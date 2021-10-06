Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ guests

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “hardly,” shows Jesus hectoring Mo about self-serving verses in Mo’s “revelations from Gabriel” that appear in the Qur’an. (I haven’t been able to find the Qur’anic verse about that, but it is in the sunnah.

Remember, though that Jesus allowed his feet to be rubbed with expensive ointment (John 12:3-7, King James version):

3 Then took Mary a pound of ointment of spikenard, very costly, and anointed the feet of Jesus, and wiped his feet with her hair: and the house was filled with the odour of the ointment. 4 Then saith one of his disciples, Judas Iscariot, Simon’s son, which should betray him, 5 Why was not this ointment sold for three hundred pence, and given to the poor? 6 This he said, not that he cared for the poor; but because he was a thief, and had the bag, and bare what was put therein. 7 Then said Jesus, Let her alone: against the day of my burying hath she kept this. 8 For the poor always ye have with you; but me ye have not always.

What an arrogant git!