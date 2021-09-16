Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying go unvaccinated for Covid, take and promote Ivermectin instead

Since Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying left Evergreen State under trying circumstances, they’ve made a living doing podcasts on YouTube, and have become somewhat notorious for their stand on Covid-19 and the dubious remedy Ivermectin.
The story below, from the Portland, Oregon news site Willamette Week, reports how both Weinstein and Heying not only remain unvaccinated against Covid, as they don’t trust the vaccine, but are also dosing themselves with Ivermectin, a drug used in humans for roundworm, lice, and skin conditions, but which has no effect on the coronavirus. (It’s also famous for de-worming horses.) The FDA has strongly warned humans not to dose themselves with this drug as a treatment or preventive for Covid.
Nevertheless, according to both the story below (click on screenshot) and the section on Weinstein and Covid on Wikipedia, the ex-professors have been relentlessly touting Ivermectin (read the Wikipedia section for documentation) and taking it themselves.
Here’s how two “progressive” biologists (not just one) have completely ignored science for reasons best known to themselves. What they have accomplished, instead, is to ruin their reputations except among the loons and some Trumpies.
From the paper:
Instead, the loudest voice [doubting vaccines] may be that of a Toyota-driving Bernie Bro who lives near Lewis & Clark College, an evolutionary biologist with a Ph.D. who studied and taught at two of the nation’s most liberal universities and participated in Occupy Wall Street.
His name is Bret Weinstein, and he makes his living preaching the dangers of COVID-19 vaccines while extolling ivermectin, the controversial drug often used to deworm horses.
Weinstein, 52, is one of the foremost proponents of ivermectin. He’s appeared on Tucker Carlson’s show to flog the drug. He and his wife, Heather Heying, also a Ph.D. biologist, went on Real Time With Bill Maher in January, an appearance that boosted interest in their DarkHorse Podcast, which has 382,000 subscribers on YouTube alone.
Weinstein’s biggest fan is probably Joe Rogan, host of the most popular podcast in the U.S. Weinstein appeared with Rogan four times, including a June 2020 show that’s gotten almost 8 million views on YouTube. In June 2021, it turned into a lovefest.
. . .“Your podcast is one of my very favorites,” Rogan said. “I listen to it or watch it all the time. It’s an amazing source of rational thinking by educated people who talk about things they understand, which is exactly the opposite of what I do!”
LOL.
. . . Now, because of people like Weinstein, a drug meant for 1,000-pound animals is flying off the shelves in feed stores not just in red states, but even in Multnomah County, where the vaccination rate is approaching 80%.
. . . But unlike most of their fellow residents in Multnomah County, both say they are not vaccinated. Instead, they protect themselves from COVID by eating whole foods from farmers markets and by taking weekly doses of ivermectin, along with vitamins C and D, and zinc.
. . . Weinstein likes ivermectin, he says, because it has a stellar safety record (it does) and it’s cheap (it is, at about $5 a pill). Vaccines, meantime, are the opposite. They aren’t proven to be safe yet, Weinstein says, and they’re more expensive (for the governments who purchase them).
I won’t go on; you can check for yourself, but I will quote David Gorski, also known as Orac and an oracle on the Science-Based Medicine site:
“Bret Weinstein is one of the foremost purveyors of COVID-19 disinformation out there,” says Dr. David Gorski, a surgical oncologist and professor at Wayne State University who also debunks quack remedies as managing editor at a website called Science-Based Medicine. “Weinstein can be ‘credited’ with playing a large role in popularizing the belief that ivermectin is a miracle cure or preventative for COVID-19, that the vaccines are dangerous, and that the disease itself is not. Why are Rogan and Maher attracted to his messages? Contrarians and conspiracy theorists tend to be attracted to each other.”
I am still baffled why Weinstein and Heying are pushing quackery after careers as biologists—ecologists and evolutionary biologists! I think most of us admired Bret for taking a stand against extremist anti-racism at Evergreen State, a stand for which they eventually had to leave teaching. But then Bret started broaching weird and convoluted theories of evolution, and now this—horse drugs!
All I can guess is that the pair are contrarians to the bone, and are acting it out with horse pills. It can’t really be the science, as all the data say that the vaccines are both effective and safe, while Ivermectin is of NO value in preventing or treating Covid-19. And, of course, it could be dangerous, especially if you buy the veterinary brand, as it’s designed for horses, who have much greater mass than humans, and the animal formula of Ivermectin is different from that used for other human ailments.
Bret and Heather, are you listening? Please stop this dangerous and antiscientific madness, as you could be hurting people rather than helping them.
They won’t listen to their critics, of course, and for that reason their reputation will be permanently marred in the community of rational thinkers.
Bret and Heather from the news site:
47 thoughts on “Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying go unvaccinated for Covid, take and promote Ivermectin instead”
When I see stories like this I am always drawn back to memetic, or viral theories of ideas. It just seems to me that the structure of some idea maps to some ‘brain-space’ amenable to it. A brain-space cut off from other well-functioning cognitive processes that would otherwise reject such thinking.
The idea has found a niche wherein it can successfully reproduce and spread.
Wow. Thank you. I’ve spent a half-decade wondering why some of my family and friends have suddenly gone ’round the bend. Now you’ve given me something to research and consider.
For the full-throttle version, read Dan Dennett’s book, “From Bacteria to Bach and Back.”
Thank you; I will check it out with an open searching mind. I’m serious: I have friends and family who think I’VE gone ’round the band, and say “wow, you’ve NEVER been this condemning of a president. EVER. We’ve always been able to discuss things.”. And I say “Can’t you see it’s NEVER been this bad?” And they don’t seem to get it…and I’m talking professionals, a teacher, business owners, etc.
Sadly, every country seems to have its couterpart to Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying. In Germany, their names are Sucharit Bhakdi and Harald Walach.
Perhaps they found the suppression of dissent related to the vaccines and to alternatives like Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine too reminiscent of the party line and what they went through at Evergreen to be able to trust the message bearers?
Sadly I think you may be close to the mark there. “It’s being suppressed, therefore it must be true”.
Maybe so, but it would be sad to see sentient and educated people engage in such sloppy and fallacious reasoning.
I think some people love the attention that edgy contrarianism can bring. Joe Rogan is a good example and he has a few more followers than Bret and Heather. The most frustrating thing about this is that all of them get a lot of credit for being rational skeptics. Rogan is talking about all of the money that Big Pharma gets for their covid vaccines and quietly ignores that Onnit has profited off of nonsense supplements like Alpha Brain (please look it up). Just for clarification, I know he did partly own Onnit and now it may be getting sold. I am not sure if he remains part owner. He did tout the voodoo supplements while he owned it though. Rogan also thinks Graham Hancock may have a legit theory on the origin of civilization. This is a man that gets enormous credit for popularizing science. The trade off is that I think he actually has popularized science as he has given a massive platform to legit scientists like Steven Pinker, Neil Degrasse Tyson, and Sam Harris. Kind of cuts both ways though in that it might give some of his ludicrous ideas more street cred. I think being rational is actually rather difficult and tend to think I am significantly swayed by emotions and tribal identification. I am concerned that a lot of current and future self anointed skeptics will have progressed to this status through a pretty easy, undisciplined path. No one really knows how this algorithm plays out and it may end up being positive in the end, but the irrationality that is currently dominating social media is at least a big warning sign.
Right, but that’s a silly thing, isn’t it? It’s like someone on the train tracks refusing to get off because they just don’t trust the people yelling at them “The train’s coming! Get off the tracks!” Perhaps they just don’t like the hectoring tone or perhaps they’re all speaking at once which goes against a pet peeve they have. Having an explanation or justification is fine but not if it goes against logic and evidence.
Investigational use of ivermectin in the treatment of COVID is not unjustified. While the drug is an antihelminth, it also has antiviral activity in vitro. Which is surprising.
There have been a number of (not particularly good) clinical trials in humans against COVID that report positive results. A meta analysis was done which also reported benefit, but that meta analysis has been temporarily retracted to be redone without one of the original studies. The drug has been used safely in millions of human patients around the world to treat parasites.
It is also true that recommending its use in humans for COVID is very premature – it has not been shown to be effective using FDA standards, and people are poisoning themselves by taking very high doses.
That Weinstein is recommending ivermectin at the same time he is denigrating the vaccines is pretty deplorable.
Yes, this is the thing that strikes me as so odd about the ivermectin people. At least with earlier “I’m skeptical of western medicine…I take vitamins and natural oils” types, they were being internally consistent: the system’s products are not to be trusted. There is no logical consistency in these folks, who are more like “the system is wrong, western medicine is wrong, therefore we will take the system’s western medicine ivermectin instead of one of the vaccines.”
I’ve read at least one study that noted that the concentrations of ivermectin that inhibited viral replication in vitro were (roughly) ten times as high as serum concentrations achieved in people who took (roughly) ten times the usual antihelminthic dose of the drug. So, two orders of magnitude too small at least based on these findings, and as you point out, the “positive” studies seem not to be very good ones. Whereas the vaccines have been tried on literally hundreds of millions of people worldwide, with a safety profile quite a bit higher than is exposure to the virus (even IF every VAERS reported event turned out to be a true, vaccine-caused event) and more importantly, with demonstrable protective effects.
I’d heard Weinstein speak on Sam Harris’s podcast quite some time ago, and I thought he was sharper than this. I guess not, at least on this subject. His brother is a bit odd in his manner of thinking as well, though they are both clearly quite bright. There’s a bit of curious egotism in their intellectual attitudes.
Things like this push me ever further toward despair for humanity.
So what do you call this? The left wing makes a full right. I’m guessing the correct label is stupid.
COVIDiots. Throw in Nicki Minaj and a few other badly informed “influencers” and you have plenty of proof that a significant portion of this country is downright stupid.
I was going to suggest that the whole world suffers from that malady, but…it does seem to be the case the we here in the US have a percentage of global deaths from Covid currently that is comparable to our rates of global incarceration. I think that specific concordance is just a coincidence, but neither fact paints the intelligence and moral clarity of my homeland in a flattering light.
I’m guessing this to be some terminal sunk cost fallacy trajectory. Bret and Heather, post-Evergreen, picked up some crank followers, who they gradually began pandering to. At some point they had committed so much to crank positions that they couldn’t credibly extricate themselves any longer. Sad.
The name for this is “audience capture” coined by David Pakman, adapted from “corporate capture”.
I don’t think you’re far off, here. There is notoriety to be had — and if they leverage it well, money to be made — for folks that buck the orthodoxy of their “team” and start saying things the other “team” likes to hear. When “lefties” are seemingly supporting right-wing positions, it gives political cover to right wingers. It’s partly why you see anti-BLM and arch-conservative Black people on Fox News and other RW sources. “See, I’m not racist, that Black guy agrees with me!”
If you’ve achieved your notoriety from one side of the spectrum, and that’s where your audience is coming from, you have to pander to it. And to keep them interested these days requires a continual escalation to more and more extreme positions.
It’s by no means a one-way phenomenon. Anti-Trump Republicans and organizations (e.g. Lincoln Project) raised a lot of money from Democrats who liked being re-assured that it wasn’t just liberals who thought Trump was deplorable.
It’s why I’m always a little uncomfortable at the osculation of people like Weinstein, Jody Shaw (Smith College), and Lindsay Shepherd (Laurier University). Perhaps I’m too cynical, but I can’t help but question their motivation, especially as I watch the arc of their public views get increasingly extreme.
I first heard of Bret Weinstein during the Evergreen meltdown and, as Jerry mentioned, thought well of him. But beginning almost immediately thereafter any time I saw him speak or read him he seemed to be a bit off to me, like a well camouflaged crank. Looks like he’s completely given up on concealing his inner crank these days. His COVID-19 / vaccine / ivermectin views are beyond the pale and and highly unethical to boot. I have a hard time believing a biology professor could be so stupid as to actually sincerely believe what he is preaching, so I have to wonder if he is just evil.
I wasted far too many hours watching interviews with him around that time, as I tried to educate myself on what was going on. The man can talk, to be certain, at great length – but whether any substance is conveyed is another matter all together. I personally now think that he’s a true grifter, not a true believer. The ‘I left the left’ circuit has proven to be quite profitable (see: Dave Rubin), after all. But even when he was a professor, there were warning signs. I know I’ve gone out on a limb defending Evergreen in the past here – because I think things about their educational model are truly fantastic. So I’ve spent time talking to former students of Bret as well as colleagues. One professor scoffed when I asked what they thought of him (this was back a few years ago, closer to his departure). They said he was basically a fluff hire because Evergreen wanted Heather. They continued that to their knowledge, he’d only published on paper in his entire career and spent his time pontificating nonsense to students who came out of his classes unsure of what they had learned. Part of his beef with the administration which never really came to light was that Evergreen was trying to streamline their transcripts to more easily match with other institutions – meaning certain goal posts and outcomes would be required of the sciences. Bret was not keen on this at all, as it would have required his classes to become more structured.
That’s disappointing. It’s very depressing to see daily evidence of our species’ inability to employ rational thought. It doesn’t bode well for our survival.
Time again for one of my favorite quotations of Bertrand Russell, viz., “Man is a rational animal – so at least I have been told. Throughout a long life, I have looked diligently for evidence in favor of this statement, but so far I have not had the good fortune to come across it, though I have searched in many countries spread over three continents.”
Source: https://quotepark.com/quotes/1942477-bertrand-russell-man-is-a-rational-animal-so-at-least-i-have-been/
How unfathomable. How disappointing. Contrarianism for the sake of it is indistinguishable from blind ideology, which I thought they had forsaken.
I had no idea. This is incredibly sad.
I expect they have chosen the wrong approach… but there is an article on Quillete “Understanding the Motivated Reasoning of Anti-Vax Refuseniks” which is interesting and suggests that
Perhaps Bret and Heather feel that they have arbitrarily lost their dignity, self-respect and control over their lives and are pushing back against “The Woke Establishment”?
I’ve lost all respect for Bret Weinstein. What a jackass.
I would like to clear something up though. Many continue to disparage avermectin as “horse dewormer” as if it was complete insanity that a veterinary drug would be used by people when it has not been approved for human use. This is completely untrue. Avermectin was discovered in 1975 and found to be a powerful killer of parasitic worms in animals. In the 1980s, Merck initiated one of the most noble humanitarian initiatives in the history of pharma – they got the drug approved in humans, showed that it cures debilitating River Blindness disease due to parasitic worms endemic in parts of Africa using just 0.15 mg of drug in a person (a grain of table salt), and prevents worm parasitism for up to a year. They did this in spite of a paralyzed and unhelpful WHO, spent hundreds of millions of dollars at a complete loss to make and distribute it across Africa, gave it all away with no return, and swore to provide it free to Africa indefinitely, saving millions from inevitable blindness. The discoverers won the Nobel Prize in Medicine.
In other words, it IS a human drug and not just “horse paste” which I find unfair. That said, it works by blocking open a chloride ion channel found in the nerves of worms but not in humans. Viruses (e.g. the COVID-causing kind) don’t have or need chloride ion channels to replicate so there’s zero reason to believe it should work at all. Taking it for COVID is like taking Lipitor for herpes. This came about because when the COVID pandemic broke, there was no treatment at all for it and as the deaths mounted, the world looked to the pharma industry for answers. A school of thought emerged to throw every approved human drug at it “just to see” if it helped in a Hail Mary attempt to identify something for doctors to use “off label” even though there was no mechanistic reason to believe the vast majority of these drugs even should. Avermectin came up, a clinical study was conducted (actually over 100 human trials are being conducted), and it failed to do squat for COVID patients. So clinging to avermectin is the dumb part, not that it’s ‘humans taking horse meds.’
Contrast that with the COVID vaccines: new technology (mRNA vaccines), developed in 1/3 the time of any previous vaccine, over 90% efficacious in preventing hospitalization and death, amazing safety in over 200M Americans alone, and it’s free.
Weinstein is a fricking idiot on this. So much so, he should have his biology license revoked. Unconscionable what he is doing. Not only is he taking a personal risk (I don’t care) but he is giving false medical information to millions which not only violates the Hippocratic Oath that all doctors take to “do no harm” but he is actually harming thousands of real people by hawking bullshit and telling them to not protect themselves. A pox upon your house Weinstein, you moron. Might as well go all in and start an anti-seatbelt movement, a condom ban, a smoke indoors campaign…
I agree that the constant references to Ivermectin as “horse medicine” are gratuitous cheap shots. That said, if people are taking the veterinary version because their doctor refused to give them a prescription for something of no demonstrated value in prevention/treatment of Covid, then I guess they earned the cheap shots even if the medication didn’t.
They’ve absolutely earned the cheap shot. I’m actually getting tired of seeing people step up and say, “yes ivermectin doesn’t work for COVID, but calling it horse medicine is not true.” It is true. So many people are taking ivermectin made and sold to treat livestock, rather than the kind made and sold to treat humans, and self medicating based on dosage information posted on social media by other cranks, that they are clogging up ERs and overwhelming poison control hot lines. Lot and lots of them absolutely are taking horse medicine and they absolutely deserve to be mocked for it.
Too bad if some people misinterpret that to mean ivermectin is only used to treat live stock.
I made it clear from the outset that it has human and veterinary uses.
I do agree that the epithets miss the point and are a distraction. PCP, for instance, is a “horse medicine”, but it DEFINTIELY has effects on humans…which should surprise no one, since humans are a lot like horses biochemically. The important point with Ivermectin is simply that this antiparasitic drug is not “designed” to fight viruses, and that while it is entirely POSSIBLE for crossover efficacy to happen, it needs to be investigated and demonstrated clearly through careful scientific studies on large scales…especially in light of the present availability of highly effective and quite safe vaccines, and the fact that no medicine is without risk of side-effects.
I sometimes think some public confusion is because people really just don’t understand the difference between pathogen types like the various kinds of parasites, bacteria, fungi. viruses, etc. but that simply CANNOT be why Weinstein would be confused. I hope.
Maybe Weinstein is a horse?
Of course! Yet something makes me think he’s more similar to a mule, or donkey or….
A horse, a horse, our kingdom for a horse!
Neigh more an ass…
Should we start a pool as to which one of them lands in an ICU first?
Anyone with a scientific background, especially in biological sciences can easily find and comprehend well documented information about virology, epidemiology, mRNA vaccines and the history of vaccine usage from many different sources online, in medical textbooks and journals. The evidence for their trusted use is overwhelming and unambiguous.
Either these folks haven’t examined that info, which seems unlikely given their educational backgrounds, or they have ulterior motives. My guess would be the latter. If they are making a living doing podcasts then they have to pander to their audience as it must bring in certain advertising income on their website.
Most of the time behavior can be explained in terms of power, money or religion (other than outright psychosis), so I put these guys squarely in the money camp.
It is indeed hard to fathom how a biologist can make such fundamental mistakes about biology. Even if the critical knowledge comes from outside their field in the science, they should well know the merit of just saying “I don’t know”. But in this case my hunch is that their delusion starts with a streak of contrarianism.
Another question here. How does the education of a person become such a waste?
https://gidmk.medium.com/is-ivermectin-for-covid-19-based-on-fraudulent-research-5cc079278602
There was a time when I felt allied with those two, and I felt sorry for what they had to go through. But no longer. Now I’m sorry for the rest of us. What a waste.
I’m glad you posted about this. I’ve been watching his slide into quackery for the last year and have lost all respect for him. It has been sad to see. Would it be crazy to think that maybe he is vaccinated and is just pandering?
In support of contrarians: Contrarians may be irritating but they/we have been responsible for many important scientific discoveries over the years. The CDC and the medical establishment promulgated a lot of baloney at the beginning of the pandemic. Folks who questioned the CDC and doctors’ advice to not wear masks when all of Asia was masked, were apparently right on, for example. Now it’s pretty clear that the CDC’s advice is affected by politics, on children masking, for example, changing advice after intervention from the teachers’ unions. And the eviction moratorium. Science? Really? Maybe the science is inconclusive on a number of points. Maybe politics is informing more of the medical establishment’s actions than we currently know. If Weinstein and Heying are forging their own path, using science as they understand it, I’m reluctant to call them names even though I’m a fervent believer in vaccines. Just sayin’.
To be fair to them, the initial advice about NOT masking was openly (and I thought, clearly) based on the recognition that masks were in comparative short supply, and we wanted to make sure that health care providers had adequate access to them until production could be ramped up, which isn’t unreasonable. Other matters have been a bit more irritating — and eviction isn’t really within the bailiwick of the CDC — and changing recommendations due purely to political pressure is frustrating. But with respect to some matters, it’s simply the case that recommendations SHOULD change as more information comes in. It’s not being contrarian that really matters, but WHY ones is going against particular advice, and what the evidence and arguments in support of or against one’s position are.
Keep in mind that most of the top at the CDC are political appointees. It did not use to be this way but it is now. That alone makes a hell of a difference.
As commenter #11 points out, avermectin is a real pharmaceutical, with a reputable history and real effects. Therefore, although the relevance of a membrane chloride channel blocker to coronavirus replication is mysterious, it is at least possible that there is something to this story—granted that the evidence so far is less than convincing. The worst part of the new performance by Weinstein and Heying is their apparent disparaging of the vaccines against covid. The vaccines have been abundantly tested, and they belong to a rock-solid category of modern medicine—one might as well disparage anesthesia, or sterile technique. Most unfortunately, by joining the crank category in this discussion, Weinstein and Heying undermine everything else they have ever said, including about the Evergreen State farrago and its lessons.
“Ivermectin… has no effect on the coronavirus.” Is that really true, though? I first remember seeing it when I read about COVID treatments back in 2020. East Virginia Medical School studied various treatments in their hospital and produced this paper (https://www.evms.edu/media/t4_training/EVMS_Critical_Care_COVID-19_Protocol.pdf), describing the treatment protocol they worked out. Ivermectin was recommended by them for every stage of treatment, and strongly recommended in specific cases, as it was the single drug with the most consistent benefit in treating COVID. They also recommended other drugs, like methylprednisolone, enoxaparin, etc. in certain cases.
Now, this paper was published was long before the public “found out” about ivermectin, and indeed, before you ever heard the word in the news. And East Virginia Medical School appears to be a reputable source, and runs one of the larger hospitals in the region…