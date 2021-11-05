Yep, it’s the full moon!

One more piece of lunacy just came into my mailbox, and this time I’ll give the URL as I consider it close to a threat. It’s in response to a pretty innocuous post, “Once again the Left dines on its own: the demonization of Gal Gadot“, showing the anti-Israeli opprobrium that descended on Gal Gadot (who was in the IDF) when she posted a picture of an American anti-gun demonstration.

This is from author “Israel are nazis” who seems to be (as many of these folks are) grammatically challenged. (IP address: 84.7.39.182, 182.39.7.84.rev.sfr.net):

Hey Jerry Coyne, you’re a nazi piece of shit, did you know that? I’ve reported your hate mongering lies to anti hate groups. Hope you hear from them soon, child murderer. People like you should suffer the same fate as the plestinians : harrassed, hounded, tortured, murdered and thrown in a fucking sewer.

The usual bad spelling, too: I love “plestinians”!

Another day, another anti-Semite comes out of the woodwork. I am curious, though, which children I have murdered.