It must be the full moon

Yep, the wackos are out: here’s a comment I got (but didn’t post) on my piece “Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying go unvaccinated for Covid, take and promote Ivermectin instead“. It’s from one Stephanie, who won’t be posting here again:
I have ivermectin and didn’t get it at an animal feed shop. It’s for human beings, prescribed by a human internist that treats Covid patients (a real living MD). He also prescribes it to ease vaccine side-effects. It helped mine, I had my period for months after the Moderna shot, along with neuropathy in my right arm which prevented me from working for 2 weeks. I did not follow up with a second dose and will not until at least third generation vaccines are available.You are a dangerous person and I challenge your view, your vaccine indoctrination. There are safe, healthy options for All and instead of promoting health, an MD’s ability to practice and prescribe, you support a billionaire class who wants you hooked into a booster program. You’re the laughable one, the one that should be shamed but you’re so insecure, you point at Bret and Heather
No control in her assertion of “it helped mine”, of course, and if she listened to Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying she wouldn’t have gotten the shot in the first place. If ivermectin is a “safe and healthy option,” why did she get a jab?
I stand by what I said: there is no convincing evidence that Ivermectin is either a palliative, a cure, or a preventive for Covid 19, much less a reliever of symptoms from the vaccination. There are mixed results from some studies of the drug, but those are almost all retrospective analyses, have pathetically small sample sizes, and many lack real controls.
We will have more definitive data in a couple of months. But regardless of that, we know that the shots are powerfully effective in preventing Covid, and, if you get it anyway, you get a milder case. Faced with the assurance of that result contrasted with our ignorance about Ivermectin, which simply cannot have as powerful a result as the vaccines, you’d simply be dumb to forego up the shots (which Weinstein and Heying have been urging; neither is vaccinated) and take a medicine designed for roundworms and head lice.
It’s not me who’s the dangerous person.
Some of Bret and Heather’s followers have become rather cultish, something they share with PZ Myers’ ‘Horde’. Also, like Myers’ ‘Horde’, they are eager to support pseudoscience over actual science, because their dogma results in them creating their own reality or “their truth.”
Still more than a thousand people in this country ever day dying of Covid. The very least these stupid people could do would be shut up. I got the third shot the other day and the reaction seemed to be worse than previous shots. It was like a mild case of covid and lasted nearly two days. I should know since I had it back before vaccines were out.
Some people…! Meanwhile, in the real world there’s some actual good news on the treatment front:
There is other good news on the pill front. Per the Washington Post and other media: “An experimental coronavirus pill reduced the risk of hospitalization and death by 89 percent in high-risk people infected with the virus, pharmaceutical giant Pfizer announced Friday.” This has the potential to be the best news in the fight against Covid since the availability of the vaccines.
Yes, I am watching this carefully, and hopefully. I wonder how the Ivermectin crowd will view it, though, if this development continues to pass its tests.
She writes “… you support a billionaire class …”
But her Ivermectin is made by Merck, which is not really a small business.
Oh yeah, but since ivermectin doesn’t work on covid that makes it much better.
The same anti-vaxxers also demanded that everybody should take hydroxychloroquine, which is also made by pharmaceutical companies….
Their logic is not particularly consistent.
“…who won’t be posting here again.” She is presenting some interesting information that is not wacko. You post a lot about the current trends involving censorship and attacks on freedom of speech. Which I totally agree with. However, it appears on the topic of ivermectin and it’s treatment for Covid-19 you favor censorship. That’s dangerous.
Sorry, it is wacko and I will not promote dangerous or ineffective treatments on my site. I have looked at all the data on Ivermectin and it is not convincing, nor does the FDA say it’s useful.
Censorhip my tuchas!. You do know that the First Amendment doesn’t cover false advertising, right? In fact, I did post her comment; you don’t seem to realize it. And I characterized it as what it is: bunk.
And, by the way, I don’t allow EVERY comment made on my site. It’s a personal website. Ergo, no censorship, just as newspapers aren’t censorious when they won’t post crazy letters to the editor.
Even Merck, which would profit from selling more Ivermectin, says there is not enough evidence that it works against Covid-19. Merch’s statement:
There is almost certainly going to be another peak after Thanksgiving as there was last year.
The ivermectin promoting antivaxxers will have blood on their hands.
“She is presenting some interesting information …”
Absolutely – I think Spock would go further to remark “fascinating”. Invaluable for the thought-process in making important decisions.
Holy… I was with the comment until
“You are a dangerous person …”
The hell?!? As in, PCC(E) exhales CO2? Or merely because he makes the writey-word things with letters or numerals? Dunno.
“… and I challenge your view, your vaccine indoctrination.”
Woah – a bold … something. “Challenge”? More like “contradiction”.
This person and many others who think Ivermectin is The Way To Go are being swayed by the good feelings that they experience when they go against the establishment. They are now (in their minds) a rogue thinker, and a person who has discovered a secret passage that leads away from the herd who are blindly following the “so-called experts“. Witness the entirely un-warranted lofty benefit claims of their wonder drug, despite the repeated explanations that it is not that at all. Meanwhile the “experts” who are trying to get everyone vaccinated are led by a cabal of profit-motivated shysters who are pushing something dangerous, and the shysters know it. They weren’t evil before, mind you, but now suddenly they are!
Meanwhile, the many minions in the cabal who are not personally profiting from the greatest criminal enterprise of all time are also somehow in on it, with absolutely no one breaking ranks.
Summarizing Stephanie:
“But Professor, my anecdote, appeal to authority, false cause fallacy, and reliance on correlation are surely dispositive. Sample size, controls, and the like are trifles compared to my lived experience…plus, you’re a meanie.”
I admit to getting a good laugh imagining the smug look she must have had on her face when posting her comment.