Richard Dawkins and Robyn Blumner (CEO and President of CFI and of the Dawkins Foundation) were in Dubai this past week, and both sent photos. I don’t have many captions, but these show you the intricate topiary and some of the food. (Photos by both RD and RB.)
A topiary plane!
Camel meat for dinner. Robyn said it “tastes a lot like beef but drier and chewier.” Sounds like beef jerky to me.
Some pictures of the flamingos in Dubai at the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary:
My book at the mall in Dubai. Robyn said that they didn’t carry Faith Versus Fact, but that was no surprise to me.
9 thoughts on “Readers’ wildlife photos”
I like that “Why Evolution is True” has the little blurbette from Richard Dawkins on the cover. I don’t know if that counts as “meta” but it’s nice.
Very interesting! Thanks to both for sharing.
What are those guys doing in the 6th photo? Rocks, a drum, sand painting?
Also, Jerry takes way better food photos than Richard!
Oy, what makes you think I took the food photo? I didn’t go near the camel meat. Only the first three photos are mine. I thought Jerry would like the topiary cat. In Dubai they even topiarise their coastline
https://bit.ly/33zfqWZ
Richard
I meant no offense, Prof. Dawkins!
Taking pictures of food.
It’s funny to imagine Richard pausing awkwardly over his food, fumbling to get the phone out, “I got to take a snapshot for Jerry of your dish” — “he likes … pictures of food”
The topiary is incredible – although I can’t help wondering about the sustainability of achieving it in Dubai? The horses’ heads put me in mind of The Kelpies in Falkirk: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Kelpies
Interesting angle on the theme!
The topiary cat has quite the jowls.