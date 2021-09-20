I haven’t yet looked at the comments about the puzzle I reported this morning that had been proposed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin when visiting a science-oriented “sixth form” class.
Here’s the puzzle again:
Construct a perpendicular from the (red) point on the circle to the diameter, without using any measuring devices.
In other words, given a circle with a diameter marked on it, and a point on the circle, can you find a way to draw a line from the point that hits the diameter at a right angle. (As marked in green above.)
The beauty of this question is the seemingly outrageous restriction not to allow measuring devices, which means that you cannot use a compass or a marked ruler. All you are allowed is an unmarked ruler to draw straight lines.
The Guardian has now published the four-step solution (there may be others); go to the preceding link to see it. Below you can see the PM drawing the solution (he must know his math).
3 thoughts on “The solution to this morning’s puzzle”
This all assumes that the original diameter of the circle was drawn correctly and is a true diameter, exactly bisecting the circle. Otherwise what is done is a mess.
“Below you can see the PM drawing the solution (he must know his math)” – Given the results from past Russian elections, I’m not sure their math(s) is the same as ours… Given that it is officially acknowledged that United Russia got less than 50% of the votes in the latest one, I can’t help wondering what the real figure was!
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/sep/20/pro-putin-party-wins-majority-in-russian-elections-despite-declining-support
I should admit that I stupidly couldn’t see why the green dotted line didn’t meet the criteria of “a way to draw a line from the point that hits the diameter at a right angle” in the first place…