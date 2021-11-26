Here’s the first installment of rainforest photos from reader Athayde Tonhasca Júnior. Click on the photos to enlarge them, and his notes and IDs are indented:
You asked for readers’ photos, so here’s a tour through the Brazilian Atlantic Forest.
Moth:
Access road:
Bad-tempered toad:
Black-faced hawk (Leucopternis melanops):
Bothrops sp. (fer-de-lance). Keep your distance!
Another bromeliad:
Cheeky lizard:
Forest:
Forest:
Fungus 1:
Fungus 2:
Fungus 3:
6 thoughts on “Readers’ wildlife photos”
Beautiful, beautiful photos. I love the patterns on the fer-de-lance. And that “cheeky” lizard does seem to have fairly admirable cheeks. ^_^
Thanks, Robert. Fer-de-lances promote healthy practices: long boots, eyes on the ground and hands where you can see them.
Cool stuff! Thank you for sharing these.
Cheers, Mark.
Fungus 1 might be Veiled Lady (Phallus indusiatus), a ‘choice’ edible stinkhorn.
You are correct, tubby. The Latin name for this most indecent fungus translates as “Phallus in an undergarment”.