More news from New Zealand about the big science vs. indigenous “knowledge” ruckus

Suddenly I am inundated with emails from disaffected Kiwis who take issue with the New Zealand government’s and academia’s new push to teach mātauranga Māori , or Māori “ways of knowing” as coequal with real science in high-school and university science classes. Many of these people are worried that the country is being swept with an ideology that “all things Māori are good” (tell that to the moas!), and that such an attitude is going to affect not just science, but many parts of life. It’s one thing to recognize and make reparations to a people who were genuinely oppressed for so long, but that doesn’t mean that that that group should be valorized in every way, nor that their “ways of knowing”, which include creation myths and false legends, can be taken as coequal to science and taught in the science classroom.
I’ll divide this post into three bits.
A. Is mātauranga Māori really going to be implemented in this way, or simply taught as what it is: an agglomeration of practical advice (some of which can be considered “science construed broadly” if it’s verified), legends, myths, and statements now know to be outright false?
Documents suggest that yes, the coequality is indeed the plan.
You can find the general present-day NCEA curriculum here (NCEA is the National Certificate for Educational Achievement, which sets the standards for New Zealand secondary schools). I haven’t gone through all the standards for various areas, but I’ve looked at chemistry, biology, and “physical and earth sciences”.
This page, “What’s changing?“, details how the curriculum will be tweaked, setting out a list of changes that will be made (this plan was apparently approved in 2020, two years after a public consultation that apparently few were aware of). I quote:
The NCEA Change Programme is a work programme led by the Ministry of Education to deliver the package of seven changes aimed at strengthening NCEA:
2.) Equal status for mātauranga Māori in NCEA – develop new ways to recognise mātauranga Māori, build teacher capability, and improve resourcing and support for Māori learners and te ao Māori pathways.
And if you click on the link “Equal status. . .”, you see this (my bolding):
It is vital that there is parity for mātauranga Māori in NCEA, and it has equal value as other bodies of knowledge.
What we’ve heard:
Māori respondents have told us that NCEA doesn’t do enough to open te ao Māori pathways through the qualification and disadvantages too many ākonga from experiencing success as Māori.
Key changes:
-
Integrate te ao Māori and mātauranga Māori into the new ‘graduate profile’ for NCEA, and into the design of achievement standards.
-
Ensure equal support for ākonga Māori in all settings, and equal status for mātauranga Māori.
-
Develop more subjects to make sure that te ao Māori pathways are acknowledged and supported equally in NCEA (e.g. Māori Performing Arts).
-
Ensuring that, where possible and appropriate, te ao Māori and mātauranga Māori are built into achievement standards for use across English and Māori-medium settings. That might mean:
- Having Māori-centred contexts for exemplars and assessment resources (e.g. local iwi history).
- Designing more inclusive standards and assessment resources that allow for diverse cultural perspectives on what’s important (e.g. considering community or hapū impact, not just individual user needs.
-
Build teacher capability around culturally inclusive NCEA and assessment and aromatawai practice that is inclusive of ākonga Māori.”
So yes, the parity between mātauranga Māori and real science is going to take place, and will be used in assessing student achievement.
As to what this might mean in particular, have a look at the goals in each of many academic areas as well as proposals for change and “Big Ideas”.
As one example, check out the “learning matrix” for “Physics Earth and Space Science”:
One of my correspondents singled out this goal (I quote):
” Explore how mauri is an essential part of the natural and human-constructed world and how it is essential to maintain or restore mauri.” – Mauri, insofar as I understand it at all, being a nebulous concept usually translated as “life force”.
The other alterations of physics, meant to fit into Māori “ways of knowing”, are obscure and worrying.
And on the chemistry and biology page, under “What is chemistry and biology about?” and “Big ideas and significant learning”, you will find not a single mention of evolution, the most important and most unifying area of biology. Why else would evolution be excluded unless to placate the Māori view, which is one of creationism? This omission is stupid and offensive.
B. What is the New Zealand Royal Society up to? As you may know if you’ve followed this, seven professors from Auckland University signed an innocuous (to rational folk) letter protesting the trend to make mātauranga Māori taught coequally with science in science classes, a move equivalent to teaching Biblical creationism in evolution class. You can see the letter, published in the weekly magazine “The Listener” here or here. Two of the signers, Garth Cooper and Robert Nola, are FRSNZs, meaning “Fellows of the Royal Society of New Zealand”, a high distinction (Michael Coarbilis, another FRSNZ and signer, died on November 13).
The Royal Society, miffed by the claim that science should be defended as science, and not infused with myth and “other ways of knowing”, put up an objection to the letter and began an investigation of the two surviving FRSNZs. Their statement, which makes the Royal Society look like a joke, is still up:
Note the insistence, by a body presumably dedicated to promoting truth, that “The recent suggestion by a group of University of Auckland academics that mātauranga Māori is not a valid truth is utterly rejected by Royal Society Te Apārangi. The Society strongly upholds the value of mātauranga Māori and rejects the narrow and outmoded definition of science outlined in The Listener.”
This would be funny if it weren’t a ridiculous implication that truth is what any group maintains is truth. Further, the RSNZ is insisting that mātauranga Māori is a “valid truth.” They really should take this statement down, for it’s an embarrassment.
Meanwhile, the RSNZ’s investigation of Cooper and Nola continues, itself an embarrassment. Read the letter the two signed and see if you think they should be shamed and punished for it by the very Society that lauded them as eminent scholars.
Richard Dawkins also wrote to the then head of the RSNZ objecting to their statement above; you can see Richard’s letter here and his letter to the New Zealand public here. This letter, as well as the ones I and other readers and Kiwis wrote, have had no effect. If I know the signers, Cooper and Nola will not truckle to the clowns who issued the RSNZ statement above. For its own reputation, the RSNZ should drop the investigation immediately.
C. What is the University of Auckland up to? There may be good news here. But let’s review history first. Earlier this summer, Vice-Chancellor Dawn Freshwater issued a statement explicitly criticizing The Listener letter and its seven signers, making their identities easy to find. Two of her statements from Freshwater’s official announcement of July 26:
A letter in this week’s issue of The Listener magazine from seven of our academic staff on the subject of whether mātauranga Māori can be called science has caused considerable hurt and dismay among our staff, students and alumni.
Note the “hurt and dismay claim”, which at the very outset puts her statement in a context of emotionality rather than reason. And there was more:
While the academics are free to express their views, I want to make it clear that they do not represent the views of the University of Auckland.
The University has deep respect for mātauranga Māori as a distinctive and valuable knowledge system. We believe that mātauranga Māori and Western empirical science are not at odds and do not need to compete. They are complementary and have much to learn from each other.
This view is at the heart of our new strategy and vision, Taumata Teitei, and the Waipapa Toitū framework, and is part of our wider commitment to Te Tiriti and te ao principles.
Now it’s not even clear if the University of Auckland even has an official view about science vs. mātauranga Māori, yet note that Freshwater characterizes the latter as “a distinctive and valuable knowledge system”, maintaining that “mātauranga Māori and Western empirical science are not at odds and do not need to compete.” That is an arrant falsehood. For one thing, mātauranga Māori is creationist, which puts it squarely at odds with evolution. I won’t go on; you can find for yourself many other ways the two areas are “at odds” with each other.
The Vice-Chancellor should have said nothing about this issue, but chose to denigrate the letter and its signers. She got plenty of flak from the public and press for that announcement.
Since then, I guess she’s had second thoughts, as she’s just issued a new statement. Click on the screenshot to read it:
Here’s part of her statement, which in effect pretends that she never denigrated The Listener letter and its signers. Now she calls for calm and reasoned debate:
The debate that initially started as about the relationship between mātauranga Māori and science in the secondary school curriculum in Aotearoa New Zealand has intensified and extended over recent weeks, with a number of overseas commentators adding their opinions.
Unfortunately, the debate has descended into personal attacks, entrenched positions and deliberate misrepresentations of other people’s views, including my own. This important and topical debate deserves better than that.
I am calling for a return to a more respectful, open-minded, fact-based exchange of views on the relationship between mātauranga Māori and science, and I am committing the University to action on this.
In the first quarter of 2022 we will be holding a symposium in which the different viewpoints on this issue can be discussed and debated calmly, constructively and respectfully. I envisage a high-quality intellectual discourse with representation from all viewpoints: mātauranga Māori, science, the humanities, Pacific knowledge systems and others.
I recognise it is a challenging and confronting debate, but one I believe a robust democratic society like ours is well placed to have.
In this commitment to action, I acknowledge the University of Auckland’s particular responsibilities in this debate as a custodian of academic freedom and free speech. Seven of our academics wrote the letter in good faith to The Listener in July 2021 that sparked the debate in the first place, and many of our academic experts have contributed to the discussion since then.
While the open-minded exchange of facts about “the relationship between mātauranga Māori and science” has potential to be a good debate, I am not optimistic. For one thing, the “indigenous way of knowing” can be slipperly, varying widely depending on who’s interpreting it. It would be lovely if they got Richard Dawkins to defend science along with some of the signers of the letter. And, as one of my Kiwi colleagues said, “I think this is good news, but productive discussion is unlikely unless [Freshwater] discourages the ongoing use of terms such as racism and cultural harm to describe those who challenge the notion of equivalence.”
Note that Freshwater criticizes the “personal attacks and misrepresentations” of views, including her own views. She was probably blindsided and stung by the response to her “politically correct” statement, not realizing that, to rational and science-minded folks, comparing mythology to science is like kicking a wasp’s nest. I am guessing that she’s ascribing the attacks and misstatements to the “science” side alone; if she didn’t mean that, she should have said that there was bad behavior on both sides. For example, here are two prominent academics who agree with Freshwater but who were not very polite. Joanna Kidman is a well known sociologist of Māori descent who is a full professor at Victoria University at Wellington, NZ. Note that “OWG” stands for “Old White Guy”. As a commenter below notes, this is ageist, racist, sexist, and probably ableist.
Richard Dawkins, OWG in excelsis, argues, with numerous factual errors about indigenous knowledge, that @royalsocietynz shouldn't follow up on complaints made about its fellows 😂 In other, related, news, OWG barks at moon. https://t.co/GSIRBddXRq
— Prof. Joanna Kidman (@JoannaKidman) December 8, 2021
Siouxie Wiles wasn’t very polite, either, characterizing her critics as “dinosaurs”. Wells is a British microbiologist and science communicator who is now a professor at Auckland and was named the 2021 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year.
I am listening to a talk by @WellingtonUni economist Peter Fraser & it is just the antidote I needed to all the emails I’m getting from the dinosaurs outraged by the fact that I have publicly supported my incredible Māori colleagues and their scholarship and world view.
— Dr Siouxsie Wiles (@SiouxsieW) December 7, 2021
31 thoughts on “More news from New Zealand about the big science vs. indigenous “knowledge” ruckus”
W.O.K.E.
Ways Of Knowing — Electism
I wonder how this is playing out with the NZ public. This is the type of overreach that usually causes the Left to lose elections.
“We are going to die, and that makes us the lucky ones. Most people are never going to die because they are never going to be born. The potential people who could have been here in my place but who will in fact never see the light of day outnumber the sand grains of Arabia. Certainly those unborn ghosts include greater poets than Keats, scientists greater than Newton. We know this because the set of possible people allowed by our DNA so massively exceeds the set of actual people. In the teeth of these stupefying odds it is you and I, in our ordinariness, that are here. We privileged few, who won the lottery of birth against all odds, how dare we whine at our inevitable return to that prior state from which the vast majority have never stirred?”
-quotation of an “Old White Guy”, stroke survivor, and writer Richard Dawkins, in “Unweaving the Rainbow”
I would emphasize his use of “our ordinariness” here.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qrMwxe2ya5E
Watch the whole thing and be enlightened. Or, if you must, jump to 16:45 and/or 19:25.
Yes, we are well into the twenty-first century, and there is a recent concept album about evolution played by a bunch of long-haired bearded men and sung by probably the greatest singer of all time. Rationality is still there if you know where to look. 50 years ago, concept albums topped the charts. Look what is there now. Sic transit gloria mundi.
“OWG” means “old white guy,” so Professor Kidman is openly advertising herself as racist, ageist, and sexist, I guess.
Well of course they don’t mean really really old people. Come on, give them a break.
True. They just mean the ones who are still continent and kicking.
I’m still offended by her choice of acronym. I so wanted to be a WOG.
Go away. That’s already taken 🙂
I didn’t know what OWG meant. Thanks.
And indeed it is ageist (O), racist( W) and sexist (G) although the G could be a gal.
Prof Freshwater is a nurse that specialized in mental problems and is a proponent of ‘transformative learning’, noble endeavor, but that obviously did not give her a clue about what science is.
In her picture, Professor Kidman doesn’t look too young herself. People in glass houses should not throw stones.
“which he said was an ad hominem remark”
He should have said “ad feminem remark”. Thus, he is guilty of the deadly sin of misgendering and must be cancelled now and forever amen!
Sit back and watch the woke each themselves.
All of this is no surprise, really. At least since I read a tweet pointing out that just because a woman has a penis doesn’t mean that she can’t be a lesbian, and realized that it was not over-the-top satire, then it is clear that the woke have abandoned rationalism. If all it takes to change one’s gender, or even, as the claim is now, sex, is self-identification, then all of knowledge is up for grabs.
Sokal sounds rational in comparison.
> He should have said “ad feminem remark”
Funny, but no. The primary meaning of ‘homo’ (‘hominem’ is an inflected form) is ‘ḿankind’ and gives us the word ‘human’. A distant secondary meaning of the Latin word ‘homo’ is ‘male’.
‘vir’ and ‘mas’ mean ‘man’ and gives us the words ‘virile’ and ‘masculine’.
Still, for the overly PC, once a word has been tainted, it may or may not be irredeemable, depending on who tries to reclaim it.
https://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/homo#Latin
Sorry, forgot the smiley. 🙂
What is true though: “homosexual” comes from he greek “homo”, meaning “same” (as opposed to “hetero”, meaning “different”), but some think that the “homo” in “homosexuality” is the Latin “homo” for “man”, because homosexuals are men in a sexual relationship with other men, right?
While “vir” and “mas” definitely mean human-with-a-penis, and “homo” is more general, it is often used to mean both “human” and “man”. The French “homme” is, as far as I know, the only word for both. “Mankind” presumably includes women as well. 🙂
Every possible future of social media seems dystopian. Every time I see a Facebook or Twitter post referenced anywhere, my eyes glaze over and I skip to something else. I’m not complaining about their inclusion on this site, but I am looking forward to a post-social-media future.
I think the academic Elect in NZ are trying to surf down an avalanche that they had no small role in starting.
They never see that they will wind up against the wall themselves.
My questions: What do Maori ways of knowing (MWK) suggest as the proper way to deal with Covid, and will the government of New Zealand accept that alternative as the equivalent to a person’s being vaccinated? And if MWK say that people don’t need to mask, social distance, or quarantine, will the government accept that?
Good point.
But it would I think see the Government straight to a “vote of no confidence “ which they would loose without a doubt. This would be a bonus for NZ, so MWK unlikely but possible I suppose.
Regards, I always like your posts.
We could really do with Maori insights into construction of nuclear fusion reactors.
NZ has a ban on nuclear power and related. They broke up the ANZUS treaty by refusing to allow nuclear-powered US ships dock in their ports.
So I’m guessing the main insight will be “it’s evil.”
You don’t meed to go that far, what about something māturanga māori could be closer to, such as the efficiency of PVs? I’m sure māturanga māori can improve their efficienfy?
Please keep up the good work. There is a large number of people in NZ outraged at the Maori-supremacy ideology being enforced undemocratically in academia and other parts of society by a very vocal minority of regressive-left activists.
I’m just doing this to help my colleagues in NZ and realize that a lot of this won’t be of particular interest to readers. But it sure does interest me because I’m fascinated by what “progressives” do when two of their values come into conflict, as they do here.
Looks like chemistry did better than biology in the link, as the native terms appeared to just be papered over the standard notion of atoms, molecules, electromagnetism, etc. But…then there’s this:
Gotta admit, I’m really curious about that. Two thoughts spring to mind:
The first is that this is one of those situations where our best response may be to simply hand our academic opposition the mic and have them explain their idea in detail. There’s probably nothing a chemist can say that will debunk or undermine this faster than having our intellectual opposition tell us exactly what they plan on teaching on the subject of how a chemical reaction affects the lifeforce of the ecosystem. What’s the laboratory practical associated with observing how the mauri is affected by adding reagent A to B?
The second thought is: if I have to sit through your explanation, please at least come up with a better story for your mauri than Lucas did with the force.
The Department of Biological Sciences at University of Auckland is hiring a teaching fellow to implement these policies. The job ad itself seems innocuous, sort of cultural indigenization of undergraduate teaching (like at many Canadian universities). I guess the devil will be in the details.
That is a great biology department. I wonder what faculty members think of this effort.
https://jobs.smartrecruiters.com/TheUniversityOfAuckland/743999791415273-professional-teaching-fellow-kaiwhakaako-matauranga-koiora
I see no significant difference between teaching Maori legends as science and teaching Catholic or Calvinist dogma in science classrooms.
We can surely look forward to experts in Rongoa (Maori medicine) prescribing a combination of certain plants and the appropriate incantations to deal with covid, not to mention other infectious diseases, diabetes, cancer, and everything else. It is all co-equal with pakeha science, remember.
Do readers of this site remember how the silliness began at Evergreen State College? It began with an exercise of sentimental indigenous symbolism—-everyone at a college meeting was invited to “get on the canoe” to demonstrate their wokeness. [Bret Weinstein failed to do so, thus aligning himself with the colonialist Old White Guy system of oppression.] Prof. Weinstein more recently pointed out that Evergreen is everywhere now—including, somewhat to our surprise, the land of Peter Jackson, where university Vice-Chancellors and the NZ Royal Society are turning handsprings to get on the outrigger.
According to matauranga Salish, there were no dinosaurs. However, in pre-historic times animals (and shrubs, trees, and mountains) could talk—an early form, one might say, of Diversity Consultancy.
So what kind of research is going on in mātauranga Māori? When was the last time something new was added to the body of knowledge?
Our society spent time and energy and resources fighting to establish that science would be independent of cultural and political and religious systems. Science in India, Japan, China, Germany, France, and the USA is all the same science. It used to be in New Zealand as well. Research everywhere contributes new findings to science every day.
People in New Zealand seem to have a wrong idea about science, that it is somehow a competitor to mātauranga Māori, that it is some sort of cultural or religious system. They need to discover what science is.
I also note that the proponents of this woo are not Maori, not even New Zealanders, but British .