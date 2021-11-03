Over time, John McWhorter’s assessment of Ibram Kendi’s book How to be an Antiracist has gotten worse and worse. I suspected—as he admits in this 6-minute video—that McWhorter was loath to go after Kendi early on, but when Kendi started going after him, he took off the gloves. So now we get to hear what McWhorter really thinks of Kendi’s book. And it isn’t pretty.
He also takes on Robin DiAngelo’s White Fragility, which, says McWhorter, is the “second worst book he’s ever read.” (He does tell us the worst one, too.) When he’s finished with both, they’re in tatters.
Nevertheless, I recommend that you read both of them, for two reasons. First, you need to know the thoughts that are influencing so many people these days. These books are the manifestos for a lot of woke racism, including the assertion (from Kendi) that inequity of representation in organizations or groups is prima facie evidence for ongoing racism.
Further, a few readers have actually praised these books, and before you think there’s any credibility to such opinions, you need to read the books themselves. If you like them, so be it, but then go back to reason #1.
I have indeed read both books, and share McWhorter’s opinion, except that one book that’s possibly worse than White Fragility is The Bridges of Madison County by Robert James Waller. (The movie was quite good but the book is so shabby, so full of hyperventilating and purplish prose, that it takes the prize for Worst Book I’ve Ever Read. But it was still a bestseller!)
h/t: Paul
7 thoughts on “John McWhorter verbally reviews DiAngelo’s and Kendi’s most well-known books”
I’m a huge fan of John McWhorter. I have a great deal of respect for his views, his teaching skills, and his character. But he had an unusually easy life as a child and didn’t experience much of what the average inner-city person of color experienced. I respect many things about him, but I don’t respect his criticisms of what others less fortunate went through (and still go through). It’s one thing to tell someone to pull themselves up by their bootstraps, it’s another to actually do it when you don’t have access to bootstraps. John never experienced the struggle.
I am presuming you’ve read the books (if you haven’t, do say so). But you’re implying that nobody can review Kendi’s book unless the reviewer is a black person who has come up the hard way. Is that right? Also, to say McWhorter’s solution to black oppression and poverty is “to pull yourself up by your own bootstraps” is way, way too simplistic. Yes, part of it is to work hard and study, but part of it is for America to invest widely and sensibly in the black community. He’s never blamed the plight of minorities solely on the minorities themselves.
Finally Glenn Loury dislikes both Kendi’s and Di Angelo’s books as much as does McWhorter, and Loury DID come up the hard way.
From his Wikipedia bio:
Loury (and Mcwhorter) on Kendi: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lgY7L9u2WKM&t=3s
It’s funny you should accuse McWhorter of suggesting black people “pull themselves up by their bootstraps” because on Sullivan’s podcast, he actually criticizes Obama for that attitude and also recognizes that he is of a privileged class of people. I think it’s unfair to dismiss someone based on their social class when McWhorter is simply addressing ideas purely on the merits of those ideas as others should address his ideas solely on the merit of his ideas.
Just to note that the above 6-min video is a segment of a longer, 50-min interview, linked to here, that is worth a listen.
Thanks Coel! On an (ostensibly) unrelated subject, BBC Radio 4’s Feedback on Friday is going to discuss the recent Nolan Investigates podcast about the corporate capture of the Beeb and other influential organisations by Stonewall. (Although my brief contribution will be voiced up by a member of the programme’s team.)
In addition to his appearance on Real Time and Andrew Sullivan’s podcast, he also appeared on Sam Harris’s Making Sense podcast and it was a very good discussion.
There exists no evidence whatsoever (historical or otherwise) to support the a priori assumption (which lies at the heart of “woke” ideology and of the misguided principle of “equity”) that, in the absence of discrimination, every demographic category into which can be divided a given population (by sex, by race, by language, by ethnicity, by religion, etc) will produce equality of outcome by health or by wealth or by any other metric. Disparity need not imply discrimination any more than correlation must imply causation.