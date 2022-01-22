Readers’ wildlife photos

January 22, 2022 • 9:30 am

Richard Dawkins and Robyn Blumner (CEO and President of CFI and of the Dawkins Foundation) were in Dubai this past week, and both sent photos. I don’t have many captions, but these show you the intricate topiary and some of the food. (Photos by both RD and RB.)

A topiary plane!

Camel meat for dinner. Robyn said it “tastes a lot like beef but drier and chewier.” Sounds like beef jerky to me.

 

Some pictures of the flamingos in Dubai at the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary:

My book at the mall in Dubai. Robyn said that they didn’t carry Faith Versus Fact, but that was no surprise to me.

 

9 thoughts on “Readers’ wildlife photos

    1. Oy, what makes you think I took the food photo? I didn’t go near the camel meat. Only the first three photos are mine. I thought Jerry would like the topiary cat. In Dubai they even topiarise their coastline
      https://bit.ly/33zfqWZ

      Richard

  4. It’s funny to imagine Richard pausing awkwardly over his food, fumbling to get the phone out, “I got to take a snapshot for Jerry of your dish” — “he likes … pictures of food”

