Tuesday: Hili dialogue

I'm late today because I was feeding ducks; it's extraordinarily warm and six ducks (three pair) were in the pond.

Here is a print of the 47 Ronin (samurai) avenging their master. They all committed seppuku after killing the man whose actions led to their own master’s death. This is a true story.

Here’s a modern re-creation of a samurai ready for battle:

Wine of the Day: I was going to have a Rhone wine with my T-bone steak the other night, but I hadn’t put that bottle vertically for a few days to let the sediment settle before decanting. I thus had to make do with a gutsy Beaujolais from the Morgon cru: my favorite of the 11 crus in that region. Good Morgons improve with time and have a lot of stuffing, but retain the fresh berry flavors of the gamay grape. This bottle was $23 when I bought it (recommended by my wine store), and that wasn’t long ago (it’s a 2020):

It was an excellent bottle, with the glass deep purple and exuding that familiar odor of cherries that’s unique to Beaujolais. The wine went down like silk. (The Côte du Py is the best region for strong, ageworthy Morgons). It was a wee bit tannic but had enough stuffing to stand up to a steak (also biscuits and green beans). My one regret is that this wine will certainly be even better in 5-10 years, but I had only one bottle. Infanticide! Remember, if you want a good Beaujolais, look for a Morgon, and the name Georges Duboeuf is always reliable.

*THIS JUST IN: The NBC News reported last night that the U.S. has now passed 800,000 deaths from Covid 19. Do I hear a million? My data below don’t reflect that because I think the NYT uses time-averaged daily values taken over a week. Also, 1 out of every 100 older Americans (65+) has died from the disease, making up 3/4 of the total victims.

AND good news: the new Pfizer pill intended to be given to people in the first three days of Covid-19 symptom onset has proved to be remarkably effective. As the NYT reports:

A highly anticipated study of Pfizer’s Covid pill confirmed that it helps stave off severe disease, the company announced on Tuesday. Pfizer also said its antiviral pill worked in laboratory studies against the Omicron variant, which is surging in South Africa and Europe and is expected to dominate U.S. cases in the weeks ahead. “We are confident that, if authorized or approved, this potential treatment could be a critical tool to help quell the pandemic,” Albert Bourla, Pfizer’s chief executive, said in a statement. Last month, Pfizer asked the Food and Drug Administration to authorize the pill, known as Paxlovid, based on a preliminary batch of data. The new results will undoubtedly strengthen the company’s application, which could mean that Americans infected with the virus may have access to the pill within weeks. In Tuesday’s announcement, Pfizer said that if given within three days of the onset of symptoms, Paxlovid reduced the risk of hospitalization and death by 89 percent. If given within five days, the risk was reduced almost as much, to 88 percent.

*Reader Randy called my attention to a disturbing article in the Washington Post about Senator Joe Manchin, perennial spoiler of Democratic initiatives. It turns out that Joe’s family business involves selling waste coal to power plants, plants which are notorious polluters. Because much of Manhin’s assets are in a blind trust, he says he knows nothing about what he’s holding, supposedly excusing him from conflicts of interest. But it ain’t so!:

When pressed about whether he has a conflict of interest, Manchin bristles. “I have been in a blind trust for 20 years. I have no idea what they’re doing,” the senator told reporters in September, referring to his family’s coal firm. “You got a problem?

But contrary to his public statements, documents filed by the senator show the blind trust is much too small to account for all his reported earnings from the coal company, as of his latest financial disclosure report, which covers 2020 and was filed in May.

Manchin's latest financial disclosure report says that the West Virginia family coal business that he helped found and run, Enersystems, paid him $492,000 in interest, dividends and other income in 2020, and that his share of the firm is worth between $1 million and $5 million. He signed a sworn statement saying he is aware of these earnings, underscoring that he is not blind to them. . . . If Manchin's coal interests are not in a blind trust, ethics experts said, it calls into question the impartiality of a senator who in October forced Biden to drop the plan in his Build Back Better bill to phase out the same kinds of coal plants that are key to his family company's profitability.

Also, Manchin and Biden were scheduled to talk yesterday about the $2 trillion Build Back Better Act, which Manchin hasn't yet agreed to endorse. Without his vote, the measure won't pass the Senate, and leader Chuck Schumer wants that bill passed by Christmas.

Now this is a surprise to me. The Supreme Court ruled yesterday that New York State's vaccine mandate for health care workers, which allows exemptions for medical but not for religious reasons, will stand. (Doctors and nurses had challenged the case in court.) It's a good ruling, and I'm pleased that the religious majority didn't overturn the mandate because it didn't allow religious exemptions. The "emergency" decision didn't give reasons, but two dissenting Justices did: As is often the court's practice in rulings on emergency applications, its unsigned order included no reasoning. But Justice Neil M. Gorsuch filed a 14-page dissent saying that the majority had betrayed the court's commitment to religious liberty. Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. joined Justice Gorsuch's dissent. Justice Clarence Thomas also said he would have blocked the vaccine requirement, but he gave no reasons.

After taking the stand on her behalf for 25 hours in her Theranos trial for wire fraud, Elizabeth Holmes's defense have rested their case. She faces 20 years in jail for each count, but don't bet on her seeing more than a few years of jail time. The FT zeroes in on what it consider the most significant evidence, including weak (in my view) evidence that she was actually being manipulated by her business and romantic partner, Sunny Balwani (this after she touted herself as a strong and independent woman). She also admitted falsely manipulating documents to show nonexistent endorsements by companies like Pfizer.

*Finally, today’s reported Covid-19 death toll in the U.S. is 797,208, an increase of 1,276 deaths over yesterday’s figure. The reported world death toll is now 5,331,366, an increase of about 7,000 over yesterday’s total.

1287 – St. Lucia’s flood: The Zuiderzee sea wall in the Netherlands collapses, killing over 50,000 people.

1542 – Princess Mary Stuart becomes Queen of Scots at the age of one week on the death of her father, James V of Scotland.

While Mary grew up, Scotland was ruled by regents while the Queen moved to France. She returned to reign at age 18 after her husband of two years had died. She reigned until 1567 and was beheaded 20 years later. Here’s what she looked like in her late teens:

1780 – Founding Father Alexander Hamilton marries Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton at the Schuyler Mansion in Albany, New York.

1782 – The Montgolfier brothers first test fly an unmanned hot air balloon in France; it floats nearly 2 km (1.2 mi).

1812 – The French invasion of Russia comes to an end as the remnants of the Grande Armée are expelled from Russia.

The same thing happened after the Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union; the Germans got within sight of the Kremlin but were driven back, with many of them dying of the cold.

Planck published his paper shortly thereafter and thus was Born (pun intended) quantum mechanics. Here’s Planck’s paper theorizing that electromagnetic radiation could be emitted only in discontinuous quanta. His photo is below:

Planckin1933:

The first real flight was three days later, on December 17, 1903—and it was photographed! Caption from Wikipedia:

Here are the successful Norwegian’s. Scott’s team was a month late, reaching the Pole on January 17 of 1912, and all his men died on the journey back. Join me in the Antarctic as I talk about this in March:

1918 – The 1918 United Kingdom general election occurs, the first where women were permitted to vote.

1940 – Plutonium (specifically Pu-238) is first isolated at Berkeley, California.

Here’s some plutonium; caption from Wikipedia:

1958 – The 3rd Soviet Antarctic Expedition becomes the first to reach the southern pole of inaccessibility. What is that?

The southern pole of inaccessibility is the point on the Antarctic continent most distant from the Southern Ocean. A variety of coordinate locations have been given for this pole. The discrepancies are due to the question of whether the “coast” is measured to the grounding line or to the edges of ice shelves, the difficulty of determining the location of the “solid” coastline, the movement of ice sheets and improvements in the accuracy of survey data over the years, as well as possible topographical errors.

The pole of inaccessibility commonly refers to the site of the Soviet Union research station mentioned below, which was constructed at (though some sources give ). This lies 878 km (546 mi) from the South Pole, at an elevation of 3,718 m (12,198 ft). Using different criteria, the Scott Polar Research Institute locates this pole at .

1964 – American Civil Rights Movement: Heart of Atlanta Motel v. United States : The Supreme Court of the United States rules that Congress can use the Constitution’s Commerce Clause to fight discrimination.

Apollo program: Eugene Cernan is the last person to walk on the moon, after he and Harrison Schmitt complete the third and final extravehicular activity (EVA) of the Apollo 17 mission.

2004 – The Millau Viaduct, the tallest bridge in the world, is formally inaugurated near Millau, France.

Here’s that tall bridge, which at its highest is 336.4 meters (1,104 feet). I’d be scared driving over it!

2012 – Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting: Twenty-eight people, including the gunman, are killed in Sandy Hook, Connecticut.

2017 – The Walt Disney Company announces that it would acquire 21st Century Fox, including the 20th Century Fox movie studio, for $52.4 billion.

Note: that’s $52.4 BILLION!

1546 – Tycho Brahe, Danish astronomer and chemist (d. 1601)

Here’s a contemporary portrait of Brahe, surrounded by the shields of his ancestors. He had a formidable ‘stache! A note from Wikipedia:

As an astronomer, Tycho worked to combine what he saw as the geometrical benefits of Copernican heliocentrism with the philosophical benefits of the Ptolemaic system into his own model of the universe, the Tychonic system. His system correctly saw the Moon as orbiting Earth, and the planets as orbiting the Sun, but erroneously considered the Sun to be orbiting the Earth. Furthermore, he was the last of the major astronomers to work without the aid of telescopes for his observations.

1896 – Jimmy Doolittle, American general and pilot, Medal of Honor recipient (d. 1993)

1911 – Spike Jones, American singer and bandleader (d. 1965)

Jones was a great arranger, and one video is below. He smoked 4-5 packs of cigarettes a day, though, and eventually developed the emphysema that killed him at 55. Near the end he performed onstage with an oxygen bottle. Here’s his funny arrangement of “Cocktails for two”:

1922 – Don Hewitt, American journalist and producer, created 60 Minutes (d. 2009)

(d. 2009) 1924 – Raj Kapoor, Indian actor, director, and producer (d. 1988)

1935 – Lee Remick, American actress (d. 1991)

1946 – Jane Birkin, English-French actress and singer.

Jane et Serge:

1799 – George Washington, American general and politician, 1st President of the United States (b. 1732)

1861 – Albert, Prince Consort of the United Kingdom (b. 1819)

Albert died of a stomach ailment at only 42, leaving Victoria disconsolate, but not before they produced nine children!

1873 – Louis Agassiz, Swiss-American zoologist and geologist (b. 1807)

1943 – John Harvey Kellogg, American physician and businessman, co-invented corn flakes (b. 1852)

An early for cornflakes:

1953 – Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings, American author and academic (b. 1896)

Her book The Yearling, which one the Pulitzer Prize for fiction, is a classic, well worth reading. I see Wikipedia classifies it as an early form of “Young Adult Fiction,” but it really isn’t. Highly recommended. Here she is:

1974 – Walter Lippmann, American journalist and author (b. 1889)

1985 – Roger Maris, American baseball player and coach (b. 1934)

1993 – Myrna Loy, American actress (b. 1905)

1994 – Orval Faubus, American soldier and politician, 36th Governor of Arkansas (b. 1910)

2001 – W. G. Sebald, German novelist, essayist, and poet (b. 1944)

2013 – Peter O’Toole, British-Irish actor (b. 1932)

2014 – Bess Myerson, American model, activist, game show panelist and television personality; Miss America 1945 (b. 1924)

And how can I leave out Bess, the first Jewish Miss America?

