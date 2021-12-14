Alex Honnold does a dangerous climb

I truly can’t fathom the mindset of someone like Alex Honnold, the world’s best “free climber” of big walls. That means he uses no equipment save his arms, legs, and a bag of chalk to climb up vertical cliffs. (He does scout his routes using ropes and the like.) But once he sets out to free climb a difficult route like El Capitan in Yosemite, as he did four years ago, there’s nothing between him and death save his fingers and toes. One slip and he’s dead.
But he likes it! I can appreciate that mastering something dangerous can give you a real rush, but what he does seems to me to be about the most dangerous thing anybody can do, and takes as well an enormous amount of skill. He lives to climb. Moreover, he’s godless, as this Wikipedia snippet note says, describing his life after he lived in a van for ten years.
In 2017, Honnold bought a home in the Las Vegas area. “I didn’t have any furniture at first, so I lived in the van in the driveway for the first couple weeks. It felt more like home than an empty house did.” Around the same time, he replaced the Ford Econoline van he had lived in since 2007 and put 200,000 miles on with a new 2016 Ram ProMaster, which he still lives and travels in for most of the year.
Honnold is a vegetarian, and he does not drink alcohol or use other drugs. He is an avid reader with interests in classic literature, environmentalism, and economics, and he describes himself as a militant, anti-religion atheist and a feminist.
His free ascent of El Cap was the subject of a great documentary movie, “Free Solo,” which you’ll probably like even if you’re not into climbing, for it’s not just about climbing but about Honnold himself a fascinating character. He did the Yosemite ascent in a bit less than four hours, and lived to tell the tale. Further, the movie won the 2018 Academy Award for Best Documentary, and deserved it.
But I came across another site by accident (well, I like to watch climbing videos), and it lists ten well known free climbers, along with videos. Click on the screenshot to read:
Honnold, of course, is listed as #1, but it shows a climb that’s truly terrifying (the six-minute video is below). The article precedes his climb of El Capital, so I’m not sure whether the climb below, of a cliff in Mexico, is still “the most difficult rope-less climb in history”, as asserted in the YouTube notes. Still, it’s fascinating (and horrifying) to watch, and if you want the technical details given for non-free climbers, have a look here. El Cap is 2900 feet, while this wall is 1500 feet.
The YouTube note:
Check out the video [below] from The North Face showing Honnold taking on El Sendero Luminoso in Mexico, arguably the most difficult rope-less climb in history.
Another really good rock-climbing doc, available on Netflix, is The Dawn Wall, about the ascent of El Cap by Tommy Caldwell (an interesting guy who escaped from rebels in Kyrgyzstan and who lost a crucial fingertip in a sawing accident) and his climbing partner, Kevin Jorgenson,
I gather there’s an evolutionary explanation for the sweat I get in my palms – just from looking at the picture? I don’t even need to watch the clip. I ‘watched’ Free Solo – but felt such tremendous discomfort that I had to look away a lot. So which genes are more likely to survive and prosper? The ones that make me sweat and cringe – or the ones that allow Honnold to do his thing?
Why would Honnold be sweating a lot? He has done literally thousands – tens of thousands, more likely – of these moves at elevations from 3cm off the deck to a kilometer above his impact point, with the large majority being at “jump-offable” degrees of exposure. If he thought that he was going to slip, he wouldn’t do it. (Plus, of course, the tricky moves, he has rehearsed on rope.)
The weather is the thing that is most likely to kill him. That, or a blob of birdshit applied after he has started a move sequence. And the weather is something that you can do a moderate amount of prediction about.
Or a key hold pulling off. 🙁
After reading this, I am almost too scared to comment. I don’t even want to watch these documentaries. Sometimes when a movie shows someone being exposed to great heights, I skip the scene or the entire rest of the movie. I used to ride my bike past a well-known climbing wall when I lived in Boulder, CO. Many times there was an ambulance there treating someone’s injury or collecting a body. No thank you!
Using one’s evolved brain, it’s quite straightforward to avoid serious injury while climbing.
One must be willing to use the right PPE (helmet!) and use ropes and anchors properly, avoid bad conditions (avalanche, falling rock, etc.), and use the brain.
I never had a serious injury climbing almost every weekend from age 20 to age 35. I turned back in the high mountains many, many times because of conditions.
I (foolishly) did take silly risks by free soloing some routes when I couldn’t (or just didn’t) scare up a partner: But all those routes were very well within my skills and strength. I never pushed it. That said: At any time a falling rock from above (or a key hold pulling off) could have done me in. I was careful to look out for such threats (punch or kick the hold before using it); but no guarantees!
Free Solo is great. For another side of climbing/mountaineering, I highly recommend Dirtbag the bio-pic of the legendary Fred Beckey.
Honnold is, of course, an amazing climber.
I do hope he knows how to figure out when enough is enough and he stops pushing it solo. The alternative is that he will continue until he dies doing it.
One note on terminology. Most people recognize “free climbing” as climbing without using artificial means to ascend: You can only use hands (and ice tools) and feet (with shoes/boots/crampons) and only use them on natural features of the landscape. That is: You may not raise your body by holding onto a man-made rope or hold or anchor. “Free solo” is what most people recognize for climbing without the protection of a rope.
You can free climb with a rope protecting you (and almost all climbers do this). You can’t free solo using a rope. Some climbers do solo climbs while using a rope and “protection” (small machines/objects that anchor in rock or ice) to protect themselves: This is not free soloing.
I used to free solo everything up to low 5th class rock (in moderately high mountains), back when I was young and crazy. But nothing (nothing!) like what Honnold does! A few times I free soloed routes that Beckey rated as Class 3, only to read a later revision of his book and he then rated them 5.2 or 5.3. No wonder they seemed harder than Cl 3!
You’re forgetting the amount of technology that goes into modern climbing shoes. There’s some very sophisticated elastomers (“rubber”) that goes into the soles (and welts and rands) of climbing shoes. Different blends, consistencies and stiffnesses in different parts of the shoe, depending on the differing stresses imposed by (e.g.) wedging your toes into a crack, versus standing on a 5mm wide sloping ledge.
In the 90s, a climbing friend (he used to lead to E6 6b before he broke his back and retired to industry) was choosing a new set of shoes when I bumped into him in the gear shop. His consider/ reject criterion was if he could twist the soles of a pair together and they’d stick well enough to support the weight of the free shoe. If they didn’t do that, he just didn’t consider them. That was pushing 30 years of development ago – I doubt that would be a useful discriminant these days. Everything would be that good.
Of course, the medical technology that goes into repairing broken backs, legs, etc is significant too. You might not hobble away from a multiple-breath final scream, but you do an awful lot more falls from 10m off the deck than you do from 1000m.
Ah, the simple pleasures of youth – like peeling the fingers – one by one – of an aspirant bungee jumper from his grip on the edge of the bridge.
Re: Peeling fingers: I had a work colleague who was a big-time skydiver. (I forget how many hundreds of jumps he had at age ~25.)
When training new jumpers, they had them stand on a strut and hold onto a bar just behind and below the wing (high-wing plane).
Sometimes, a new jumper would freeze. The instructor would stand in the door of the plane and offer a hand and say, take my had, I’ll pull you back in. Of course, as soon as the person let go with the one hand, they barn-doored in the rushing wind and off they went! Screaming, usually.