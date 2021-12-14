More about Ivermectin!

I feel bad for this man and his wife, but there’s a strong dose of irony in this story from USA Today (click on title below to read):
An excerpt:
Keith Smith, whose wife had gone to court to have his COVID-19 infection treated with ivermectin, died Sunday evening, a week after he received his first dose of the controversial drug.
He was 52.
Smith was in a hospital in Pennsylvania for nearly three weeks and had been in the hospital’s intensive care unit in a medically induced coma on a ventilator since Nov. 21. He had been diagnosed with the virus on Nov. 10.
His wife of 24 years, Darla, had gone to court to compel the hospital, UPMC Memorial, to treat her husband with ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug that has not been approved for treatment of COVID-19.
York County Court Judge Clyde Vedder’s Dec. 3 decision did not compel the hospital to treat Keith with the drug, but it did allow Darla to have an independent physician administer it. He received two doses before Keith’s condition grew worse, and the doctor halted the treatment. . .
. . .Darla sued UPMC to treat her husband with ivermectin after reading about similar cases throughout the country, all filed by an attorney in Buffalo, N.Y. She was assisted by a group called Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance, which promotes the use of ivermectin in the treatment of the virus.
He received his first dose on Dec. 5, two days after Vedder’s decision in the court case. After Keith received a second dose, the doctor overseeing the drug’s administration – a physician not affiliated with UPMC – ended the treatment as Keith’s condition deteriorated.
Here’s a photo of Keith and Darla; note the caption (click photo to enlarge):
Now there may have been nothing that would save this man once he was infected, and, after all, this is only one anecdote, not a disproof of the claim (made, among others, by Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying) that ivermectin is an efficacious preventive and cure for Covid-19. But I point out that we still have no good evidence that ivermectin can do either of these things, while we have strong evidence not only for the efficacy of vaccination (particularly with a booster), and now also for the new Prizer antiviral pill, which, if given within three days of the onset of symptoms, reduces the risk of hospitalization and death by 89%. Even if ivermectin proves to have a marginal effect (and, given the studies, that’s the most it could have), it’s no match for existing treatments.
To see a summary of the “evidence”, read this short piece in Stat, a site for health and health-and-business related news (click on screenshot):
As I’ve already pointed out, many past studies purporting to show an effect of ivermectin were fatally flawed in different ways, including cases of apparent data-faking as well as post facto analysis without proper controls. Here’s a summary of the article above:
Where to look for higher quality data? A group called the Cochrane Collaboration spends its time conducting meta-analyses of the best-conducted clinical trials. After excluding dozens of ivermectin studies with “high risk of bias,” the collaboration left little room for optimism: “Based on the current very low- to low-certainty evidence, we are uncertain about the efficacy and safety of ivermectin used to treat or prevent Covid-19.” The group recommended that ivermectin use be restricted to clinical trials that might actually generate high quality data.
The World Health Organization and the Infectious Diseases Society of America concur. Even Merck, an ivermectin manufacturer, avers that there is “no meaningful evidence for clinical activity or efficacy in patients with Covid-19.” And just last weekend the FDA warned people not to use the drug as a treatment for Covid-19.
An FDA tweet. (Note: yes, people, I know that ivermectin has valid uses in humans for eliminating lice and parasites, so don’t bother to correct me. We’re talking about viruses here.)
You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y'all. Stop it. https://t.co/TWb75xYEY4
— U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) August 21, 2021
Note that a properly designed study is in progress (my emphasis below).
Yet ivermectin boosters and merchants have convinced many to use this therapy for Covid-19, particularly in Latin America where its use is so widespread that researchers have had difficulty recruiting patients for trials of other potentially effective products. In June, YouTube suspended the account of Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), a member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, for a week for spreading misinformation about ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.
I also criticize Weinstein and Heying, who work in my own field, for not only denigrating vaccines, but pushing ivermectin. Those who heeded their advice have been put in danger.
The increased demand for the drug, combined with enhanced scrutiny from pharmacists, has caused shortages of veterinary formulations of the drug. Inevitably, a spike in calls to Poison Control Centers connected to the use of veterinary ivermectin has followed.
The University of Oxford’s rigorously designed PRINCIPLE trial is now trying to determine if ivermectin actually benefits people with Covid-19. But until those results come in, I urge people to heed the lessons of hydroxychloroquine, bleach, and all the other purported Covid-19 cures: effective treatments will be identified through systematic scientific study, not by wishful thinking, fabrication, or miracles.
Remember the Hippocratic Oath’s dictum: “First, do no harm.”
If the Oxford study shows ivermectin has appreciable value in preventing or curing Covid-19, I will admit that I was wrong, though I reserve the right to see whether an effect is sufficiently strong to make the drug more valuable than current treatments.
Likewise, if the Oxford study shows very low or no value of ivermectin in preventing or curing Covid-19, I expect that Weinstein and Heying will issue a statement saying, “We were wrong. We put people in danger.”
But I can already say with assurance that anybody following their advice, dosing themselves with ivermectin and avoiding vaccination, is doing precisely the wrong thing.
26 thoughts on “More about Ivermectin!”
I hope people remember that death is not funny. I have seen far too many people expressing glee that other human beings have died. Lately, I have seen too many people from the Left and Right gleefully rejoicing when someone dies.
Completely agree.
Whoops, sorry. I didn’t mean to be so redundant. I paused, got distracted by a cat, and forgot to reread the first sentence as I edited the second. One of those mornings.
There is schadenfreude, which to me seems to be an autonomic response in my frontal cortex. Can’t help it. But yes, one should suppress glee over death except in unusual circumstances.
Cats, meanwhile, are always worth the distraction.
Anonymous, Sorry: “glee” may be a bit strong. But the fact remains that this is a war (call it “civil” if you must), and the progressives are losing it.
Due to the laws now being passed by GOP-controlled state legislatures, not only making voting more difficult, but essentially giving them the ability to, for any reason or no reason at all, simply erase the usual slate of electors and replace them with others of their own choosing, it appears that the days of Democrats being elected to national office are over, at least in the near term. Yes, Der Drumpf WILL BE reëlected in 2024. The Dems have ZERO plans to stop any of this.
If this happens, science will once again be devalued. The country will AGAIN be run by coal and petroleum interests. MANY more people will die. So…every Qcumber, every vaccine denialist, every Trumputo that dies now at least makes it possible that more live will be saved later. “Glee”? No, wrong word. But the math is pretty clear.
I’m just gonna leave this… sorryantivaxxer.com
It’s more likely for ivermectin to make a horse fly than for Bret & Heather to apologize or admit they were wrong about anything really.
I fully expect that the widow’s position (or that of any number of idiots speaking on her behalf) will be that the ivermectin WOULD HAVE saved him, but for the delay in his getting it caused by the litigation.
Responding to that would be like trying to nail Jell-O to a wall.
I think you are entirely correct. This incident will only reinforce the ivermectin good, vaccines bad, it’s all a evil conspiracy attitudes of those already inclined in that direction.
A month or so ago when we met for lunch a long time friend (since HS) who in more recent years has not come across a conspiracy theory he doesn’t believe said to another friend who admitted to being vaccinated, “Oh no! They got to you didn’t they!”
I’ve about lost hope.
People in my very red state of South Carolina are so on board with Ivermectin. I went to my “female practitioner” midst the pandemic regarding hormone issues. She stated that everyone in the office who caught Covid had been successfully treated with ivermectin. I haven’t gone back there.
ALL drugs have side effects. How can anyone dismiss a vaccine because of side effects and take something else even though that has side effects also? I don’t think I’ll ever hear a logical answer to that one.
Yes, stupid can kill you sometimes. I saw an article in the Post today from Minnesota hospitals pleading with people to get vaccinated. They are maxed out in the ICU and have no more beds. I believe they said the vaccinated in the state is at 64%. That makes for a lot of sick people.
Weinstein and Heying disappoint me the most in all this Ivermectin stuff.
The nation’s undisputed dumbest US senator, Wisconsin Republican Ron Johnson, has touted mouthwash as an effective
breath freshnerSARS-CoV-2 antiviral.
Such is the quality of representation in what was once known as the world’s greatest deliberative body.
On the hypothetical, there is the possibility that such a thing (along with maybe an OTC nasal spray of some sort), could temporarily retard the virus from latching on.
No doubt she will soon sue the hospital claiming they are at fault. America’s health care professionsals when the courts back anti-vaxxers: damned if they do, damned if they don’t.
I certainly feel bad for Kevin, Darla, and their families. But a big shout-out to that hospital and medical staff in general. You all do an incredible job under difficult conditions on any normal day, and now under impossible conditions when the courts side with anti-vaxx madness.
It would not surprise me that the ivermectin believers will build up a strong immunity against taking the new Pfizer pill.
For a painfully deep dive into published research on Ivermectin, see this: https://astralcodexten.substack.com/p/ivermectin-much-more-than-you-wanted.
TLDR:
“Ivermectin doesn’t reduce mortality in COVID a significant amount (let’s say d > 0.3) in the absence of comorbid parasites: 85-90% confidence.
Parasitic worms are a significant confounder in some ivermectin studies, such that they made them get a positive result even when honest and methodologically sound: 50% confidence.
Fraud and data processing errors are of similar magnitude to p-hacking and methodological problems in explaining bad studies (95% confidence interval for fraud: between >1% and 5% as important as methodological problems; 95% confidence interval for data processing errors: between 5% and 100% as important).”
Several months ago I read the FLCC’s (the Ivermectin pressure group) own meta-analysis of Ivermectin.
Even taking it all at face value and ignoring any problems of bias and data quality, it was very clear that their positive conclusions were heavily driven by just two of the trials (the Elgazzar being one) and the observational data.
My conclusion was “worth looking at properly, but so far no evidence that it has much/any effect”.
Interestingly Merck … a manufacturer is not (as yet) recommending Ivermectin for COVID. They are awaiting data, the sane viewpoint.
https://www.merck.com/news/merck-statement-on-ivermectin-use-during-the-covid-19-pandemic/
Ivermectin is an outstanding drug in Onchocerciasis, aka river blindness, mainly in West Africa. The vector is the ‘black fly’. Whole areas were inhabitable due to this disease.
Ivermectin has prevented hundreds of thousands from going blind. It infests the cornes as well as the optic nerve and sometimes retina (A colleage of mine working in West Africa indeed called it a miracle drug) generally given in combination with steroids and doxycycline The steroids to reduce the inflammation, which may persist even when the worm is dead, and doxycycline (a tetracycline antibiotic) to combat a symbiont (the Wolbachia bacterium) upon which the worm Onchocerca volvulus appears to be dependent.
So yes, Ivermectin is a miracle drug for river blindness.
However, during the 3rd Covid wave our ICU was predominantly populated by unvaccinated on Ivermectin. Hence I have some serious doubts about its efficacy in Covid.
There WAS some preliminary data at the beginning of the pandemic that suggested that ivermectin might be a potential candidate for treatment of COVID. Turns out that data was pretty rotten and subsequent studies show little to negative benefit.
But just because a compound has an approved use that has nothing to do with viruses does not always mean it would necessarily not have any utility against COVID:
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-021-02988-4#:~:text=Fluvoxamine%20is%20both%20inexpensive%20and,COVID%2D19%20from%20turning%20severe.&text=A%20cheap%2C%20widely%20available%20drug,to%20clinical%2Dtrial%20results1.
The linked article mentions that the patient’s vaccination status is unknown. That makes it sort of unfair to characterize this as being about using unproven treatments instead of the vaccine.
If I had a family member in hospital, and had been informed that survival was unlikely, and that all known treatment methods had been exhausted, I might well suggest Ivermectin myself.
There is no particular risk, and the cost is near zero. Short and long term risks are well known, and the drug is readily available.
Of course, I have no idea how effective it is. There are places that use it very freely which have very low infection rates, or at least report that this is the case. I have not heard about any place where it is used on a large scale but infection rates rose disproportionately.
If you seek expert advice about, as an example, the claims coming out of Utter Predesh, you get this sort of tortured language-
“There is no peer-reviewed randomized control study that shows that ivermectin is the reason why cases are going down in Uttar Pradesh”
The above statement is factually correct. The same expert mentions later that other measures, such as promoting mask wearing might be responsible for the drop in cases.
Once again, I don’t know if it helps or not. I do know that Merck and Pfizer are not primarily humanitarian organizations. There is a history of them putting profits above any other concerns, even when doing so involves illegal activity or patient harm.
The amount of money involved with the vaccines and the newly proposed pills is almost unimaginable.
Just as an intellectual exercise, try to imagine their actions assuming Ivermectin is even partly effective. It is in the public domain, and already being produced in lots of places for 4 cents a dose. Certainly the companies that stand to make infinite amounts of money selling pills for $700 a course are not going to spend any money on Ivermectin studies. At a minimum, they would use whatever influence they have to prevent or discredit any such studies. It would make good business sense.
The reasons to oppose unconventional treatments are, in normal times, to stop people from using them instead of proven treatments, to keep charlatans promising miracle cures from fleecing the patients, and to prevent people from taking harmful and unproven cures.
In the case under discussion, there is no further treatment or likelihood of survival.
There is no money to be made on a treatment that costs less than sudafed.
The risks to the patient are essentially zero.
The backlash against Ivermectin seems very much disproportional to the risks involved. Some docs promoting it do seem to be kind of sketchy, but there is another group of docs who are quietly using it in addition to more conventional treatments, as well as endorsing vaccinations, social distancing, and the rest. Once someone is in the hospital, the time to get vaccinated is past.
A good message would be that anyone promoting Ivermectin as an alternative to conventional vaccines and treatments is wrong, but it makes no sense to demonize anyone even suggesting the possibility of it being effective. The disease itself is just too new to have a long-term body of effective treatment methods.
Merck are not promoting the use of Ivermectin for COVID.
The issue is not vax plus other, but other instead of vax
Darn! I was hoping your title was reporting on the RCT of ivermectin. Hey, I wouldn’t be surprised to read it here first. Of course the believers will remain convinced that had Mr. Smith been allowed to take ivermectin earlier, when he wanted to and not when the Court allowed him to, it would have saved his life. That’s how special pleading works.
Sad that the PRINCIPLE RCT will be a waste of resources, at least the arm that is looking at ivermectin. RCTs are designed to test the ability to reject a null hypothesis that an intervention is useless. Without belabouring statistical principles, merely failing to reject the null hypothesis does not prove the null is true, only that the effect, if any, is likely (at some beta level, usually 0.8 in medical studies) to be smaller than the trial was powered to detect. The smaller the effect size you want to avoid missing, the larger and costlier the trial has to be. And no matter how large, the zealots can always attack your “negative” result as still not large enough to pick up some small effect that they passionately believe in. (“If it saves even one life….!”) This will especially be the case if the “raw score” favours ivermectin, like a basketball score of 110 to 109. And they could still insist that even an infinitely large trial was faked to suppress The Truth.
It is hazardous, on Bayesian grounds, to do RCTs for a treatment that seems unlikely to be useful in the first place. The likelihood that a “positive” trial is false, even if well done, rises sharply if the pre-trail likelihood of true benefit is low. A trial that tests a treatment for which there is very little a priori evidence of efficacy needs to be unduly large both to reject small true efficacy and to avoid the consequences of a type 1 error of falsely rejecting the null. The resources for an ivermectin RCT should be spent elsewhere….and may end up being so given the difficulty in sourcing the drug and getting potential subjects to consent to randomization.
For my money, the meta-re-analysis of the high(er) quality trials of ivermectin settles the issue, despite its own problems. It’s so unlikely to be beneficial that if I had Covid I would not consent to join the ivermectin arm of the PRINCIPAL RCT Some of the excluded trials remind me of the aluminum foil chaff that is dispensed from aircraft to confuse radar systems.
(If you are harbouring the intestinal roundworm Strongyloides stercoralis which is endemic in Africa you might want to be given ivermectin (or other worm-icide) to prevent fatal hyperinfection before you start taking dexamethasone for Covid. This might conceivably explain why ivermectin looks better in populations where this worm is common….but the treatment is still for worms, not for Covid.)
Good article but this is exactly what a vaxxer would say, right? 😉
Reddit has its “Herman Cain Award”. Sadly, there are hundreds of examples of suicide and manslaughter through stubborn ignorance similar to the one given here at WEIT.
https://www.reddit.com/r/HermanCainAward/