is so heated up about vaccinatoon, but he seems to be one of those Claptonesque people who cannot abide the idea of being forced to be vaccinated. These people apparently don’t realize that for children to attend public school in America, they need to get many vaccinations. Otherwise, “no school for you.”
I’ll leave it to readers to respond to the comment below. Say what you will to “Alex”, and I’ll send him a link to the comments here. As always, try to be polite (granted, it’s hard with a hothead like this), and abide by the Roolz, even though Alex didn’t.
Here’s what I got:
Author: Alex
Comment:It’s January 2022. Do you still want to keep banging the “pandemic of the unvaccinated” drum? Because, despite all of your willingness to smear and deride the unvaccinated, I believe those authoritarians who want to continuously ramp up punitive measures against the unvaccinated in the face of the facts before us are the true, anti-scientific deplorables.. It’s appalling to me that people want to coerce others into getting this vaccine through loss of livelihood, stripping of freedoms, and even criminal penalties, especially given that we don’t have legal recourse against these companies. That fact alone to me excuses anyone for turning down the vaccine. It’s fine if you personally want to take that risk (I did myself), but to want punitive measures or even to just endlessly ridicule those who decide not to take those odds is reprehensible to me, given the more dubious efficacy of these vaccines than promised and the other repeated breaches of trust from our institutions through this entire pandemic. And I say this as someone who got two shots of Moderna, so you can’t hurl unoriginal “anti-vaxx” insults my way. Seriously, you all need to realize that the tone and comments expressed on this page are totally unconvincing and alienate those like me from your positions. Do what you will with that information.
What I did with this information is given Alex an entire post to rant about the vaccination. That’s better than just ditching his comment as medically uninformed and potentially dangerous, which was my first inclination.
The problem with this attitude is it is all about you. No one else counts. You think getting the vaccine is just “your” choice. But this attitude is crap and everyone knows it. How many people to you want to give the virus to being unvaccinated? Do you say the same about wearing a seatbelt? Do you say the same about needing a drivers license to drive a car? How about all those people working at the hospitals and clinics around the country. Do you say to hell with them? If we clog up you hospital and they can no longer take care of other sick people, well, that’s required for our freedom. I guess this freedom of yours means you don’t have to pay taxes either? I think you need a change of attitude.
Often the “libertarian” philosophy does include lower (if not 0) taxes, and even now we’re hearing from the Repubs that the rest of us shouldn’t be paying for others’ childcare, etc. Perhaps the willfully unprotected should pay for their own Covid care, or perhaps hospitals should send them home to be “free” to take care of themselves, and pay for their own Ivermectin, hydroxychlroquine, bleach injections, ineffective monoclonal antibodies, supplemental oxygen, etc. Why should I have to pay higher taxes and insurance for those who deliberately put themselves at risk?
And, as Randall points out, most of us put up with certain other “mandates” (oh, horrors!) to live in a healthier, civilized society. But hey, why should health care workers and teachers be screened for TB (which involves injection of a foreign substance and/or being subjected to potentially harmful radiation)? Or students not be allowed in classrooms without MMR, polio vax, etc. And speed limits?? Those can limit certain livelihoods.
Meanwhile, I’ve been living with a condition that has significantly worsened my quality of life for the last month, and I can’t get into the hosp. for the preliminary elective procedure for another 2 weeks (and the more definitive procedure at least until March; they can’t even schedule it yet). 2 years ago I’d have had both by now, but beds, staff, and other resources are being taken up by the unvaccinated.
And “dubious efficacy?????” Read the recent studies.
In my opinion, the attitude of vaccination opponents is always the same. They are concerned only with themselves. Pure egoism.
Any sense of community and solidarity with the group of people who cannot be vaccinated is completely missing.
Brave Alex, … saying … a whole lot of nothing…
I’m confused as to what to write about this.
Hooray for freedom from polio and measles… but only those count. No new vaccines.
One phrase I have a problem with is: “… given the more dubious efficacy of these vaccines than promised …”.
This is false. An entirely new class of vaccines was developed in record time, and they have extraordinary efficacy. As I recall, in the beginning of the pandemic the outlook for timely, effective vaccines was dim.
Another phrase I object to is: “… and the other repeated breaches of trust from our institutions through this entire pandemic.”
It’s true that the CDC and other agencies could have acted more effectively, and may have without political inference. However, some people seem to believe that when new scientific evidence during a rapidly evolving pandemic leads to changes in protocols, recommendations, treatments, and so on, it amounts to flip-flopping and breaches of trust. (This viewpoint is amplified in certain media.) I suspect Alex is one of these people.
Alex says “Do as I say, not as I did.”
So convincing. LOL
Alex’s complaints are twofold. First, he doubts the efficacy of the vaccines, even though he has had two shots. A trivial amount of research would reveal that the vaccines are doing a great job in reducing deaths, hospitalizations, and severe illness. Second, he seems to believe that compelling people to take the vaccine is a form of tyranny by the government. Apparently, such perceptions are not confined to the United States. These views are the inevitable end of libertarianism run amok, but are trumpeted by run-of-the-mill right-wing politicians and talk show hosts who find the “tyranny” argument as a means to gain and retain power. People receptive to the fear of tyranny illustrate why libertarianism is such an odious political philosophy: its premise is one of pure selfishness. It posits that the role of government should be severely limited and that people doing whatever they want, such as rejecting vaccines, will result in an unexplained fashion in a better society than one where government plays an active role in improving the commonweal. So, for folks like Alex, the maintenance of their conception of freedom is infinitely more important than stopping a pandemic that has killed millions around the globe. And this is why the “world is getting better” argument is always in peril of collapsing at any moment.
Libertarianism is not necessarily opposed to mandatory vaccination. See for example “A libertarian case for mandatory vaccination” by libertarian philosopher Jason Brennan: https://jme.bmj.com/content/44/1/37
ALEX:
Does it not occur to you that an equally big, if not bigger reason, compared to self-protection, to get vaccinated is to do one’s part to protect others? There is not a single mention of this in your screed.
I am glad you did get vaccinated.
Quite apart from legal sanctions, it seems to me profoundly immoral, for the reason you ignored, for anyone who can safely be vaccinated not to get the damn thing, and try to help put a stop to what has already become more than one million deaths of USians. The latter number is clear from deaths occurring in excess of the statistical expectation.
Personally I am currently in a position of listening to the other side and counter arguments to vaccination and there’s only a few arguments that are beginning to make sense to me, but are not being talked about. Also, Alex did not make these points. I’ve heard doctors mention natural immunity. Yes, I said it, natural immunity. No, I am not an anti-vaxxer. But when doctors say you have a level of immunity after you’ve had Covid, why is that not taken into consideration? If you got Covid and recovered prior to the vaccine being available, why can’t that be considered as having some level of immunity?
I understand that scientists and doctors also say that 1/ from the beginning, the vaccines are a much stronger protection, and 2/ the vaccines have noticeably longer continuing effect, though it does also ‘wear off’ to an extent.
Please do not argue on a black&white basis, that since neither is perfect, it follows (NO<NO<NO) that both are useless. I realize you did not say that, but many have in effect done so.
Of course natural immunity is “some level of immunity”. It’s still not a reason to avoid the vaccine. Don’t people get flu shots each year even though we’ve had the flu? The data still says the vaccine is by far the best way to go, even for those who have had COVID already. The risk of getting sick and/or passing it on to others far outweighs the risk of side effects from the vaccine.
My guess is that those who have had COVID already and decide not to get vaccinated are not basing that decision on their natural immunity but on the idea that, if they catch it again, it will be no big deal. That might be true but might not. It has been shown that how sick one gets depends on how big a virus dose one gets. The first bout with COVID could have been a glancing blow whereas the second could be a direct hit. There’s also the possibility that natural immunity against one COVID variant doesn’t help that much with a different variant. Finally, a vaccinated person catching COVID doesn’t pass it on as readily as an unvaccinated person.
Natural immunity comes from having had the disease, probably passed it to others, and probably survived. Or you could get vaccinated and not suffer the disease or die or pass it to others (far lower likelihoods). Maybe you think natural is better.
As I understand the latest evidence on the omicron variant, it is breaking through any natural immunity from previous strains, as well as vaccine-induced immunity. But with vaccine immunity AND recovery from omicron, there appears to be good cross immunity. For any of the known strains, being unvaccinated increases one’s risk of hospitalization and death.
Yes, Omicron bypasses immune protection. That is why Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna are developing an adapted vaccine.
Do read what I wrote above. It doesn’t “bypass”, at least completely immune protection. If you’ve had two shots and a booster of either Prizer or Moderna, you’re pretty well protected against omicron. In such cases it has not bypassed the immune reaction.
I find it funny how often those “freedom” anti-vaxxers begin their rants by pointing out they personally took the vaccine, right before descending into the usual lies, conspiracies and half-truths.
It’s just so brave of Alex to “take the risk” of those two Moderna shots despite their “dubious efficacy” and all those “institutional breaches of trust”. He took one for the team, now he just fights so that others don’t have to go through the same traumatizing ordeal.
The anti-vaxxers demonstrate a religious missionary zeal. They pop up on every message board.
I thought of the worst nightmare: An anti-vax, anti-mask, flat-earth, anti-choice evangelical Republican libertarian. One would have to shut down one’s brain.
What’s immediately telling in comments like Alex’s is the lack of references. He (or she) is making a claim that is completely contrary to the oft-stated opinions of the website’s host and most of its commenters, yet he doesn’t feel the need to bolster his point with any facts or even links to other people’s opinions. He either has none to refer to or, more likely, knows that the links he might give would actually detract from his point in the eyes of his audience. He can go pound sand!
And with absolutely no evidence whatsoever, you are jumping to the conclusion that Alex reaches his conclusions after a logical consideration of evidence. /s
“I just realized that one of the reasons I write here, and what gets me most fired up, is when people misuse science to promote their ideological ends.”
My 2 cents: that’s one of the main reasons I’m a regular reader. (That, and science, and … cats!)
And ducks.
This seems like complaining that a “No shoes, no shirt, no service” notice outside a bar discriminates against people who are too poor to own shirts and shoes or just don’t like wearing them. Except in this case being a topless barefoot isn’t just unsightly or unhygienic, it dramatically increases the chance of making you and others in the bar really ill. Plus the barman is offering to give you free shoes and a free shirt so you can come in. And yet somehow you still find ways of complaining about your “rights”.
Since Alex accepted vaccination for himself, his argument is a little mystifying—seeming to rest, as Historian points out above, on a Jesuitical opposition to public health measures generally. Those who reject the concept of publicly mandated vaccination should think a little about a viral disease which has
disappeared from the advanced world because of universal vaccination: poliomyelitis. Thinking about polio should include reading about the experience of polio, for example two books by my late friend
Lorenzo Milam: “Life Among The Walkies”, Mho & Mho Works, 2018; and “The Cripple Liberation Front Marching Band Blues”, Mho & Mho Works, 1984.
‘Those who reject the concept of publicly mandated vaccination should think a little about a viral disease which has disappeared from the advanced world because of universal vaccination: poliomyelitis.’
SO countries with very high vaccination rates like, eg, Israel and Gibraltar have seen COVID vanish?
Okay, I’ve had enough of this. As you said, you clearly don’t know much about vaccinations, and it’s showing. All you’re doing here is dissing vaccinations. Why, one might think you’re an anti-vaxer!
If you want to understand the minds of the anti-authoritarian vaccination Opponents, recall the opposition to wearing motorcycle helmets which was very widespread among motorcycles who used the same arguments. I thought they were crazy too but A lot less so than the anti-Vader’s.
Yes, I remember those. Still, it seemed more of an individual decision. No one else would be harmed if their head was bashed in. (Yes, loved ones would be harmed and everyone’s insurance premiums would be affected.)
I remember that period too, having been a motorcyclist in my youth. I had a red motorcycle helmet
with a flat spot on top. The helmet got the flat spot in this accident: one time I accidentally dropped the helmet on on the pavement.
In Germany, compulsory seat belts were introduced in 1976. The resistance from parts of the population against this measure was strong. The arguments sounded something like those of anti-vaxxers.
All I can say is “Cry me a river, Alex”. When the decision to not be vaccinated impacts nobody but the person involved get back to me. Then I’ll pay some attention to your anguish.
I’m not an expert on vaccines.
We don’t give people 2020 flu vaccines against the 2022 strain of the flu virus.
How does the vaccine developed against the original strain of the virus defend us from catching Omicron?
Paul Topping wrote ‘Don’t people get flu shots each year even though we’ve had the flu? ‘
I’ve had Russian flu and Hong Kong flu, so naturally I want protection against the latest strain, because I know the immunity against those strains won’t help against the next.
I have had the vaccine against the original strain of COVID-19 and would be happy to take a tested vaccine against the Omicron strain.
You know, you could find the answer by Googling. The standard three-vaccine course by Pfizer and Moderna does protect you significantly against omicron.
Here’s one article. Read it. https://news.harvard.edu/gazette/story/2022/01/no-omicron-immunity-without-booster-study-finds/#:~:text=Balazs%20notes%20that%20the%20three,type%20strain%20or%20Delta%20variant.
And you surely know that the flu vaccines don’t offer protection against the known latest strain; they are based on PREDICTIONS of the prevalence of different strains.
Really, you can look these things up for yourself.
Humans regularly get vaccines for a ton of infecto-contagious diseases. The issue of anti-vaxxers is with all vaccines? Or just the Covid vaccine? It is freakin crazy to be against all types of vaccines. And it is even more freakin crazy to be against only one specific vaccine.
Regarding “the opposition to wearing motorcycle helmets which was very widespread,” I have to note that hereabouts the nickname for helmetless mortorcyclists is “kidney donors.”
I also have to thank PCC for occasionally sharing with us the maunderings of anti-vax nutters, few of whom I encounter in my heavily-vaccinated small town. There appear to be a great many of these anti-vaxers out there in America, sufficient perhaps to influence national medical directives, so it’s gratifying to be able to glimpse at times samples of their reasoning, such as it is.
Adverse reactions, some very serious, to the Covid vaccination may be rare but they’re real. If your fear of having an adverse reaction is greater than your fear of getting Covid, then you’ll probably decide not to get vaccinated. If your fear of getting Covid is greater than your fear of having an adverse reaction, then you’ll probably decide to be vaccinated.
Alex’s point is that whichever decision you make, you shouldn’t try to force it on others. This distinguishes his viewpoint from those of Eric Clapton and others who are on a crusade to discourage others from getting vaccinated. I’m not sure I believe Alex’s claim that he’s been vaccinated, but I find his stance at least more appealing than Clapton’s.
What you don’t calibrate is fear but fact. What are the chances of you getting a bad outcome with the vaccine versus not the vaccine? Isn’t DEATH FROM COVID a serious adverse reaction. I hope you’re not justifying people making decisions based on unjustified fears.
And seriously, if there’s a health crisis, then you lose some of your “right” not to be vaccinated. Is it wrong for schools to force pupils to be vaccinated–to have vaccines “forced on them”? Well? That is for exactly the same reason that there are mandates to get vaccinated.
Both his and Clapton’s stances are virtually indistinguishable to me, and both are completely non-appealing.
I think the Biden approach to make vaccinations an issue of workplace safety was a reasonable one, given the political realities of our country. None of us should have to worry about contracting a potentially life threatening virus simply by showing up to work, and so it makes sense for employers to require vaccines that are demonstrated as safe and effective at reducing disease severity and slowing down transmission. But with the recent court ruling, the point is moot.
Alex’s argument derives from the Ayn Randian libertarianism that makes collective action so difficult with the kind of problem that largely requires collective action. We can end the pandemic once enough of us are immune to SARS-CoV-2 that we slow down its evolution. We can achieve that immunity through vaccination, recovery from infection, or some combination of both. Sadly, uncounted numbers of anti-vaxxers have earned their freedom from being told what to do by dying of COVID. If our approach is simply “it’s all about me!” then that attitude is incompatible with living in a complex society. Are libertarians against air traffic control and FAA regulations because “freedom”?
With the increased virulence and reduced severity/lethality of omicron, the argument in favor of mandatory vaccines seems to be eroding, as nature is far outpacing vaccine compliance. Here’s hoping we are on the tail end of this thing.