Readers’ wildlife photos

November 26, 2021 • 8:00 am

Here’s the first installment of rainforest photos from reader Athayde Tonhasca Júnior.  Click on the photos to enlarge them, and his notes and IDs are indented:

You asked for readers’ photos, so here’s a tour through the Brazilian Atlantic Forest.

Moth:

Access road:

Bad-tempered toad:

Black-faced hawk (Leucopternis melanops):

Bothrops sp. (fer-de-lance). Keep your distance!

Bromeliad:

Another bromeliad:

Cheeky lizard:

Forest:

Forest:

Fungus 1:

Fungus 2:

Fungus 3:

6 thoughts on “Readers’ wildlife photos

    1. Thanks, Robert. Fer-de-lances promote healthy practices: long boots, eyes on the ground and hands where you can see them.

    1. You are correct, tubby. The Latin name for this most indecent fungus translates as “Phallus in an undergarment”.

