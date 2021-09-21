Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Greetings from Massachusetts on Tuesday: September 21, 2021: National Pecan Cookie Day.

It’s also the beginning of Sukkot, a weeklong commemoration of the fictional story of Jews wandering in the desert for 40 years*, National Chai Day, World Alzheimer’s Day, and International Day of Peace.

*It was Alan King who said that all Jewish holidays can be summarized thus:

They tried to kill us,

We won;

Let’s eat!

News of the Day:

*I am again way behind in the news, and haven’t looked at a site or newspaper in days. I see from the NYT this morning, however, that two non-Texans have sued a doctor in Texas who said he performed an abortion that violates Texas’s new restrictive and clearly unconstitutional abortion law. I am quite worried that Roe v. Wade will be overturned by this conservative court. Let’s have a poll:

Feel free to highlight other important news in the comments.

*Finally, today’s reported Covid-19 death toll in the U.S. is 676,191, an increase of 2,087 deaths over yesterday’s figure. The reported world death toll is now 4,714,987, an increase of about 8,100 over yesterday’s total.

Stuff that happened on September 21 includes:

1780 – American Revolutionary War: Benedict Arnold gives the British the plans to West Point.

Here’s one of his spying letters with the Wikipedia caption, “One of Arnold’s coded letters. Cipher lines by Arnold are interspersed with lines by his wife, Peggy.” Arnold escaped capture for his espionage and moved to New Brunswick, Canada, where he traded with the West Indies until he died at 60.

1933 – Salvador Lutteroth establishes Mexican professional wrestling.

Here’s a 3-minute documentary of an activity that is best considered entertainment rather than sport:

1942 – The Holocaust in Ukraine: On the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, Nazis send over 1,000 Jews of Pidhaitsi to Bełżec extermination camp.

1942 – The Holocaust in Ukraine: In Dunaivtsi, Ukraine, Nazis murder 2,588 Jews.

Here is a famous but horrifying photo of the mass murder of Jews in the Ukraine. Wikipedia labels it

1972 – Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos begins authoritarian rule by declaring martial law.

1981 – Sandra Day O’Connor is unanimously approved by the U.S. Senate as the first female Supreme Court justice.

1996 – The Defense of Marriage Act is passed by the United States Congress.

Notables born on this day include:

1866 – H. G. Wells, English novelist, historian, and critic (d. 1946)

Wells in 1918:

A first edition of his The War of the Worlds (1898) will run you about $6000:

1874 – Gustav Holst, English composer and educator (d. 1934)

1912 – Chuck Jones, American animator, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2002)

1934 – Leonard Cohen, Canadian singer-songwriter and poet (d. 2016)

1947 – Stephen King, American author and screenwriter

I was surprised to learn that King is religious:

King chose to have faith after weighing the alternatives.

“I made a decision to believe in God because it’s better to believe than not to believe,” he said, noting that his belief became possible while in the throes of addiction. “So it was easy to say, ‘If I’ve got a power greater than myself okay, that’s fine, I can use that to make life livable and good.'”

1950 – Bill Murray, American actor, comedian, producer, and screenwriter

1957 – Ethan Coen, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1967 – Faith Hill, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

Those whose existence was obliterated on September 21 include:

1860 – Arthur Schopenhauer, German philosopher and author (b. 1788)

Here’s the old philosopher looking scary:

1904 – Chief Joseph, American tribal leader (b. 1840).

Chief Joseph was a leader of the Nez Perce during the years it was pursued by the Army after a series of his warriors’ violent encounters with settler. He and his group fled to Canada, but were trapped and ultimately forced onto a reservation. Here he is in 1877, the year his band was captured.

1974 – Walter Brennan, American actor (b. 1894)

1998 – Florence Griffith Joyner, American sprinter (b. 1959)

A fantastic runner, Flo-Jo won three golds in the 1988 Olympics. You’ll see the performances in the video; that woman could RUN! Tragically, she died at only 38 after an epileptic fit.

Wikipedia also has a section on Flo-Jo’s “style”, which includes her signature nails:

Her nails also garnered attention for their length and designs. Her nails were four inches long with tiger stripes at the 1988 Olympic trials before switching to fuchsia. For the Olympic games themselves, she had six inch nails painted red, white, blue, and gold. Although many sprinters avoided accessories which might slow them down, Griffith-Joyner kept her hair long and wore jewelry while competing. She designed many of her outfits herself and preferred looks which were not conventional.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is still wary of Kulka, though she doesn’t chase her or hiss at her.

Hili: Kulka is over there! A: I didn’t notice that she had followed us.

In Polish:

Hili: Tam jest Kulka! Ja: Nie zauważyłem, że przyszła za nami.

Here’s a lovely picture from the past of Hili when she was a kitten, cuddled up with her great late friend Darwin the Dog:

Two from Lenora:

From Jesus of the Day:

From Masih:

This is how teenage girls are traumatised by the regime in Iran. A 13-year-old girl was working out in a park with her dad. Security forces harass them because the girl wasn't wearing hijab while working out (in case that arouses the men around! ) pic.twitter.com/fZjLI57aWJ — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 20, 2021

From Barry, a needy magpie seeks cuddles:

Juvenile* &/or female Australian magpie (guessing Gymnorhina tibicen dorsalis?) wants a closer cuddle. *Juvenile guessed from darker beak, fluffy plumage, & less white on nape than adults or males) pic.twitter.com/keVZQwkTUz — Char Adams, PhD MPH MA (@_cdadams_) September 17, 2021

From Ginger K. Kitty loves its bath (sound on).

Tweets from Matthew. Look at the spread of the word “wolf”!

This is the new volcanic eruption on the Canary Islands:

The artist, centuries ago, had seen a leopard in Europe:

The red leopard at Chauvet Cave is the oldest known image of a leopard. It was created over 30,000 years ago. The Late Pleistocene leopard (Panthera pardus spelaea) had disappeared from most parts of Europe by 24,000 years ago. Image: National Geographic 2001. pic.twitter.com/VcXCq0VKU3 — The Ice Age (@Jamie_Woodward_) September 19, 2021

Enlarge the video to see the many marmalade hoverflies (Episyrphus balteatus):

And enlarge this video to see the spooky election fraud. Matthew explains:

The two tellers are standing shiftily in front of the ballot box, so the camera can’t see what is happening. A hand reaches over from behind the curtain on the right and repeatedly shoves ballots into the box…

Your regular reminder that while countries blame Putin for meddling in their elections using all sorts of sophisticated technology, it’s the good old fashioned simple stuff that is used to skew the results in Russia https://t.co/RTNH9DQwRS — Henry Foy (@HenryJFoy) September 18, 2021