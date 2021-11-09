Freddie deBoer has some questions

I’ve recently read a few things by Freddie deBoer, described by Wikipedia as “an American academic and author”, as well as an “author and a socialist,” and so far he looks like a prominent person to follow. Reader cesar clued me into this piece on his eponymous Substack column, which you can read for free. (But remember to subscribe if you keep reading the site.) This is a very short piece so I won’t quote much, but it makes two assertions with a great deal of wit:
1.) Members of the Woke Brigade object to every term, phrase, or definition used to describe them—especially “woke”. (And yes, I know where the word came from.)
2.) They do this on purpose to avoid criticism.
deBoer was prompted to write because of the tweet below from Adam Serwer, a writer for The Atlantic.
I have no idea whether Serwer is woke, but I for one would be glad to explain what I mean: “woke” refers to those people who want to effect social justice (an admirable goal) but do so by either performative, non-effective acts or going to ludicrous extremes of writing or speaking. In general, wokeness either harms or has no effect on true liberalism. Two cases in point: preventing Dorian Abbot from giving a lecture on climate change at MIT, and protesting “Kimono Wednesdays” at Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts. And let’s not forget all those “Grievance Studies” that Pluckrose et al. were mocking: real papers on stuff like the unbearable whiteness of pumpkins, or yogurt, or Pilates, or glaciology. Enough said.
Two excerpts from deBoer, and you’re invited put your own definition of “wokeness” in the comments. I will keep using the word in the sense described above.
. . . no [using] woke, it’s a “dogwhistle” for racism. (The term “dogwhistle” is a way for people to simply impute attitudes you don’t hold onto you, to make it easier to dismiss criticism, for the record.) But the same people say there’s no such thing as political correctness, and they also say identity politics is a bigoted term. So I’m kind of at a loss. Also, they propose sweeping changes to K-12 curricula, but you can’t call it CRT, even though the curricular documents specifically reference CRT, and if you do you’re an idiot and also you’re a racist cryptofascist. Also nobody (nobody!) ever advocated for defunding the police, and if they did it didn’t actually mean defunding the police. Seems to be a real resistance to simple, comprehensible terms around here. Serwer is a guy who constantly demands that he and his allies be allowed to do politics on easy mode, but he’s just part of a broader communal rejection of basic self-definition and comprehensible terms for this political tendency. Also if you say things they don’t like they might try to beat you up. Emphasis on try.
and one more:
The basic stance of the social justice set, for a long time now, has been that they are 100% exempt from ordinary politics. BlackLivesMatter proponents have spent a year and a half acting as though their demand for justice is so transcendently, obviously correct that they don’t have to care about politics. When someone like David Shor gently says that they in fact do have to care about politics, and points out that they’ve accomplished nothing, they attack him rather than do the work of making their positions popular. Well, sooner or later, guys, you have to actually give a shit about what people who aren’t a part of your movement think. Sorry. That’s life. The universe is indifferent to your demand for justice, and will remain so until you bother to try to change minds. Nobody gives you what you want. That’s not how it works. Do politics. Think and speak strategically. Be disciplined. Work harder. And for fuck’s sake, give me a simple term to use to address you. Please? Because right now it sure looks like you don’t want to be named because you don’t want to be criticized.
DeBoer desperately asks readers to give an acceptable term for Wokeness, but I think it’s a losing cause. “Wokeness” has already stuck, and most people have a pretty good idea of what it means. Any attempt to change it will meet the fate of the word “Brights” suggested by Dan Dennett to refer to “philosophical naturalists.” Have you heard anybody use it in the last couple of years except to mock it?
What a refreshing read – a kind of moment when I wonder why nobody expressed it before.
… I thought/imagined “woke” originated in colleges/universities where, being students discovering the workings of knowledge behind the curtain of juvenile life, feel as if awakened to the depth and breadth of how things got where they are now.
The students – or perhaps any working or any other non-student lifestyle – all finding lower barriers to information, feel as in Plato’s allegory of the cave – they feel as if woken up to reality.
I don’t know if this covers it entirely, but the term goes back a ways, and its origins are not described as being negative: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Woke
Wikipedia :
Black American folk singer-songwriter Huddie Ledbetter, a.k.a. Lead Belly, uses the phrase near the end of the recording of his 1938 song “Scottsboro Boys”, which tells the story of nine black teenagers accused of raping two white women, saying: “I advise everybody, be a little careful when they go along through there – best stay woke, keep their eyes open.”[7][8]
(End quote)
I forgot to add – and this makes a lot of sense to me – the word “woke” is spoken with attitude, with edginess, and can sound hip or “with it”.
Like “brights”.
Also – the name “brights” is about as productive as atheist churches.
An interesting link in one of the comments below deBoer’s article: Abigail Shrier interviewing Senator Tom Cotton in the wake of the recent elections in Virginia: https://abigailshrier.substack.com/p/could-the-gop-become-the-party-of
The title of that interview is “Could the GOP Become the Party of Women? Sen. Tom Cotton Says it Already Has”. But searching through the article for the word “abortion” draws a blank. That seems to be a pretty egregious oversight, given what’s happening in GOP-run states right now.
Indeed – and an issue that Shrier should definitely have raised with him.
This is an old strategy and reflects the fact that so much of wokeness originated in academia.
“You can’t criticize us because we don’t exist” has been a favorite move of the postmodern/poststructuralist/capital T Theory set for decades, and that includes objecting to any term used to designate them.
Yep. Likewise history and (idea) ownership. Anything we did in the past, or any idea we supported in the past but don’t currently hold, is not us and was never us, because ‘we’ aren’t a thing.
Why not just say ‘PC’? Has anyone really gained anything by replacing the term ‘PC’ with ‘woke’?
I think there are different components to Wokeness that aren’t implied by political correctness, among them the emphasis on racialism.
So it’s just … fourth (?) wave PC. It’s still PC, and it is still a convenient term. We don’t lose anything in holding on to the term. As Abe says below, it’s just the same ol’ thing we’ve seen for 50 years. Once every generation or two, there is a revolutionary movement as a younger generation pretends to reject the older generation… before turning into them. The hippies of the 60s were the yuppies of the 80s.
Wokeness = PC on steroids.
Slang evolves continually to exclude outsiders. If you persist with the old terms you come off as behind the times. But if you use the new terms your kids roll their eyes. But in the end it’s all just like Johnny Carson’s take on New and Improved Cheez-Whiz: “Less cheese, more whiz.”
There is nothing new under the sun here. As far back as my University of Chicago days in the 1960s and residency in the Integrated Hyde Park neighborhood in the 1970s it was common for activists to demand that no one outside the Movement should ever be allowed to define you or define your terms.
Wikipedia has a nice quote:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Woke#Origins_and_usage (in the Broadening usage subsection)
Even though deBoer claims at the end of his piece that he really, really does want a better term, it still seems to me that he’s simply trying to point out that the Woke need to engage with criticism and defend their ideas. Of course, the Woke have discovered that they can get many people to accept their ideas by bullying and shaming so I imagine they’ll continue to do that. We have to keep fighting and we have a long way to go.
I don’t think that the work of woke people is entirely superficial, performative, and sometimes harmful. That stuff does happen among them, but meanwhile society has been palpably moving forward on several fronts for social justice and I think that “wokery” has definitely played a part in that. So I would not define the woke in only negative terms. It’s all about context, manner, and tone.
The Left, like the Right, is always afflicted by a large contingent whose choice of a political posture is not based on questions like “does it make sense?” or “what will it accomplish?”, but on this single question: “how will it look on me?”. The gauchiste version could be called the sartorial Left, or the performance Left. Its current expression, as James Carville and AcademicLurker above point out, is filled with language made fashionable in the grievance studies precincts of academia. I think referring to them as wokies is perfectly serviceable. However, if the wokies fancy themselves to be an oppressed, marginalized “community”, then perhaps we should refer to them as Wokex.
Woke = Illiberal Racist, or Anti-Enlightenment Bigots By Low Expectations (AEBBLE+).
This gentleman was a guest on Bill Maher last week. Here is a clip from an appearance on Joy Reid.
“There is a black mouth moving but a white idea running on the runway of the tongue of a figure who justifies and legitimates the white supremacist practices.”
The person vituperating against Virginia Lt Gov-elect Winsome Sears is Dr. Michael Eric Dyson. Dr. Dyson is a professor in the College of Arts and Science and in the Divinity School at Vanderbilt University.
