A geometry puzzle from Russia’s prime minister

In lieu of Readers’ Wildlife today, we have a puzzle, one posted (as the Guardian reports) by Russian Prime Minister, Mikhail Mishustin when he was visiting a science-oriented “sixth form” (what age of kids are these?) school. Matthew sent me a link.
Here’s the problem, and there’s a clue in both the photo below and in the Guardian article:
Construct a perpendicular from the (red) point on the circle to the diameter, without using any measuring devices.
In other words, given a circle with a diameter marked on it, and a point on the circle, can you find a way to draw a line from the point that hits the diameter at a right angle. (As marked in green above.)
The beauty of this question is the seemingly outrageous restriction not to allow measuring devices, which means that you cannot use a compass or a marked ruler. All you are allowed is an unmarked ruler to draw straight lines.
Matthew couldn’t solve it and, as I haven’t had my coffee, I’m not even going to try.
Here’s, a picture of Mishustin posing the problem (and giving a bit of a solution):
Sixth form in my school was like 12th grade in public US schools.
“Sixth form” in Britain refers to the final two years of school before entering university, so age 16-18. That’s junior and senior year of high school, in American terms.
The geometry problem is giving me flashbacks to my mathematics classes when I was around 14 or 15, which were largely learning how to do Euclidean proofs and constructions involving circles, triangles, circles inscribed inside triangles, triangles inscribed inside circles and so forth. We were allowed a compass and straight edge only. It was an almost entirely pointless pursuit, because I never used this kind of thing after the O-level exam, despite gaining a B.Sc. and a Ph.D. in mathematics and later teaching mathematics at university level. Still, my 15-year-old self would probably have been able to solve the Russian P.M.’s challenge!
Since we are allowed an unmarked ruler, this problem could be done by aligning the narrow edge (width) of the ruler on the diameter and then aligning the long edge at the red dot. But of course that is a mechanical method, and clearly not what is asked for.
Are you allowed to add your own marks to the straightedge?
If you can mark the straightedge, it’s easy.
You already have the length of the secant. The horizontal must be 3/5 of the secant so that the vertical is 4/5 of the secant. You can extend the lines of both the diameter and the secant beyond the circle until you get the proper ratio.
Voila! A 3, 4, 5 triangle.
Then you’d have a measuring tool.
Allowed a straightedge, but not a compass? There is an entire theory here which is well worth teaching undergrads. It presages much else in algebra.
We were taught in high school how to do it with a compass of course.
Anyway,only a straightedge might be interesting.
Presumably the rules more precisely are that you’re given 2 or more points, in this instance 3. Lines joining points already constructed are constructible. And newly constructible points are any new intersections of constructible lines.
So is that line perpendicular to the horizontal line from the point above it constructible in that sense? Likely not.
But now given also the one circle and allowing points on it from intersections with lines as well, it’s claimed it is.
Looks unlikely without some additional ‘rules’, but I’m old and dumb.
Poncelet-Steiner theorem.
The Poncelet-Steiner theorem states that, if you are given a circle whose centre is known, you can construct anything with just a ruler that you could construct with a ruler and compasses.
I solved it but my solution takes around 10 steps, which for these types of problem is quite a few, so I don’t know if mine is the most efficient. I love the ditching of the compass in the formulation! Makes it much harder.
Aha, but that doesn’t mean I can’t use a pair of compasses. The problem is trivial, and, in fact, I don’t see how knowing where North is would make it any easier.
There’s a theorem called the Poncelet-Steiner Theorem that states that, provided you have a circle and you know its centre, you can construct anything with a straight edge that you can construct with a straight edge and compass. There are enough constructions on the wikipedia page to solve the problem, but there’s probably a trick you can do to make it more elegant.
But you don’t have a measuring device, so you can’t determine where the centre is. It’s somewhere along that diameter, obviously, but it’s not marked on the diagram, so the Poncelet-Steiner Theorem cannot help you.
Suppose I put the end of my straightedge on the right intersection of the diameter and the circle, run the straightedge to the dot, and mark the distance on my straightedge. Then I go that distance from the same intersection to the part of the circle that’s below the diameter, and mark that point on the circle. Then I draw a line connecting the dot to the point I just marked. That line should pass through the diameter at 90 degrees.
That’s equivalent to having a compass, and thus not allowed by the rules of the challenge.
I don’t consider an uncalibrated compass to be a “measuring device”. With that it is easy.
You can sort of use the straight edge as a compass.
Yes, I see that. Even without making marks, you could use the ends like a compass.
It can be solved with a piece of string and a weight. The circle is held vertical so that the diameter line is horizontal. Pin the string to any point on the upper half of the circumference, and where it crosses the diameter line it will define a perpendicular line from that point to the diameter line. One could sort of do the same with the straight edge ruler, using it instead of a weighted string.
These various tricks, with a compass, straight edge, or string, were once essential skills for carpenters and masons.
It’s not obvious to me at first look, but my first thought is that the solution is derived from the same underlying relationships as is the compass technique that solves the problem by drawing pairs of arcs above and below a line from 2 separate points on the line. I’ll have to think about it when I’ve got a few minutes.