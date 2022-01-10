On my walk home today, it was sunny but cold (15°F, -9.4°C), with snow blanketing the quad, so I thought I’d take a panorama with my new iPhone. It was moderately successful (upper right is a mess), but at least you can see my academic environs in winter.
Click the picture twice to make it really big.
This is the main part of the campus, the “quad” looking toward the administration building from the East.
I have pretty much recovered from the Dreaded Black Ice Journey, except for some residual soreness EVERYWHERE.
6 thoughts on “The U of C campus in winter”
Lovely. It’s such beautiful campus, though I never got to the main campus much, since my (now) ex was in the Law School, but it was all amazing. Though BITTERLY cold in the winter time…and I grew up in Michigan, so it’s not like cold was new to me. Worth it, though. I’m glad you’re recovered-ish, but please keep being very careful. Maybe wear cleats?
My thought exactly.
I have a pair of crampons that just slip over my shoes or boots. The gripping part of the sole is not spikes, but coiled steel, so no sharp points. Huge increase in stability.
Sorry to hear about the soreness, but happy that you’re largely recovered. Also glad selfishly that I’ve never had to live anywhere requiring me to deal with all that ice and snow so regularly. It’s beautiful, but I’m happy to appreciate its beauty just in photos.
Oh awesome, the new iPhone has arrived! How was the decision made – i.e. which one?
What is “U of C” ?
You’re new here, aren’t you?