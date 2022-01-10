Anti-semitism in mainstream Western media: The AP and the BBC

When an institution or media outlet goes after Israel itself every chance it gets rather than criticizing specific Israeli policies, or drags in policies (“occupation” is the main one) every chance it gets, whether or not they’re relevant, then you know that that organization is verging on anti-Semitism or is indeed anti-Semitic. Just the frequency of resolutions passed by the UN, overwhelmingly against Israel rather than countries far more invidious, shows you the degree of Israel hatred of that body.
When I saw the Associated Press article about the lorry/car crash in the West Bank that killed eight (below), I was taken back at the gratuitous criticism at the end, and then I remembered that the AP had been criticized for anti-Israel bias before (see below), and I had posted about it several years ago.
I reproduced the text of this article in this morning’s Hili news, but there was only one comment about it, and it deserves a bit more scrutiny:
Here’s the whole AP article and headline; click either to go to the site, though I’ve reproduced the whole thing.
Now half of this article is devoted to criticism of Israel and the disparity between the wages of Palestinians and Israel in the West Bank.Do be aware that this disparity is not between the two groups when working for individual Israeli companies, for wage discrimination against “guest workers” is illegal under Israeli law.
I am not arguing about the settlements here, but about a). the nature of wage disparities, b). the cause of wage disparities, and c). why on Earth the AP would devote half its article to a completely irrelevant indictment of Israel when simply reporting on a vehicular accident involving Palestinians.
The anti-Israel sentiment is not only misguided but totally gratuitous, and that’s all I’ll say about that. As for the relative poverty of Palestinians, it’s not due to wage discrimination by Israelis, but by the nature of Palestine itself. First, if the PA and Hamas didn’t spend so much money on rockets and terrorist attacks, often enlisting young children to help dig tunnels under the Israeli border, they’d have a LOT more money to improve their country. This is a choice made by the government and many Palestinians. Second, when nearly every Palestinian child (and yes, I mean almost every one) is taught from the beginning of school that the most laudable ambition they could have is to die a martyr fighting against Jews, how do you expect kids to grow up with ambition to better themselves or the Palestinian territories?
Why the AP threw in a superfluous and erroneous slur like this is best left to them, but I don’t think that even the New York Times would tolerate this kind of biased and shoddy journalism (its biases are more subtle). Note too the mention of Israelis trying to save Palestinian lives, something that is done regularly by Israel—even trying to save the lives of Hamas leaders—but completely ignored by the West. Is this the action of an apartheid state? Even South Africa under apartheid wouldn’t go to such lengths to help the oppressed.
Israeli hospitals also train Palestinian doctors who go back to their territory and save the lives of potential terrorists who could kill Israelis (in the case of Hamas leaders, that’s their precise aim). When I asked Malgorzata why Israeli hospitals help the enemy this way, she responded, “That’s just what Israelis do.”
To see more about the AP’s bias, read this longish piece from The Atlantic by Matti Friedman, who worked for the AP (click on screenshot; another Friedman article from Tablet is here). Both pieces are from 2014, but, as far as I can see, things vis-à-vis the biases of Western “liberal” media have only gotten worse:
On to the annual awards of the Simon Wiesenthal Center for the top ten countries or institutions that are anti-Semitic. Most of them (Iran, Hamas, CAIR, JVP, and so on) are familiar to me, but one of them struck me. It’s #3 on the list below; click the screenshot to see the pdf:
And. weighing in at #3, right after Iran and Hamas, is this (remember, this is just a list for last year, not the all-time top ten):
I’ll let the Brits or the journalism mavens argue this out, but if you’re defending the BBC, you must defend the facts adduced above.
The sarcastic rejoinder “Is the Pope Catholic?” can nowadays be replaced by “Is the BBC Woke?”.
Though the answer to the second is “no”.
I think some in the College of Cardinals who came up through the ranks under JPII and Eggs Benedict would answer the first in the negative, too.
Really? It seems a bit woke to me. The BBC bends over backward to be neutral on party political issues but when it comes to identity politics it has gone towards the woke-side. For reasons I don’t understand, anti semitic and anti Israel sentiment is not just permissible but required in woke theology.
I haven’t had a chance to look up the other BBC people, but Tala Halawa was sacked for her anti-Semitism. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tala_Halawa
Good to know she was fired. I figured if she hadn’t been it would be a terrible indictment of BBC management. As it is, I have to assume they hired her in good faith and made an honest mistake.
Tom Brada still works for the BBC although it’s not clear to me he did anything wrong – the quote he “completely agrees with” was mangled by the article to the point where I can’t parse its meaning.
Alaa Daraghme has a Linked In profile that suggests he doesn’t work at the BBC. It wouldn’t surprise me if he got fired too over the Tweet he posted.
I think the focus on wage disparity was meant to be relevant to the car crash news by the line of reasoning: this disparity is why many Palestinians work in Israel, which is why there is so much road commuting, which is why there is increased exposure to risk of auto accidents.
The Palestinians are playing the long game to achieve their ends – the destruction of Israel. It is a common strategy implemented many times throughout history for an aggrieved group, often without any real power at the moment, to turn public opinion in its favor, even if the effort should take decades. It is a strategy than can work for “good” or “bad” causes.The main tactic is relentless propaganda against the enemy, the truth being at the most optional. Right-wing America is near success after decades of blaming every ill on liberals, whether justified or not. Similarly, the Palestinians hope to take power some day in Israel by turning world opinion against the country, which means they inevitably descend into anti-Semitism. Portraying themselves as helpless victims, they hope to gain the sympathy of a naïve and uninformed world opinion. Invariably, the aggrieved group can be relentless because its members are highly motivated. It also seems a truism that those on the defense against such attacks, such as the Israelis, find it difficult to refute the endless barrage of accusations, especially when they will not resort to extreme oppression as other regimes have done. Thus, the Israelis are in a tight spot. Their only way of counteracting the propaganda is with stating the truth in as relentless fashion as their accusers to once again gain the favor of world opinion. If they cannot do this successfully, I fear that the world will react to the destruction of Israel with the same attitude as when Hitler opened the death camps.
It’s not just the Palestinians, it’s much of the Arab world. Qatar has spent billions funding Middle East Departments in US universities as well as numerous think tanks. Saudi Arabia is also known for buying pro-Palestinian influence in similar ways.
“Why the AP threw in a superfluous and erroneous slur like this is best left to them”
I have a feeling why the AP, the BBC, and other news outlets have a profound anti-Israel bias is because news from the Arab Middle East is handled differently than the news from the rest of the world.
Here is an eyewitness to the London AP newsroom who describes how half the AP staff are Arab speakers who fully prepare the final copy for ME news:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i4EWW_gcVJc&list=PLcANoF5E_9TRZRaal5Rpt6AgT51WsHl5K&index=3&t=140s
I would love to know how that separate room of Arabic speakers is funded.
I almost commented after your first post, and was perhaps a bit lazy for not doing so. But I was indeed moved to annoyance by what I read about the AP, so I will respond here.
First, it appears that the AP is blaming Israel for the accident itself by implying that Palestinians are lured onto the roads by the higher wages available in the settlements. (The AP seems to hold that it is better for Palestinian workers to work for lower wages in Palestinian communities in the West Bank.) But in fact, the crash was not an Israeli plot; it was a tragic accident, nothing more.
Second, the AP reported that Israeli police provided aid to the victims and that the military provided transport. Those were good things that I have no doubt the victims welcomed, and I doubt that the Palestinian Authority would have had the means to be so responsive. Yet, rather than praise the Israeli response, the AP used the rescue as a mechanism to restate the body count and focus blame on the Israeli occupation.
The AP did nothing here but to use a tragic accident to further a political agenda. If that isn’t cynical, I don’t know what is.
At least one BBC Jerusalem correspondent, Orla Guerin, has had been accused of serious anti-Israel bias in her reporting over the years.
Well…maybe. I suspect that the foreign aid they receive from Saudi comes with some conditions, and any monies they get from Iran…you betcha. That sort of money can’t be shifted to more economically useful purposes or it simply dries up.
That’s not an excuse for the attacks. But it is to say that I doubt the Palestinian economy or employment rates would start going gangbusters if they became more peaceful, because there is some off-book part of their economy that is essentially “jobs” funded by Iran and the like to fight a proxy war with Israel.
I find it infuriating that mainstream Western newspapers like the NYT or organizations like the BBC never report on the Palestinian tradition of child soldiers. It’s not like this is hard to confirm, MEMRI and Palestinian Media Watch post videos of Arab child soldiers every week. They just choose to ignore this hideous practice that makes sure the pointless bloodshed will move forward.