The U of C campus in winter

On my walk home today, it was sunny but cold (15°F, -9.4°C), with snow blanketing the quad, so I thought I’d take a panorama with my new iPhone. It was moderately successful (upper right is a mess), but at least you can see my academic environs in winter.

Click the picture twice to make it really big.

This is the main part of the campus, the “quad” looking toward the administration building from the East.

I have pretty much recovered from the Dreaded Black Ice Journey, except for some residual soreness EVERYWHERE.