I haven’t yet decided whether to post wildlife photos for the week I’m in Boston, as photos sent to me there to replenish my waning stock might get lost. If you have some good photos to send, and I hope you do, please hold onto them until late next week.

Today’s photos come from Peter Sansun in England, whose ID’s and caption are indented. You can enlarge the photos by clicking on them:

Here are a few sample nature pictures that you may wish to consider for publication. The bird pictures were all taken within a short walk from my home here in the UK, on the outskirts of London. I have included the Linnean names (where known) in the picture titles. Barnacle goose (Brantia leucopsis):

Eurasian coot chick (Fulica atra):

Spider web droplets: