Bari Weiss: anti-vaxer?

In this segment of Bill Maher’s show last night, Democratic Congressman Ritchie Torres from New York, Bari Weiss, and Maher discuss Covid-19, with the topic being “whether it’s time to move past Covid restrictions and get back to normal.” Weiss and Maher seem to say “yes,” while Torres urges caution.
Bari Weiss declares that she’s “had it” with Covid, that masks don’t work, that you can be vaccinated and still get infected with omicron, that lockdowns cause suicide, that few children have died from Covid and that “it’s time to end it”, apparently meaning we no longer need to take precautions against Covid, including getting rid of masks, lockdowns, and vaccinations. She’s arguing, as Torres characterizes her view, that “the response to the disease has been worse than the disease itself.” But have 800,000 Americans committed suicide from Covid-induced depression? No: look at the data from StatNews:
Those of us who posited that suicide rates may actually decline during the pandemic were either dismissed or criticized. But we were right: Provisional data released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that for the entire year of 2020 — when most lockdown procedures were put in place, many communities saw their highest rates of Covid-related deaths, and economic uncertainty was at its peak — suicide rates dropped by 3%.
For verification of this, see here and here (the latter is the Suicide Prevention Resource Center, which says that more data should be analyzed when it comes in later).
As for the efficacy of masks, the data summarizing their value can be seen at the CDC website, which actually gives data and doesn’t just say “wear masks”.
The gist of what she says here is that we shouldn’t have done anything about the pandemic. Maybe we would have had 2 millions deaths, but that’s just collateral damage.
Torres makes the point that nearly 100% the people in the hospital with Covid now are unvaccinated. They’re still dying, so how can you claim that vaccines don’t work? (The original clinical trials, of course, confirmed the efficacy of the vaccine.). As reader Paul wrote,
At least on COVID, Bari Weiss seems to have joined the other side. She and Bill seem to believe that the vaccine only protects the recipient against hospitalization and death and doesn’t help them avoid catching and passing on the disease. In general, Weiss seems to be positioning herself as a “media personality” rather than a writer, at least that’s my take.
Not only that, but she’s not even hewing to the data. She’s come perilously close to being an anti-vaxer, if she isn’t one already.
In Weiss’s case, she hasn’t stayed in her ideological position while the left moved further left. No, she appears to be shifting to the right. I wouldn’t be surprised if eventually she become a never-Trumper Republican. I hope not, but what she had to say in this short segment greatly disheartened me. And so did Maher’s response.
Weiss, at least, owes America a clarification of what she means when she says, “it’s time to end it.” End WHAT?
15 thoughts on “Bari Weiss: anti-vaxer?”
We have over 2000 people succumbing to Covid each day. Someone like Weiss who calls this collateral damage should be cancelled, ignored and ridiculed.
You have lost the forest for the trees. The virus is endemic. The vaccines and masks can’t prevent its spread. Most people get sick and recover nicely. Focus on vaccines for the vulnerable (better than nothing) and therapeutics for those who get very sick.
I’m going to kick you out the door because this is the second time you’re making statements without any data to support it. (The first was that it’s no worse than a common cold.)
I’m sure there are lots of sites that will welcome your insights that can endanger people. .
Once you’ve gotten the attention, it is really, really hard to resist playing to those who are offering it.
Weiss goes on the tube to prove just how stupid really works. Maybe she hopes to be like Meatloaf.
I watched that last night. Bari and Bill are both suffering from COVID fatigue and have basically given up trying to do anything about it.
It’s one thing to be tired of covid, it’s another to go on national television and tell people that they no longer have to take risks. That’s irresponsible.We’re ALL tired of covid, but if there were an Omicron booster that worked, would you say, “No, I’m done. Not getting it. Neither should you.”
They were practically in the camp of “You can still catch and transmit COVID if you are vaccinated so why bother getting vaccinated?”. That surprised me coming from Maher, who usually seems very grounded in reality and should have stated that being vaccinated greatly lessens the chances of being hospitalized or dying due to COVID.
Maher is a long term anti-vaxxer, so his position is not surprising. One can be right about some things and wrong about others, but for me that is a big negative about him since he has this big tv show platform.
Not sure why you are surprised by Maher. He’s been pretty much anti-vaxxer for years.
Here are the data from Oregon. Our omicron wave is expected to peak Jan 29 or Feb 1.
These graphs tell a powerful story: https://www.oregon.gov/oha/covid19/Documents/DataReports/Breakthrough-Case-Report.pdf
The unvaccinated are 8 times more likely to get infected that those fully vaccinated. Of those vaccinated who get a “breakthrough” infection, very few are hospitalized or die.
The claim that the vaccines don’t prevent Covid infection has been a puzzle, since its clear they do help to prevent it. I kept running into this claim on a different web site that I hang out in, and I don’t know where it comes from.
It’s a bit akin to the notion that, well, since it’s possible to die in a car accident even IF you’re wearing a seatbelt, why wear a seatbelt. It’s a symptom of innumeracy, specifically regarding basic probability and statistics.
I think it results from people being unable to comprehend probabilities. They confuse the fact that it doesn’t offer 100% protection with it doesn’t really help much at all.
I used to find Maher mildly amusing, but I’m done with him. He wants to pretend that the pandemic is over because he wants to return to doing in-person shows. He’s arrogant and self-centered, and it comes across in his monologue screeds.
The argument that kids don’t suffer from covid ignores the fact that a few do, but more importantly they spread it to adults. There are plenty of cases where entire families are infected because the kids brought it home from school.